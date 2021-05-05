FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 35 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will need to get their game faces on, as another Double Gameweek is on the horizon. The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City clashes with Gameweek 36, so those two fixtures and others have been rearranged to be played in FPL Gameweek 35.

This Double Gameweek will come as a relief to many FPL managers after a sub-par Gameweek 34 that yielded an average of 39 FPL points. The most popular FPL captain, Harry Kane, blanked while his teammates Gareth Bale and Son Heung-Min registered double-digit hauls.

I secured 42 FPL points in Gameweek 34 that could've been more had I not gone for an ill-advised captaincy punt on Stuart Dallas.

The clash between Manchester United and Liverpool was postponed, and this creates a possibility of another Double Gameweek before the season ends. It should throw a wrench into the plans of FPL managers, as United were initially set to have a blank in Gameweek 36.

FPL managers, thus, have plenty to consider before making their transfers for this Gameweek. With teams like Leicester City, Arsenal and Chelsea blanking in Gameweek 36, FPL managers should think twice before bringing in FPL assets from these teams.

Whatever moves they make, they should do so before the Gameweek 35 deadline on Friday evening UK time.

Gameweek 35 Deadline: Friday, 7th May; 06:30 PM (BST) and 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 35 Fixtures

Gameweek 35 kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Leicester City and Newcastle at the King Power Stadium. Spurs travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, with Manchester City and Chelsea locking horns later in the day.

Aston Villa will host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, with West Ham and Everton taking on each other later in the day. Burnley will travel to Craven Cottage for a Monday night clash against Fulham that will mark the end of the regular fixtures of the Gameweek.

Eight teams will play twice in Double Gameweek 35, and the first of those fixtures will see Southampton host Crystal Palace on Tuesday night. Chelsea will take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. The Gameweek will conclude with a Thursday night faceoff between Aston Villa and Everton.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 34:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Luke Shaw (MUN), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Stuart Dallas (LEE) and Romain Saiss (WOL).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Adama Traore (WOL), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Mohamed Salah (LIV) and Jarrod Bowen (WHU).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI) and Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes.

GW 34 Average score: 39.

Points Scored (in GW): 42 (-4): 38.

Overall Rank: 183, 089.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.9 million.

Transfers

#1 Gylfi Sigurdsson for Adama Traore

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson looks like a great FPL differential for the remainder of the season. With teams like Leicester City and Chelsea blanking in Gameweek 36, I feel that targeting FPL assets from Everton could prove fruitful.

Good run of form + Favourable #FPL fixtures



= Recommendation by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘂𝘁!



Why Gylfi Sigurdsson is a GW35 Differential

Sigurdsson is the first-choice penalty taker for the Toffees and looks to have cemented his spot in the team. While he has scored just two goals in his last five appearances, his stats suggest he could've had more.

Everton have some great fixtures leading up to Gameweek 38, so Sigurdsson's penalty duties and goal threat from open play make him a good budget FPL differential.

#2 Seamus Coleman for Romain Saiss

Seamus Coleman is a budget-friendly FPL pick.

Seamus Coleman looks like a delightful FPL budget option for the run-in. The Everton right-back has reclaimed his place in the team and has put in some impressive performances.

His two assists, three clean sheets and three bonus points in the last five games make him one of the most in-form FPL defenders.

While Lucas Digne could be a better option, Coleman offers excellent value at £4.9 million. Everton have played better away from home. Considering that three of their remaining five games are away fixtures, Coleman can be expected to rack up the FPL points.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 35:

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain/vice-captain: Gylfi Sigurdsson (or) Ollie Watkins (or) Kelechi Iheanacho/ Harry Kane (or) Mohamed Salah.

