FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 30 | FPL Tips

With Premier League action returning post the international break, FPL managers will be relieved after a pretty dour 4-fixture Blank Gameweek 29 that yielded an average of 25 FPL points. Barring Harry Kane and Patrick Bamford, it was the differentials who got a lot of points for FPL managers.

The likes of Jesse Lingard, Raphinha and Michail Antonio all delivered the goods for their FPL managers, further staking their claims for their inclusion over the last few Gameweeks of the season.

Which player will score the most #FPL points between now and the end of the season? 🧐

I had a great FPL gameweek after giving the armband to Jesse Lingard, as I scored 64 FPL points. The likes of Joel Veltman, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford also returned in Gameweek 29.

With plenty of time to reflect during the international break, FPL managers would've formulated plans to navigate this all-important final stretch of the season. With a huge fixture swing coming up in Gameweek 31, FPL managers need to play their second Wildcard or align their transfers accordingly.

Whatever they choose to do, they should do so before the Gameweek 30 deadline on Saturday, 3rd April, UK time.

Gameweek 30 Deadline: Saturday, 3rd April at 11:00 AM (GMT) and 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 30 Fixtures

Gameweek 30 kicks off with a Saturday afternoon meeting between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal take on Liverpool at the Emirates later in the day. Spurs travel to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, with Manchester United hosting Brighton later in the day.

The Gameweek concludes with a Monday night meeting between Wolves and West Ham United at the Molineux.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 30.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 29 and the points scored:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Craig Dawson (WHU), Luke Shaw (MUN), Joel Veltman (BHA), Pascal Struijk (LEE) and Matt Targett (AVL).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) and Raphinha (LEE).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Patrick Bamford (LEE), Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Jesse Lingard/ Harry Kane.

GW 29 Average score: 25.

Points Scored (in GW): 64 (-4): 60.

Overall Rank: 259, 030.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £1.8 m.

Transfers

#1 Cesar Azpilicueta in for Joel Veltman

Cesar Azpilicueta has been a constant in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side.

Joel Veltman did a decent job in the two FPL Gameweeks he was there in my team. But with some tough fixtures ahead for the Seagulls, it makes sense to remove him.

🗓 Schedule suggests more Chelsea clean sheets



🗓 Schedule suggests more Chelsea clean sheets

Why managers should look to invest in Tuchel's defence:

Chelsea's defence has been brilliant this season, and Cesar Azpilicueta seems to be the only FPL option that's nailed-on for starts. While he is a tad expensive, the promising fixtures and Chelsea's solid defence makes him a worthwhile option.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 30:

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain/vice-captain: Harry Kane (or) Bruno Fernandes (or) Kevin De Bruyne/ Raphinha.

An in-form Harry Kane seems to be the standout FPL captaincy option against a struggling Newcastle United side. Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne are, as usual, good FPL captaincy choices as well.

