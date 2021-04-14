FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 32 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be preparing for Double Gameweek 32 that kicks off the business end of this riveting PL season.

Gameweek 31 was a bit frustrating for FPL managers, as it yielded an average of 41 FPL points. Popular FPL assets like Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne all blanked. Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard, Kelechi Iheanacho and surprisingly, Stuart Dallas all registered double-digit hauls.

I had an above-average FPL Gameweek, scoring 70 points, with Mohamed Salah as my captain. Jesse Lingard, Kelechi Iheanacho and Son Heung-Min also made sizeable contributions to my team. I benched Martinez for Robert Sanchez, who rewarded me by keeping a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Gameweek 32 will see Jose Mourinho's Spurs play twice. FPL managers will be targeting the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Sergio Reguilon.

With plenty of teams such as Liverpool, Leicester City, Wolves and Arsenal embarking on good fixture run-ins, FPL managers could look to bring in some FPL assets from those teams. Whatever changes they make, they should do so before the Gameweek 32 deadline on Friday evening UK time.

Gameweek 32 Deadline: Friday, 16th April; 06:30 PM (GMT) and 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 32 Fixtures

FPL Gameweek 32 kicks off with a clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Goodison Park on Friday night.

West Ham travel to Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, with Wolves hosting Sheffield United later in the day. Manchester United host Burnley on Sunday, while an in-form Liverpool travel to Elland Road on Monday night.

Since the FA Cup semi-finals are slated for this weekend, the remaining EPL matches will take place next week.

Chelsea host Brighton on Tuesday night. while Tottenham Hotspur take on Southampton at home on Wednesday. The Gameweek concludes with a Thursday night meeting between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 32.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 31 and the points scored:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Craig Dawson (WHU), Luke Shaw (MUN), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Pascal Struijk (LEE) and Matt Targett (AVL).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV) and Raphinha (LEE).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI) and Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Bruno Fernandes.

GW 31 Average score: 41.

Points Scored (in GW): 70 (-4): 66.

Overall Rank: 174, 777.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.6 million.

Transfers

#1 Jarrod Bowen in for Raphinha

Jarrod Bowen (left) is an exciting FPL differential.

Doubling up on West Ham's midfield wasn't something that I'd have done at the start of the season. However, West Ham are now battling to stay in the top four and are scoring more than two goals per game. Bowen looks like an exciting FPL differential, as he has scored in his last three games.

He's playing out of position as a striker in Antonio's absence and could also be on set-pieces, as Aaron Cresswell is out due to injury.

West Ham have some decent fixtures till the end of the season, and Bowen looks like he could get some decent FPL hauls.

#2 Romain Saiss in for Matt Targett

Romain Saiss netted against the Blades in the reverse fixture.

Wolves have an excellent fixture run-in towards the end of the season. Centre-back Romain Saiss looks like a solid FPL defender till the end of the season.

Wolves face Sheffield United, Burnley and West Brom in their next three games, and they'll look to win all three games and try to move back to the top half of the table.

They have a good chance of keeping clean sheets in their upcoming fixtures, and Saiss offers an extra goal threat from set-pieces as well. At £4.9 million, he looks like a decent FPL option to consider to replace Targett, who has some tough fixtures ahead.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 32:

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain/vice-captain: Harry Kane (or) Son Heung-Min (or) Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes (or) Jesse Lingard.

