FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 37 | FPL Tips

FPL managers should be preparing for the final week of this PL season, with Gameweek 37 kicking off less than 48 hours post the conclusion of Blank Gameweek 36. It was a pretty average Gameweek for FPL managers, with an average of 38 points. The two most popular FPL captains, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, both returned a goal.

I removed Marcus Rashford instead of Harry Maguire and brought Riyad Mahrez in. However, 'Pep Roulette' meant that Mahrez was benched, and Jarrod Bowen came in anyway. I had a decent FPL Gameweek myself, scoring 57 points, thanks to captain Mo Salah and hauls from Kane and Alexander-Arnold.

Gameweek 37 will be played across two weekdays ahead of the all-important Gameweek 38 on Sunday. The return of home fans in some games could make a difference in improving the poor home record of many teams.

With teams like Chelsea, Everton, Spurs, Leicester, and Liverpool in the race for European qualification, FPL managers should target players from these teams in the final two Gameweeks.

Whatever transfers they make, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 37 deadline on Tuesday evening UK time.

Gameweek 37 Deadline: Tuesday, 18th May; 04:30 PM (BST) and 09:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 37 Fixtures

Gameweek 37 kicks off with two simultaneous 6:00 PM BST fixtures on Tuesday, with Manchester United facing Fulham, and Southampton playing Leeds United. Chelsea take on Leicester City in a crucial top-four clash later in the day.

Wednesday will see three 6:00 PM BST kick-offs, with one of them being a clash between Spurs and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool travel to Turf Moor later in the day.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 36:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Luke Shaw (MUN), Harry Maguire (EVE), Stuart Dallas (LEE), and Seamus Coleman (EVE).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Gylfi Sigurdsson (EVE), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), and Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Harry Kane.

GW 36 Average score: 37.

Points Scored (in GW): 57 (-4): 53.

Overall Rank: 241,491.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.2 million.

Transfers

#1 Tyrick Mitchell for Harry Maguire

Mitchell(L) scored the winner for Palace against Aston Villa.

I'm making this transfer mostly to release as many funds as possible. I was planning to remove Maguire from my team in the last game, and he's certainly going out this time around.

Tyrick Mitchell’s first #PL goal wins it late on for Crystal Palace#CRYAVL pic.twitter.com/JvF8nXSGyk — Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2021

Mitchell has also made the left-back spot his own in the Crystal Palace side and impressed in their 3-2 win over Aston Villa in Gameweek 36. He could be a solid option coming off the bench.

#2 Kai Havertz for Gylfi Sigurdsson

Kai Havertz.

After a slow start to his PL career, Kai Havertz has thrived in a false nine position under Thomas Tuchel and has earned praise from all quarters. He was benched for the FA Cup Final and is now likely to start Chelsea's Gameweek 37 clash against Leicester.

Liverpool's win over West Brom meant that one of Chelsea and Leicester could miss out on a Champions League place. Tuchel should field his best starting XI in this game, and Havertz should feature in it. He has three goals and three assists in his last six starts and should exploit the weaknesses in a tired Leicester City backline.

His low ownership makes him a potent FPL differential at the end of this PL campaign.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 37:

Chips activated: None.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain/vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (or) Harry Kane (or) Dominic Calvert-Lewin/ Trent Alexander-Arnold.

