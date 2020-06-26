FPL 2020 Tips: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 32+

Tips for FPL managers to choose their teams ahead of Matchweek 32 of the Premier League

Players from teams battling it out for the Champions League spots are the best options for the remainder of the season.

Champions Liverpool will be a team to watch out for till the end of the season.

Gameweek 31+ was yet another high-scoring week for FPL managers with an average of 62 points. Anthony Martial was the highest-scoring player with 21 points after his hat-trick against Sheffield United. More importantly, Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace and Man City's loss to Chelsea meant that Liverpool won the Premier League title after a long 30-year wait.

FPL managers will have to be on their toes and make the necessary changes to their team, as Gameweek 32+ kicks off with a clash between Aston Villa and Wolves on Saturday, 27th June.

Gameweek 31+ Deadline: Saturday, 27th June at 11:30 AM(British Summer Time), and 4:00 PM(Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures:

Gameweek 32+ starts on Saturday, 27th June with Aston Villa taking on Wolves at Villa Park. The slightly extended Gameweek ends on Thursday, 2nd July with a fixture between Manchester City and champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. Keep an eye on the teams who have FA Cup fixtures as there might be some rotation in their squads.

Click here to view the full fixtures for Gameweek 32+.

FPL Team Suggested for Gameweek 31+

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 31+ and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: David de Gea and Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Roman Saiss, and John Egan

Midfielders: Mohammed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Heung-Min Son, Douglas Luiz, and Oliver Norwood

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Raul Jimenez, and Eddie Nketiah

Captain/Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashfod/ Mohammed Salah

Points Scored: 87

Money Remaining: £2.0

Factors to Consider

1) Liverpool winning the title- With Liverpool winning the league, priorities might change for certain teams as some of them may choose to focus on the FA Cup. Liverpool, who were knocked out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League, will focus on setting and breaking more records before the Premier League season comes to an end.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will shift their focus more towards the cup competitions. Hence there's likely to be a lot of rotation, which puts FPL assets like Sterling and De Bruyne at risk.

2) Chelsea, Man United, Spurs, and Wolves all won their Gameweek 31+ fixtures. With the four teams battling it out for Champions League spots, and with great fixtures ahead, players from these teams should receive more backing from FPL managers.

Transfers

Alonso is a great FPL option.

#1

Out: Matt Targett(AVL)(DEF-£4.4 m): Aston Villa has the worst defensive record in the league and with their tough run of fixtures, it makes no sense to hold on to Matt Targett.

In: Marcos Alonso(CHE)(DEF-£6.2 m): Alonso has an FPL points-per-match ratio of 6.2, and in the 13 appearances he has made this season, Chelsea have conceded just 9 goals. He has also shown great attacking potential, and with the nature Chelsea's remaining fixtures, he can get points from both ends of the pitch.

Matt Doherty and Lucas Digne are good options too.

#2 (Optional)

De Bruyne has 201 FPL points to his name.

Note: This transfer is very risky and hence it's optional. You can opt not to make this transfer and avoid taking a 4-point hit.

Out: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)(MID £10.6 m): Transferring out the player with the most FPL points must seem like a crazy choice, but I 've chosen to sell De Bruyne because we can no longer rely on him to start every game. With Liverpool having won the league, City will focus their attention on the FA Cup. Also, with the remaining PL fixtures packed close to each other, Pep is likely to rotate his side a lot.

Due to Manchester City's hectic schedule and Pep's rotation policy, selling De Bruyne allows me to sign more stable FPL options. This move could, however, backfire as De Bruyne is the most-owned FPL player hence this is a risky option.

In: Christian Pulisic (CHE)(MID- £6.9 m): Christian Pulisic has made a resounding comeback from injury, scoring in both of Chelsea's games after the Premier League restart. He's likely to start every game and at £6.9 m, Pulisic is a great option.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 32+

Chips activated: None

Captain/ Vice-Captain: Raul Jimenez or Mohammed Salah/ Trent Alexander-Arnold, Son Heung-Min or Marcus Rashford

Goalkeeper:

De Gea has a point to prove.

David de Gea (MUN)- £5.3 m| Opponent: BHA(A): De Gea was hardly threatened against Sheffield United and got his 9th clean sheet of the season. Manchester United travel to Brighton in Gameweek 32+, and De Gea will look to add one more clean-sheet to this seasons record.

Defenders:

Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool the lead against Crystal Palace.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)- £7.8 m| Opponent: MCI(A): Alexander-Arnold produced yet another stunning performance against Crystal Palace. He will be a key player on both ends when Liverpool take on Manchester City on Thursday.

Jamaal Lascelles (NEW)- £4.3 m| Opponent: BOU(A): Aston Villa's 83rd-minute equalizer denied Lascelles from keeping a clean sheet. But against the Cherries who have had trouble finding the net, he could very well get a clean-sheet to his name.

Roman Saiss (WOL)- £4.6 m| Opponent: AVL(A): Wolves kept the 11th clean sheet of their season against Bournemouth, and Saiss added another 6 points to his FPL tally. With Aston Villa up next, he's expected to keep another clean sheet.

Marcos Alonso(CHE)- £6.2 m| Opponent: WHU(A): Chelsea take on the Hammers who have had trouble scoring goals. Given Alonso's goal threat and the stability he brings to Chelsea's defense, he's likely to get points from both ends of the pitch

Midfielders:

Salah was on the scoresheet against Crystal Palace.

Mohammed Salah (LIV)- £12.7m| Opponent: MCI(A): Mohammed Salah repaid the faith FPL managers had in him, with his 11-point haul against Palace. Despite a difficult game against Manchester City up next, Salah is expected to add to his points tally.

Christian Pulisic (CHE)- £6.9 m| Opponent: WHU(A): Christian Pulisic was brilliant against Manchester City and threatened to score on more than one occassion. With West Ham up next, Pulisic will be hoping to extend his goal-scoring run.

Son Heung-Min (TOT)- £9.7 m| Opponent: SHU(A): Son was unlucky not to get more points in Gameweek 31+ after his goal was ruled out by VAR, due to an offside call. With Spurs needing to win every game in order to qualify for Champions League, Son will be in the thick of the action against a Sheffield United side, which has lost 3-0 in their last two games.

Forwards:

Jimenez is another great FPL pick

Raul Jimenez (WOL)- £8.1 m| Opponent: AVL(A): Jimenez did the trick yet again for Wolves, as he headed in the only goal in their clash with Bournemouth. With Aston Villa, who have the league's worst defensive record, up next, Jimenez is a great FPL pick and a potential captaincy candidate.

Marcus Rashford (MUN)-£8.8 m| Opponent: BHA(A): Marcus Rashford had a good Gameweek 31+ as he added two assists to his tally. Rashford will look to produce another good performance when he goes up against Brighton's resilient defense.

Eddie Nketiah (ARS)- £4.4 m| Opponent: NOR(H): Eddie Nketiah was the surprise performer in Gameweek 31+ as he netted Arsenal's first goal against Southampton. Nketiah has the backing of Mikel Arteta and at £4.4 m, he offers a very cheap route into Arsenal's attack. With Norwich City up next, he could add more FPL points to his tally.

Bench:

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (BOU)- £4.5 m| Opponent: NEW(H)

1st Sub: Douglas Luiz(AVL)- £4.4m| Opponent: WOL(H)

2nd Sub: John Egan (SHU)(DEF)- £4.6m| Opponent: TOT(H)

3rd Sub: Oliver Norwood(SHU)(MID)- £4.8 m| Opponent: TOT(H)