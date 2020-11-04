FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 8 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 7 was a decent one for FPL managers, with some FPL assets delivering the points. Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane were on the scoresheet, but Son Heung-Min blanked, leaving his FPL owners with just two points. The average points scored was 53, with the Monday night games having a big impact as well.

I had an average FPL Gameweek considering that I had played my Wildcard, but I was pretty happy to walk away with 55 FPL points. Jack Grealish's late heroics and attacking returns from Salah made up most of my Gameweek total.

Chelsea, Southampton, and Leicester were the strongest performers of the week, with Hakim Ziyech and Kurt Zouma playing a pivotal role in their win. The duo has attracted attention from FPL managers and are currently the most transferred in players. Callum Wilson has also been a very reliable budget FPL option since the start of the season, and he proved it with a brace against Everton.

With plenty of FPL options to consider, FPL managers have a lot of thinking to do before making their transfer decisions. There won't be much time, though, as the deadline for Gameweek 8 will be on Friday evening, ahead of the early kickoff between Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley.

Gameweek 8 Deadline: Friday, 6th November at 04:00 PM (GMT), and 09:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 8 kicks off with a Friday evening clash between Brighton and Burnley at the Amex Stadium. Southampton hosts Newcastle later in the day. Manchester United travels to Goodison Park on Saturday, while Manchester City takes on Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in a marquee clash on Sunday evening. The Gameweek concludes with a Sunday night meeting between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 8.

Advertisement

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 7 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Jed Steer (AVL)

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (LIV), Max Kilman (WOL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and Ben Chilwell (CHE)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Heung-Min Son(TOT), Wilfried Zaha (CRY), Jack Grealish (AVL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), Neal Maupay (BHA), and Rhian Brewster (SHU)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Son Heung-Min

GW 6 Average score: 53

Points Scored(in GW): 55 (-0): 55

Money Remaining: £0.1 m

Factors to consider

Kurt Zouma has made a great start to the season.

Back the defenses of the Gunners and the Blues?: Chelsea and Arsenal both kept clean sheets in Gameweek 7, and it has brought to recognition their defensive solidity in what has been a goal-filled season thus far. Chelsea's defensive FPL options have been sized up by FPL managers, with Kurt Zouma, Edouard Mendy, and Ben Chilwell all gaining plenty of new owners.

Arsenal has gone a bit under the radar as they have just two clean sheets from seven games despite conceding just seven goals. Hector Bellerin (ARS) (DEF) (£5.0m), Gabriel (ARS) (DEF) (£5.1m), and Rob Holding (ARS) (DEF) (£4.4m) are the top options to consider from the Gunners.

Arsenal and Chelsea are in the top four when it comes to xGA(Expected Goals against). Ahead of a good run of fixtures, FPL managers must consider making a move for some of these FPL assets.

Advertisement

Transfers

I was planning to roll my transfer for this Gameweek, but Neal Maupay (BHA)(FWD) (£6.6 m) getting benched against Spurs has made me look for a replacement. While this may be a one-off, I feel that there are better and more secure FPL options in the same price bracket. While I was hoping that Michail Antonio recovered from a hamstring injury, I have decided to go for Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.5 m).

#1 Callum Wilson in for Neal Maupay

Wilson has been a great FPL option so far.

Out: Neal Maupay (BHA)(FWD) (£6.6 m)

In: Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.5 m)

While this may be a kneejerk reaction to Maupay being left out of Brighton's squad against Spurs, transferring Callum Wilson in is nevertheless a good move. Wilson has offered phenomenal FPL value and has netted six goals and provided two assists in seven games. Ahead of a decent run of fixtures, Wilson seems to be a standout FPL option and a good replacement for Maupay.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 7

Advertisement

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken(if any): None

Captain/Vice-captain: Bruno Fernandes, Wilfried Zaha or Son Heung-Min/ Mohamed Salah

With Mohamed Salah and Liverpool facing Manchester City in this Gameweek, I have to turn to alternate FPL captaincy options. Bruno Fernandes and Son Heung-Min seem to be the best captaincy options in my team. Son seems to be the better of the two options, with Spurs taking on West Brom away from home. Bruno Fernandes is a pretty reliable option, although Everton has a much tighter defense than West Brom. Wilfried Zaha is also a good differential captaincy pick.