FPL 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 37+| FPL 2020 Tips

Gameweek 36+ was a pretty low-scoring one as popular FPL choice like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohammed Salah, and Raheem Sterling blanked. The Manchester United attacking trio delivered a combined 26 points, and they can be backed for more points as United take on West Ham in Gameweek 37+.

With only two Gameweeks left in this FPL season, FPL managers shouldn't shy away from taking risks and must look for potential hauls from some of the lowly owned players, and teams.

There isn't much time left to make the transfers though as Gameweek 37+ starts on Saturday, with a clash between Norwich City and Burnley.

Gameweek 37+ Deadline: Saturday, 18th July at 04:30 PM (British Summer Time), and 09:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 37+ begins with a Saturday night clash between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road. This Gameweek is spread out over five days due to the FA Cup Semi-Finals, which are to be held during the weekend. Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday night; that is the closing fixture of the Gameweek.

Click here to view the full fixtures for Gameweek 37+.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for the previous Gameweek.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamaal Lascelles, Serge Aurier, Roman Saiss, and Charlie Taylor

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Bruno Fernandes, Michail Antonio, and Willian

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus, and Mason Greenwood

Captain/Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling / Bruno Fernandes / Gabriel Jesus

Money Remaining: £0.3 m

Factors to Consider

Having both Sterling and Jesus provides decent FPL cover for Manchester City.

1) Rotation due to the FA Cup fixtures: Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea all have FA Cup semi-final ties at the weekend. United and Chelsea can't afford to rotate their playing XI, as they're still in the battle for Champions League spots. Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will certainly rotate his side ahead of their Tuesday night clash with Watford.

While the risk of rotation is present, investing in the correct Manchester City FPL assets can be hugely rewarding. I have both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in my team, and they are the only two players capable of playing in the center-forward position. So it's assured that one of them will start in every game, and there's also a high chance of both of them starting, and Sterling moving to the left side.

Transfers

Foden is a great FPL budget pick.

#1

Out: Willian(CHE)(MID- £7.3 m)- Willian was unlucky not to get any FPL returns against Norwich. But considering that Chelsea faces Liverpool and Wolves in their last two league games, there are better options than him, and hence I'm transferring him out.

In: Phil Foden(MCI)(MID-£5.5 m)- Phil Foden is unlikely to start in the FA Cup semi-final for Manchester City, and hence is likely to start in their game against Watford. He has offered a lot of goal threat and can be a great differential FPL option.

#2

Chris Wood is owned by just 1.1% of FPL managers.

Out: Mason Greenwood(MUN)(FWD- £4.5 m)- Mason Greenwood hasn't had any FPL returns in the last two Gameweeks, and he just hasn't offered much goal threat. With more attacking FPL options available, it makes sense to release Greenwood and take a punt on some other players, especially with just two Gameweeks to go.

In: Chris Wood(BUR)(FWD- £6.1 m)- Chris Wood got his first FPL return in seven Gameweeks as he converted a late penalty against Wolves. With Burnley taking on Norwich City this Gameweek, Wood is almost guaranteed FPL points and is a great differential option to choose.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 37+

Chips activated: None

Captain/ Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes/ Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus

Goalkeeper:

Henderson is likely to keep a clean sheet against Crystal Palace.

Dean Henderson (SHU) - £5.2 m | Opponent: EVE (H): Sheffield United wasn't able to keep a clean sheet against Leicester, but Henderson did manage to make a lot of saves. With a home game against Everton up next, the Blades will look to tighten up at the back and keep a clean sheet.

Defenders:

Alexander-Arnold(No.66) scored against Chelsea in the reverse fixture.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) - £7.8 m | Opponent: CHE(H): Despite winning the league, Liverpool hasn't been giving convincing performances since the restart. They'll certainly look to make a statement against Chelsea, and Alexander-Arnold should get some attacking returns.

Romain Saiss (WOL) - £4.6 m | Opponent: CRY(H): Chris Wood's late penalty denied Romain Saiss a clean sheet. But a home game against a Crystal Palace side, who have struggled to find the back of the net, certainly raises his FPL appeal.

Serge Aurier (TOT) - £5.0 m | Opponent: LEI(H): Matt Ritchie's brilliant equalizer denied Serge Aurier a clean sheet but a home against Leicester raises his chances of getting both defensive and attacking returns.

Midfielders:

Sterling has been in great form since the restart.

Christian Pulisic (CHE) - £6.9 m | Opponent: LIV(A): Christian Pulisic continued with his fine run of attacking returns with an assist against Norwich City. With Chelsea's Champions League places on the line, Pulisic should produce a strong performance against Liverpool.

Phil Foden (MCI) - £5.5 m | Opponent: WAT(A): Phil Foden was unlucky not to get any FPL returns against Bournemouth. He's likely to start City's game against Watford and is an explosive differential option to have on your side.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) - £9.0 m | Opponent: WHU(H): Bruno Fernandes continued to provide FPL returns and returned an assist and 6 FPL points in the game against Crystal Palace. Fernandes certainly deserved more FPL points for his brilliant showing against Palace and was unlucky not to score. He'll look to get on the scoresheet as well as unleash his creative side when United take on West Ham.

Raheem Sterling (MCI)- £11.7 m | Opponent: WAT(A): Raheem Sterling was benched for City's home fixture against Bournemouth. He's likely to start against Watford and build on his great FPL form since the restart.

Forwards:

Rashford will be an FPL option to watch out for in Gameweek 37+.

Gabriel Jesus (MCI) - £9.7 m | Opponent: WAT(A): Jesus scored a brilliant goal against Bournemouth to continue his goalscoring run. Jesus has scored three goals in the last three games and will look to persist with his great form, and reward his FPL owners.

Marcus Rashford (MUN) - £8.8 m | Opponent: WHU(H): Marcus Rashford has amassed 19 FPL points in the last two Gameweeks and has been United's best player on the pitch. With a home game against West Ham next, he'll look to extend his goalscoring run and reward the FPL managers who have persisted with him.

Chris Wood (BUR) - £6.1 m | Opponent: NOR(A): Chris Wood is an exciting differential option to choose for this Gameweek. Owned by just 1.1% of FPL managers, Wood can rack up the points when Burnley take on Norwich in Gameweek 37+.

Bench:

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (BOU)- £4.5 m | Opponent: SOU(H):

1st Sub: Michail Antonio (WHU)- £7.0 m | Opponent: MUN(A):

2nd Sub: Charlie Taylor (BUR)- £4.3 m | Opponent: NOR(A)

3rd Sub: Jamaal Lascelles (NEW)- £4.3 m | Opponent: BHA(A)