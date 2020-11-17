FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 9 | FPL Tips

Premier League action will return to our screens after the International break on Saturday, November 21st. FPL managers will also be waiting for the deadline so that Gameweek 9 begins. Gameweek 8 was a decent one for FPL managers, with an average score of 55 points.

I had a great Gameweek, as my FPL team scored 81 points, thanks to a 17-point haul from Bruno Fernandes and FPL returns from all of my defensive players. Had I captained Fernandes instead of Son, I would've returned an even bigger FPL haul.

Gameweek 9 represents an important turning point this season. Fixtures for many teams begin to turn for the better while some teams face tougher fixtures. Spurs embark on a run of tough fixtures, and FPL managers need to decide what to do with the very popular FPL options Son and Kane.

Another factor that may influence FPL managers' decisions is that Mohamed Salah will miss Gameweek 9 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Whatever they decide to do, FPL managers have until Saturday afternoon to make their transfers ahead of the opening match between Newcastle and Chelsea.

Gameweek 9 Deadline: Saturday, 21st November at 11:00 AM (GMT), and 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 9 begins with a clash between Newcastle and Chelsea at St. James Park on Saturday afternoon. Spurs host Manchester City later in the day. Liverpool takes on Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night in a top-of-the-table clash. The FPL Gameweek concludes with a meeting between Wolves and Southampton at the Molineux on Monday night.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 9.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 8 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Jed Steer (AVL)

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (LIV), Max Kilman (WOL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and Ben Chilwell (CHE)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Heung-Min Son(TOT), Wilfried Zaha (CRY), Jack Grealish (AVL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), Callum Wilson (NEW), and Rhian Brewster (SHU)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Son Heung-Min/ Bruno Fernandes

GW 8 Average score: 55

Points Scored(in GW): 81 (-0): 81

Money Remaining: £0.2 m

FPL Factors to consider

Time to move off Spurs?: Son Heung-Min (TOT)(MID)(£9.4 m) and Harry Kane (TOT)(FWD)(£ 11.0 m) have been among the top FPL options this season. However, Spurs' fixtures are really tricky for the next seven Gameweeks, and FPL managers have a huge decision to make.

Some FPL managers have opted to move Son for the likes of Bruno Fernandes (MUN)(MID)(£10.5 m) or Kevin De Bruyne(MCI)(MID)(£11.5 m), both of whose teams have a good run of fixtures.

Kane will be the better option to hold onto since the striker has been really consistent this season. Despite the tough run of fixtures, Spurs have the ability to find the back of the net. However, with FPL options having better fixtures available, FPL managers will have to take a tough call on whether to retain the duo or at least one of the two.

I will be transferring out Son for De Bruyne this week.

Transfers

I was initially slated to make just two transfers for this FPL Gameweek. However, with Mohammed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.2 m) being ruled out of this Gameweek, I need to make another transfer to have eleven starting players. Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.5 m) got injured in the game against Southampton, and Patrick Bamford (LEE) (FWD) (£6.1 m) is the best like-for-like FPL replacement.

The other two transfers out will be Andrew Robertson (LIV) (DEF) (£7.1 m) and Son Heung-Min (TOT)(MID)(£9.4 m). Aaron Cresswell (WHU) (DEF) (£5.1 m) and Kevin De Bruyne(MCI)(MID)(£11.5 m) will be the transfers in.

#1Patrick Bamford in for Callum Wilson

Bamford has been a clinical finisher so far.

Out: Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£6.5 m)

In: Patrick Bamford (LEE) (FWD) (£6.1 m)

First up, I must admit that I've been wrong about Patrick Bamford as an FPL option. He has constantly outperformed his xG stats and has been performing very consistently. While Leeds' defensive stats haven't been great, they have been very consistent in scoring goals. He has been the best FPL performer when it comes to PPM(points per million) (or) Value, with 9.5 points per million.

🙌 No recount demands for this one! Patrick Bamford has been voted the @PFA Fans' Player of the Month for September and October! — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 16, 2020

With a decent schedule ahead of him, Bamford is an ideal replacement for Wilson and a great FPL option.

#2 Aaron Cresswell in for Andy Robertson

Cresswell has been brilliant this season.

Out: Andrew Robertson (LIV) (DEF) (£7.1 m)

In: Aaron Cresswell (WHU) (DEF) (£5.1 m)

This transfer is more of an enabler to free up funds for getting De Bruyne. However, Aaron Cresswell has proved to be a quality FPL option with the promise of plenty of attacking returns as well as clean sheet points. His set-piece delivery has made him the most Creative FPL defender.

While I did consider Reece James (CHE) (DEF) (£5.0 m), the lack of guarantee regarding his minutes made me go with Cresswell. Joao Cancelo (MCI) (DEF) (£5.4 m) is another good FPL option to consider.

Robertson did start this season well, but since Van Dijk's injury, both his attacking and defensive returns have dropped in number. With much better options available at a much cheaper rate, it's a good choice to transfer him out.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne for Son Heung-Min

De Bruyne is Man City's captain now.

Out: Son Heung-Min (TOT)(MID)(£9.4 m)

In: Kevin De Bruyne(MCI)(MID)(£11.5 m)

Due to Son and Salah's popularity, Kevin De Bruyne has become something of a differential in FPL. The Belgian has just 16% ownership, a dramatic decrease from his start of the season FPL ownership, which was close to the 50%-mark.

Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the league.



ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲 pic.twitter.com/ggDFt8KBFa — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 17, 2020

He has been increasingly involved in City's attacking plays and would've had more FPL points if not for the missed penalty against Liverpool. With a good upcoming schedule, De Bruyne is a very reliable FPL option and a great replacement for Son.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 9

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken(if any): 2 extra transfers: - 8

Captain/Vice-captain: Bruno Fernandes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Jack Grealish/ Kevin De Bruyne

With Salah out of action, Bruno Fernandes and Jack Grealish seem to be the best FPL captaincy choices. While Fernandes has been more consistent in away games, a home fixture against West Brom is too good to miss out on. Grealish has been a huge influence in home games, and he could have a great Gameweek home to Brighton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is someone to consider as well since the Toffees take on Fulham away from home.