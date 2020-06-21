FPL 2020: Ten Players to pick from teams in the Relegation Battle| FPL 2020 Tips

Here are ten players from teams in the relegation battle who could be great FPL picks

Teams in the relegation battle thrive in the last stage of the season as they have a lot to play for

David Brooks could be a great FPL pick.

The Premier League restarted proceedings on Wednesday, June 17th, and it has been great news for both the fans of the clubs as well as for FPL (Fantasy Premier League) managers. With close to 90 games coming over the next month, FPL managers will have to be on their toes to maintain their teams.

While most eyes will be on the teams in the top half of the table, the teams in the bottom half can be great cut-price source of points. While it is an unwritten rule in FPL to favour top half teams over teams in the relegation zone, the relegation battle that takes place in the last few Gameweeks of the season amps up the performances of teams from the bottom half, thereby increasing the value of players from those teams.

With Liverpool likely to win the Premier League in a couple of Gameweeks, there won't be a lot to play for most of the top teams but teams in danger of relegation will be forced to perform and might even end up stunning some of the top teams.

On that note, let's take a look at ten players from teams in the relegation battle to pick for your FPL team.

Top ten players from relegation-threatened Premier League teams for your FPL team:

Differential Picks:

These first six players on our list are players owned by less than 3% of FPL managers. These players offer high rewards as they're not owned by many but they also pose a higher risk if they don't perform.

#6: David Brooks (BOU) - £6.2m

David Brooks' return will be instrumental for Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth have endured a rather nightmarish campaign this season with plenty of injuries, and they currently sit in the relegation zone. However, a win will lift them out of the drop zone. Though they have a rather tricky set of fixtures leading up to the end of the season, Bournemouth have a good chance of survival as most of their key players who they lost due to injury earlier in the season have returned to full fitness.

One of those players is David Brooks. The Welsh midfielder was very impressive under Eddie Howe in the 2018-19 season and notched up seven goals and six assists. His absence hurt Bournemouth as they failed to create enough chances for their forwards. Brooks has even been a transfer target for teams like Manchester United.

Due to his long absence, Brooks is owned by only 0.1% of FPL managers, and at £6.2 million, he can be a really valuable pick in your FPL team if he clicks.

#5: Jarred Bowen (WHU) - £6.5m

Bowen could be a great differential option.

Jarred Bowen was a key signing for West Ham in the January transfer window. The former Hull City winger impressed in his first two starts for the Hammers, scoring a goal against Southampton and providing a great goal threat against Liverpool. He is owned by just 0.1% of FPL managers and could prove to be a great differential option in FPL teams.

His tremendous pace, sharp dribbling and finishing make him an extremely potent attacker for the Hammers who still have a lot to play for. Bowen has what it takes to rack up a lot of points for FPL managers.

#4: Keinan Davis (AVL) - £4.3m

Keinan Davis fired 5 shots against Sheffield United. Enter caption

FPL managers have always loved out-of-position players as they offer higher points potential and better value. Players like John Lundstram, therefore, can become hot property if picked in FPL teams.

Keinan Davis from Aston Villa, who's classified as a midfielder, started as the central striker in the game against Sheffield United on Wednesday where he gave a good account of himself. With manager Dean Smith and Villa fans praising the 22-year old's performance, he's set to get more game time.

At £4.3 million, Davis offers tremendous value in FPL teams, and even if he doesn't perform, he can just be benched.

#3: Neal Maupay (BHA) - £5.7m

Neal Maupay has the potential to score plenty more goals.

Brighton and Hove Albion are just two points above the drop zone. With some interesting fixtures ahead, they have to be at their best to survive the drop. Brighton's main goal threat, Neal Maupay has had a pretty good season but is surprisingly owned by just 1.5% of FPL players.

The Frenchman ranks among the top five players for shots taken this season in the EPL, and his goal threat is the fifth highest of all players, even besting the likes of Sergio Aguero and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

With Brighton needing to score goals to survive, Maupay can get a lot of FPL points and for £5.7 million, he offers great value.

#2: Troy Deeney (WAT) - £6.2m

Troy Deeney is expected to get on the scoresheet very often.

Watford have done very well to get off the bottom of the Premier League table and now have a reasonably good chance of survival under manager Nigel Pearson who has managed to bring a lot of sting to the Hornets' attack. Captain Troy Deeney, in particular, is one of the players who has immensely benefited from a change in managers.

Deeney is almost assured of a start in every Premier League game and is one of the major goal threats for Watford. He's also on penalties and this further enhances his chances of getting more points.

At an affordable price of £6.2 million and with good fixtures ahead, Deeney is one of the best FPL differentials on offer.

#1: Ismaila Sarr (WAT) - £6.4m

Sarr(centre) has had a tremendous influence on Watford's attack.

Another Watford attacker for you to choose, Ismaila Sarr, has been brilliant under Nigel Pearson this season. Sarr has scored five goals and provided four assists, and was instrumental in the 3-0 win over Liverpool shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Owned by just 2.3% of FPL managers, Sarr, who is classified as a midfielder in FPL, is the best differential picks available. He's expected to be in the thick of things for Watford and is a player to watch out for during the rest of the Premier League season.

Regular Picks:

These four players have better FPL ownership than the differential picks and hence pose a lesser risk for FPL managers looking to sign them.

#4: Joshua King (BOU) - £6.1m

Joshua King is owned by 3.4% of FPL managers.

Joshua King has had an underwhelming season which has been marred by injuries. However, the Norwegian forward has returned to full fitness and with his team in danger of being relegated, he can be expected to be back at his best. He's also the penalty-taker for the Cherries.

King and Callum Wilson suffered from a lack of chances and with players like David Brooks back in the fold, the duo is set to get more goal-scoring opportunities. He also has a great record against most of his upcoming opponents, and at £6.2 million, King id a good FPL option to sign.

#3: Lewis Dunk (BHA)- £4.7m

Lewis Dunk is one the only defenders on our list.

Choosing defenders from teams in the relegation zone isn't a great option but Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is an exception to that rule.

Brighton have conceded the least number of goals for teams in the bottom six. Dunk is in the top five defenders for goal threats and shots taken in the Premier League this season and is a major threat from set-pieces. He also has a lot of potential for FPL bonus points as he's a very sound defender who has made no errors leading to a goal this season.

With considerable FPL ownership of 10.8%, Dunk is a pretty safe player to back and is one of the best options from teams in the relegation zone.

#2: Teemu Pukki (NOR) - £6.5m

Teemu Pukki has to step up for Norwich City.

Norwich City lies at the bottom of the Premier League table, six points away from safety, and need to win at least five of their remaining eight games to get to safety.

To achieve that, star striker Teemu Pukki needs to step up for the Canaries on the goal-scoring front. Pukki started this season explosively, scoring six goals in five games and was hot property among FPL managers. The Finnish striker's form, however, waned after that and he has scored just two goals in his last ten games, yet he is owned by 13.3% of FPL managers.

But the underlying stats suggest that Pukki could perform better if he improves his finishing. He has performed well in home games and with four home games left this season, Pukki could be a good option to select for FPL managers.

#1: Jack Grealish (AVL) - £6.4m

Jack Grealish is one of the most popular FPL picks.

One of the most popular FPL picks, Jack Grealish is pretty much a no-brainer. The Aston Villa captain has been brilliant this season and is the lynchpin of his side's attack. Owned by more than 26% of FPL managers, Grealish is a reliable option to choose in FPL teams.

He has scored seven goals and provided as many assists this season. Grealish is certainly expected to step up his performance a notch in this crunch stage of the season. Aston Villa are set to face a lot of top half sides who don't have a lot to play for, and Grealish can bring home the points for your FPL side.