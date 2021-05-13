FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 36 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will have to face another quick turnaround as Gameweek 36 kicks off in less than 24 hours post the conclusion of Triple Gameweek 35. Bruno Fernandes was undoubtedly the top FPL captaincy pick for the Gameweek, and he justified that selection with a goal in United's first fixture. However, Mason Greenwood was the real star, scoring two goals in two starts with the main United FPL assets benched for the clash against Leicester.

The rearrangement of the Manchester United-Liverpool clash wrecked the plans of many FPL managers, including mine. With the opportunity to have a player play three fixtures too good to miss out on, I took an ill-advised -12 hit to bring in Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, a move that I now regret.

However, with three Gameweeks remaining, FPL managers still have time to catch up in their mini-league and rise up the rankings. With the title and relegation spots decided, FPL managers should target teams that have something left to play for. The choice will be complicated by Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City, and Manchester United having a Blank Gameweek.

Whatever moves FPL managers make, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 36 deadline on Friday evening UK time.

Gameweek 36 Deadline: Friday, 14th May; 06:30 PM (BST) and 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Also Read: FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 35 | FPL Tips.

FPL Gameweek 36 Fixtures

Gameweek 36 begins with a Friday night meeting between Newcastle and newly-crowned champions Manchester City. Burnley host Leeds United at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, with Brighton taking on West Ham later. Liverpool will lock horns with West Brom on Sunday evening, with the 8-fixture Gamewek concluding with a clash between Everton and Sheffield United later on Sunday.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 35:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Luke Shaw (MUN), Harry Maguire (EVE), Stuart Dallas (LEE), and Seamus Coleman (EVE).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Gylfi Sigurdsson (EVE), Marcus Rashford (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI), and Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Marcus Rashford.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.2 million.

Transfers

#1 Pascal Struijk for Harry Maguire

Maguire(R) got injured in the first game of United's Triple Gameweek 35.

I'm making this transfer to free up some funds for my move to get Calvert-Lewin instead of Iheanacho this Gameweek. Maguire's injury in the first game of the Triple Gameweek wrecked my plans, and I'm glad to take him out.

Struijk, meanwhile, has cemented his place in this Leeds United team and looks like a solid FPL bench option for the rest of the season. It looks like the ideal FPL transfer to make to get DCL in my team.

#2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Kelechi Iheanacho

Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

While Patrick Bamford and Michail Antonio look like attractive options, Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks like the player to target towards the end of the season. Everton look to be gaining form at the right time and need to win every game to secure a place in the top six.

⚽️ Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his 16th PL goal of the season - only Romelu Lukaku has scored more for Everton in a PL season (18 in 15-16 & 25 in 16-17)



He has also equalled the most away PL goals in a PL season by an Everton player (9) pic.twitter.com/4lhASlb5BT — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 9, 2021

With two goals in the last two games, DCL has returned to form ahead of Gameweek 36. At £7.6 m, he's a budget-friendly FPL must-have for the final three Gameweeks of the season

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 36:

Chips activated: None.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain/vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (or) Harry Kane (or) Dominic Calvert-Lewin/ Trent Alexander-Arnold.

1 / 2 NEXT