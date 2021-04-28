FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 34 | FPL Tips

The FPL Gameweeks keep coming thick and fast, with Gameweek 34 on the horizon after the conclusion of Blank Gameweek 33.

Gameweek 33 was a sub-par one for a lot of FPL managers some popular FPL assets like Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min were not in action, while Bruno Fernandes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin drew blanks.

I had a decent Gameweek, scoring 55 FPL points against an average of 36, after handing my armband to Mohamed Salah. While I made a mistake by benching Cesar Azpilicueta and playing Jarrod Bowen, Kelechi Iheanacho's 12-point FPL haul in the last match of the Gameweek saved my blushes.

Kelechi Iheanacho's goal, assist and maximum bonus points make for his third double-figure FPL haul in his last five matches, more than any colleague over the same period.

FPL managers will look to target teams that have some decent fixtures towards the end of the season. They'll also consider the motivation of various teams and FPL assets while keeping an eye on player rotations in teams like Chelsea and Manchester City.

Whatever transfers they make, they should do so before the Gameweek 34 deadline on Friday evening UK time.

Gameweek 34 Deadline: Friday, 30th April; 06:30 PM (BST) and 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 34 Fixtures

Gameweek 34 kicks off with a Friday night clash between Southampton and Leicester City at St. Mary's.

Manchester City travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, while Everton take on Aston Villa at Goodison Park later in the day. Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in the marquee clash of Gameweek 34.

The Gameweek concludes with a Monday night meeting between Burnley and West Ham at Turf Moor. Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 34.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 33:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Luke Shaw (MUN), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Pascal Struijk (LEE) and Romain Saiss (WOL).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Adama Traore (WOL), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV) and Jarrod Bowen (WHU).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI) and Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes.

GW 33 Average score: 36.

Points Scored (in GW): 55 (-4): 51.

Overall Rank: 176, 371.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.6 million.

Transfers

#1 Son Heung-Min for Bruno Fernandes

Son Heung-Min.

Bringing Son Heung-Min in one Gameweek after I sold him doesn't look pretty for my team.

However, a focussed Spurs team with a terrific final run of fixtures is too good to miss out on. Three of Spurs' last five games are at home, and Son has seven double-digit hauls at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

He'll look to finish this season the same way he started it and in the process, reward his FPL owners with invaluable points.









Selling Bruno Fernandes could be a risky proposition, but his lack of FPL output in the last seven Gameweeks makes it slightly easier.

Selling Bruno Fernandes could be a risky proposition, but his lack of FPL output in the last seven Gameweeks makes it slightly easier. It could come back to haunt me, though, but Son's explosive FPL potential makes it worth the risk.

#2 Stuart Dallas for Pascal Struijk

Stuart Dallas.

Stuart Dallas looks like an FPL must-have for the final few games of the season. The Leeds midfielder is listed as a defender in FPL but has hauled big this season. With seven goals and three assists, he's the highest point-scoring FPL defender so far.

He's top in the Threat Index for defenders. With Leeds improving defensively, he offers excellent value both in attack and defence. Leeds take on Brighton, Burnley, Southampton and West Brom in their last five games. With a good schedule ahead, Dallas looks like a solid FPL pick for the run-in.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 34:

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain/vice-captain: Son Heung-Min (or) Harry Kane (or) Kelechi Iheanacho/ Jesse Lingard.

