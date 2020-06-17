FPL 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 30+| FPL 2020 Tips

Tips for FPL managers to choose their teams ahead of Matchday 30 of the Premier League.

A key in this regard lies in not opting for players who are just back from injuries as they many not immediately make the first teams.

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

De Bruyne(L) and Aguero(R) will be top picks for Gameweek 30+

The resumption of the Premier League on June 17th also means that the FPL (Fantasy Premier League), the official fantasy football game is back.

With Gameweek 29 being the last round of fixtures that were played, there have been some new rules and changes made to the game to make it easy for the FPL managers.

What's New in the FPL 2020?

1)The remaining nine Gameweeks, 30-39 will now be represented with a '+' in front of them like 30+, 31+ and so on.

2) FPL managers will be able to make unlimited transfers ahead of the Gameweek 30+ deadline on Wednesday, 17th June at 5:00 PM GMT. Since this is essentially a free Wildcard, FPL managers will not be able to activate their Wildcard chip for this round.

3) Each team can make up to five substitutions and the number of players on the bench has been increased from seven to nine. This is expected to affect the game-time of regular starters as well as provide opportunities for benched players and other non-starters.

The fixtures:

Gameweek 30+ is a Double Gameweek with 12 fixtures as Arsenal, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa will be playing two games each. The Gameweek kicks off with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United followed by Manchester City playing at home to Arsenal on Wednesday, 17th June.

Click here to view the rest of the fixtures for the round.

Advertisement

Factors to consider while choosing your FPL team:

There are a variety of factors to consider before choosing your FPL team for Gameweek 30+ and further on.

1) Take stock of your remaining chips- Since this is the last Double Gameweek of the season, this is an ideal opportunity for FPL managers to use their Bench Boost chip, if available. Those managers who still have their Wildcard must focus on building a team with a lot of Double Gameweek players as they can reset their team for the rest of the season by playing the Wildcard chip.

2) Home advantage might be negated- Many FPL managers rely on the stats and the performance of teams in home and away matches while choosing their armband picks. But now that matches are being played in empty stadiums, the home advantage might be negated as seen in certain games in the Bundesliga.

Therefore, you must lay off of choosing players just based on their home and away records for a couple of weeks to see if the absence of supporters makes a difference.

3) Many big names returning from injury- Another very important factor to consider is that many big names have recovered from injury and will be available for selection. The key here is to not rush to sign those players because it's unclear whether managers would opt to play them right from the start. Also, players like Christian Pulisic or Tammy Abraham could cause players like Mount and Willian their place in the starting lineup.

So it's best to stay away from teams like Chelsea and Manchester United for a couple of weeks and then sign their players. Both these teams as well as teams like Everton have really good fixtures in the future, and FPL managers must bring in players from these clubs for future Gameweeks.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 30+:

Note: I don't have another Wildcard to play, hence my FPL team will be built with the rest of the season in mind.

Chips activated: Bench Boost.

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne/ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Goalkeepers:

Leno is a good pick for the remainder of the season.

Bernd Leno (ARS) - £5 m: Arsenal is one of the four teams who have two fixtures in this round, and Leno is perhaps the best goalkeeper to pick from the four teams. They have improved their defensive performance and managed to keep three clean sheets in their last four games. The Gunners have a great round of fixtures up ahead, and Leno is a good differential option to pick.

Aaron Ramsdale (BOU) - £4.5 m: Aaron Ramsdale is among the cheapest starting keepers available for selection. Bournemouth takes on Crystal Palace at home. With the return of many key defenders like Nathan Ake and Steve Cook from injury, and given Palace's struggles to find the net, Ramsdale has a pretty good chance of keeping a clean sheet.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa is another good FPL pick to consider.

Defenders:

Alexander-Arnold is a must-have.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) - £7.8 m: The highest point-scoring defender, Alexander-Arnold, is a must-have in every FPL team. Given his creative abilities and Liverpool's strong defence, he's sure to rack up some points against Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday, 21st June.

Jamaal Lascelles (NEW) - £4.3 m: The Newcastle centre-back is among the cheapest starting defenders in the game. Newcastle have had a solid defensive record this season and their upcoming round of fixtures look very promising, making Lascelles a good cut-price option.

John Egan (SHU) - £4.6 m: The Sheffield United centre-back is a great differential pick as he has a very low ownership of just 3.2% when compared to his popular teammates. He has also been a major goal threat for the Blades from set-pieces. With two good fixtures this week, Egan can get a huge haul of points on both sides of the pitch.

Matt Targett (AVL) - £4.4 m: Aston Villa take on Sheffield United and Chelsea this week in a bid to climb out of the relegation zone. Right-back Matt Targett can be a good pick from the side. Targett has been a major creative source for Villa from the wing and can pick up points from both sides of the pitch in this game.

Roman Saiss (WOL) - £4.6 m: Wolves have a brilliant run of fixtures leading up to the end of the season and with no Europa League on the cards, they can focus on making it to the Top 4. With Wolves' good defensive record and the set-piece threat that he offers, Saiss is a good cut-price option to choose.

Charlie Taylor from Burnley is another good FPL pick to consider.

Midfielders:

De Bruyne has the most assists this season.

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) - £10.6 m: One of the few players assured of a start at Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne is a shoo-in into any FPL team, and with two home fixtures this round, he's a prime captaincy pick as well.

Mohammed Salah (LIV) - £12.7 m: The highest point-scoring player, Mohamed Salah is a must-have in any FPL team. With the race on for the Golden Boot, Salah is a great option regardless of the opposition.

John Fleck (SHU) - £5 m: The joint-highest goal-scorer for the Blades, John Fleck is a vital cog in the Sheffield side. The Scottish midfielder has scored five goals this season and is a major source of creativity for Sheffiled. At a low price of £5 m, Fleck is a real bargain pick.

Heung-Min Son (TOT) - £9.7 m: Tottenham Hotspur weren't in a good run of form before the lockdown but bolstered by the return of many of their star players, they will be a team to watch out for in the remainder of the fixtures. Son is back to full fitness and being their highest points-scorer, the South Korean is a great pick considering Spurs' upcoming fixtures.

Douglas Luiz (AVL) - £4.4 m: A cut-price bench boost pick, Douglas Luiz is almost guaranteed to start for Villa in both their games and can add some valuable points to your FPL side.

Todd Cantwell, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish are great FPL picks for this round as well.

Forwards:

Aubameyang is a good captaincy choice for this round.

Raul Jimenez (WOL) - £8.1 m: Given Wolves' tremendous run of fixtures, Raul Jimenez is one of the best picks for your FPL fantasy side. His teammate Diego Jota is a good pick as well and is much cheaper at £6.4 m.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) - £11 m: The Arsenal frontman is among the leading goalscorers this season. With two fixtures in this round and his consistency in finding the net, he's a guaranteed source of points.

Eddie Nketiah (ARS) - £4.4 m: A very cheap route into Arsenal's attack, Eddie Nketiah is one of those players who can benefit a lot from the five-substitute rule and can provide some handy points.

Lys Mousset, Sergio Aguero and Teemu Pukki are good options in your FPL team as well.