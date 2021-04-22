FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 33 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will need to be on their toes as another Gameweek beckons less than 24 hours after the conclusion of Gameweek 32.

Double Gameweek 32 saw a lot of exciting action as well as big updates that could have a major impact on the rest of the season.

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager. Meanwhile, Harry Kane picked up an injury after securing a 12-point FPL haul in the first of the two fixtures. The European Super League controversy, which appears to be resolved for now, could also have a huge impact on the season.

Breaking: Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham manager @TheAthleticUK #THFC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 19, 2021

Nevertheless, with the EFL Cup final this week, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Southampton,and Fulham will not feature in Gameweek 33. FPL managers will have to make their transfers accordingly, especially when they consider that lots of managers would've had Spurs' FPL assets for Gameweek 32.

Whatever changes they opt to make, they should do so before the Friday evening deadline UK time.

Gameweek 33 Deadline: Friday, 23rd April; 06:30 PM (BST) and 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 33 Fixtures

Gameweek 33 kicks off with a Friday evening clash between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates.

Liverpool will take on Newcastle at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, with Chelsea taking on West Ham later in the day. Manchester United will travel to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon in the marquee fixture of the week. The Gameweek will conclude with a Monday night meeting between Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 33.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 32:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Craig Dawson (WHU), Luke Shaw (MUN), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Pascal Struijk (LEE) and Romain Saiss (WOL).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV) and Jarrod Bowen (WHU).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI, and Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Mohamed Salah.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.1 million.

Transfers

#1 Adama Traore in for Son Heung-Min

Adama Traore looks to be back in form, playing in a more central role.

Adama Traore has shown decent FPL form over the last few games and looks like a good budget FPL midfielder for the run-in. I will miss Son ahead of Spurs' enticing run of fixtures after Gameweek 33, but Kane should provide me with enough cover.

Since the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota offered so much value over the last few Gameweeks of the season, it makes sense to free up some funds from the midfield and direct it to defence.

Traore looks like a good short-term punt from a Wolves team that's on the rise. I'm expecting some decent FPL hauls from him.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold in for Craig Dawson

Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Craig Dawson has had a horrid time since I signed him in Gameweek 29, aggregating -3 FPL points, with his red card in Gameweek 32, meaning he had to go out.

An in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold was always on my mind, and his performance against Leeds United sealed the deal.

⏫ #FPL PRICE RISES ⏫



Trent Alexander-Arnold - £7.5m

Mohamed Salah - £12.6m



5️⃣ of Liverpool's final 6️⃣ fixtures have a Fixture Difficulty Rating of 2️⃣ 👀 pic.twitter.com/IS6w4gZqvn — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 22, 2021

He has produced 40 FPL points in his last four outings, featuring in two clean sheets and scoring a goal and producing two assists. He has registered some tremendous attacking numbers and looks set to haul big at the business end of the season.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 33:

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain/vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (or) Bruno Fernandes (or) Kelechi Iheanacho/ Jesse Lingard.

