FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 29 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 28 was a sub-par one for many FPL managers. With an average score of 43 FPL points, plenty of popular FPL assets blanked last time out.

I also had a bad Gameweek, with my captain Kevin De Bruyne benched, and vice-captain Bruno Fernandes blanking.

Kelechi Iheanacho has emerged as a potential budget FPL option after scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield United. Pep Guardiola's constant rotation has led to the question: Is it better off not investing heavily in Manchester City?

FPL managers will also be thinking hard ahead of a defining Gameweek in this FPL season- the four-fixture blank Gameweek 29. Ahead of an international break, this Blank Gameweek could prove to be very important, and those FPL managers who have planned their transfers well or played a good Free Hit can gain tremendous ground on others, with two very popular FPL options in Patrick Bamford and Son Heung-Min missing out.

Whatever their decisions are, they should make them before the Gameweek 29 deadline on Friday evening UK time.

Gameweek 29 Deadline: Friday, 19th March at 06:30 PM (GMT) and 00:00 AM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 29 Fixtures

Gameweek 29 kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage. Brighton & Hove Albion take on Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night. West Ham host Arsenal on Sunday evening, with Aston Villa set to take on Tottenham Hotspur later in the day.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 29.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 28 and the points scored:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA)

Defenders: Caglar Soyuncu (LEI), Luke Shaw (MUN), Joel Veltman (BHA), Pascal Struijk (LEE) and Matt Targett (AVL)

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Patrick Bamford (LEE), Harry Kane (TOT)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne/ Bruno Fernandes

GW 28 Average score: 43

Points Scored (in GW): 45 (-4): 41

Overall Rank: 340, 147

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.7 m

Transfers

#1 Raphinha in for Ilkay Gundogan

Raphinha has five goals and six FPL assists this season.

Raphinha has been really unlucky not to get more FPL returns this season, and I felt that this Blank Gameweek was the perfect opportunity to get him into the team. Gundogan hasn't been playing in the number eight role since De Bruyne's return, and that coupled with his benching has made me decide to sell him.

Leeds have a couple of good fixtures up ahead, and Raphinha can get some FPL returns in those games. I'm not sure whether he's a long-term option, but I am hoping for some returns over the next couple of Gameweeks.

#2 Craig Dawson in for Caglar Soyuncu

Craig Dawson is a great FPL differential.

West Ham have been among the best defenses in the league this season, and Dawson is a great budget FPL option from the Hammers. He has been a major set-piece threat for David Moyes' side and should've had more goals to his name.

Apart from a couple of tricky ones, West Ham have a pretty good set of fixtures between now and the end of the season. Dawson offers both defensive and attacking FPL potential and is a good FPL option to consider.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 29

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): - 4.

Captain/vice-captain: Jesse Lingard (or) Raphinha (or) Harry Kane/ Emiliano Martinez.

Harry Kane looks to be the standout FPL captaincy option in this Blank Gameweek. Potential alternatives include Jesse Lingard, Raphinha and Gareth Bale.

