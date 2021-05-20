FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 38 | FPL Tips

FPL managers are finally preparing for the last FPL Gameweek of the 2020-21 PL season on Sunday, 23rd of May. The Premier League deserves praise for seamlessly conducting the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and FPL has been a welcome distraction in these troubled times.

Gameweek 37 was a decent one for FPL managers, with an average of 43 FPL points. Patrick Bamford returned a 12-point FPL haul while Andrew Robertson and Nicolas Pepe recorded Gameweek-high totals of 15 FPL points.

However, neither of the two most popular FPL captain picks scored more than four FPL points, with Kane and Salah both blanking and still level in the race for the Golden Boot. I had a decent Gameweek myself, scoring 52 FPL points thanks to hauls from Ollie Watkins, Riyad Mahrez, and clean sheets from three of my defenders.

Gameweek 38 has seen some crazy FPL hauls in the past, with FPL managers enjoying the freedom that it provides. With nothing to lose at the end of the season, FPL managers have the opportunity to take the punts they've so badly wanted to this uear.

While it's wise to target teams like Chelsea, West Ham United, Leicester City, and Liverpool, who still have something to play for, sides like Leeds United and Newcastle United have also delivered with no pressure on them.

With every team capable of pulling off an upset on the last day, FPL managers have lots of options worth looking at. Whatever transfers they elect to make, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 38 deadline on Sunday afternoon UK time.

Gameweek 38 Deadline: Sunday, 23rd May; 02:30 PM (BST) and 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 38 Fixtures

Gameweek 38 will see ten simultaneous 04:00 PM BST kickoffs on Sunday. Everton travel to the Etihad in a bid to secure a European spot for themselves. Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur in a game of massive consequences for both sides. Chelsea travel to Villa Park to secure their place in the UCL next season, with Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace and hoping to do the same.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 38.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 37:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Luke Shaw (MUN), Tyrick Mitchell (CRY), Stuart Dallas (LEE), and Seamus Coleman (EVE).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Kai Havertz (CHE), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), and Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Harry Kane.

GW 37 Average score: 43.

Points Scored (in GW): 52 (-4): 48.

Overall Rank: 248,864.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.5 million.

Transfers

#1 Michail Antonio for Ollie Watkins

Can Antonio help West Ham advance to Europe?

While Ollie Watkins has had a great debut FPL season, I don't see him finding the net against a focused Chelsea side in Gameweek 38. That's why I'm bringing in an in-form Michail Antonio ahead of a must-win game for West Ham.

One more game to go, Europe in our sights, let’s goooooooo ⚒ #COYI pic.twitter.com/7u3xYenuqj — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) May 19, 2021

Antonio was very unlucky not to get more FPL points in Gameweek 37, with the third-minute penalty he won being missed by Declan Rice. Antonio looks set to haul big in Gameweek 38 and looks like a worthwhile FPL option to consider.

#2 Raphinha for Jarrod Bowen

Raphinha has had an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen looks to have lost his place in the side to Said Benrahma, who has held his own with some impressive performances. Raphinha looks like a decent punt to close out this season, especially with Leeds United in such fine form.

While Jack Harrison is also someone to consider, Raphinha looks like he's due a big FPL haul and looks likely to get one against West Brom in Gameweek 38.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 38:

Chips activated: None.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain/vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (or) Harry Kane (or) Trent Alexander-Arnold/ Stuart Dallas.

