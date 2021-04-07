FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 31 | FPL Tips

The wait for another FPL Gameweek is over, as the Premier League resumed after the international break.

It was a decent Gameweek with an average of 46 FPL points. After a long time, the most popular FPL captain of a Gameweek, Harry Kane, delivered a decent FPL haul for his owners. The popular budget FPL midfielders Diogo Jota and Jesse Lingard secured 12-point hauls apiece, with Mohamed Salah also returning to the scoresheet.

I had a solid FPL Gameweek, scoring 63 FPL points. It could've been better had I not benched Ollie Watkins in the last minute in place of Patrick Bamford. Captain Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard and Raphinha were the main contributors in my FPL team.

No player has more attacking returns than Jesse Lingard (£6.2m) since his debut for West Ham in Gameweek 22



The on-loan Man Utd midfielder has scored six goals and supplied four #FPL assists#WOLWHU pic.twitter.com/l85x7xN55n — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 5, 2021

With the Double Gameweek 32 round the corner, FPL managers have a lot on their minds. With plenty of managers opting to play their second Wildcard in Gameweek 31, it'll be interesting to see which FPL assets they'll target.

Whatever moves they make, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 31 deadline on Friday evening UK time.

Gameweek 31 Deadline: Friday, 9th April; 06:30 PM (GMT) and 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 31 Fixtures

Gameweek 31 kicks off with a crucial game for hosts Fulham, who play Wolves on Friday evening.

Manchester City will lock horns with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, with Chelsea travelling to Selhurst Park later in the day. Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening, in the marquee clash of the Gameweek.

The Gameweek will conclude with a Monday night clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton at the Amex.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 31.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 30 and the points scored:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Craig Dawson (WHU), Luke Shaw (MUN), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Pascal Struijk (LEE) and Matt Targett (AVL).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) and Raphinha (LEE).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Patrick Bamford (LEE) and Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Bruno Fernandes.

GW 30 Average score: 46.

Points Scored (in GW): 63 (-0): 63.

Overall Rank: 230, 467.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.3 million.

Transfers

#1 Kelechi Iheanacho in for Patrick Bamford

Kelechi Iheanacho netted a hat-trick against Sheffield United in FPL Gameweek 28.

Kelechi Iheanacho looks to be a great FPL budget forward for the run-in. The double striker system seems to be working for Brendan Rodgers' side.

James Maddison's return shouldn't reduce Iheanacho's minutes, especially after the latter's brilliant performances in March that won him the Premier League Player of the Month Award.

He has scored lots of goals against 'lesser' opponents, and four of Leicester City's next five opponents are in the bottom half of the table. At £5.8 million, Iheanacho is cheap enough to be benched, and it won't matter much even if he gets benched.

He looks likely to offer excellent FPL value over the next few Gameweeks for my team. The move also frees up some money for me to get Mohamed Salah.

#2 Mohamed Salah in for Kevin De Bruyne

Mohamed Salah is back.

I was initially planning to hold on to Kevin De Bruyne for the Leeds game and bring Mohamed Salah in for Gameweek 32.

However, De Bruyne playing the full 90 minutes against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and Pep Guardiola's comments on player rotation suggest that the Belgian could be benched.

Who will finish this season as top point scorer? #FPL



214 - Bruno Fernandes

204 - Harry Kane

182 - Mo Salah

180 - Son Heung-min

158 - Patrick Bamford pic.twitter.com/HL5qEjC2VS — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 6, 2021

In a week filled with tough fixtures, I don't want my only 'captainable' premium asset to miss out, so I'm moving for Salah in Gameweek 31 as I had initially planned. The Egyptian is back among the goals, and he should shine during a very kind run of fixtures till the end of the season.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 31:

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain/vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (or) Jesse Lingard (or) Bruno Fernandes/ Harry Kane.

An in-form Mohamed Salah against Aston Villa seems to be the standout FPL captaincy option this Gameweek. The in-form Jesse Lingard in a crunch game against Leicester City is another good FPL option to consider.

