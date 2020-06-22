FPL 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 31+| FPL 2020 Tips

Tips for FPL managers to choose their teams ahead of Matchweek 31 of the Premier League

Backing players from Man United, Spurs, and Liverpool as good choices for this Gameweek.

Liverpool players will certainly be ones to watch out for in Gameweek 31+

Gameweek 30+ was a success for the teams that decided to hand over the captain's armband to Kevin De Bruyne, which proved to be a masterstroke. But there is little time for FPL managers to relax as Gameweek 31+ kicks off on Tuesday evening, 23rd June with a clash between Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Gameweek 31+ Deadline: Tuesday, 23rd June at 5:00 PM(British Summer Time), and 9:30 PM(Indian Standard Time)

The fixtures:

Gameweek 31+ kicks off on Tuesday, 23rd June with Leicester City hosting Brighton and Hove Albion in the King Power Stadium. Spurs take on West Ham later on in the day in the London Derby. Matches continue on Wednesday and Thursday with the last game being Chelsea vs Manchester City on Thursday night.

Click here to view the full fixtures for Gameweek 31+.

Factors to Consider

After a decent Gameweek 30+ haul, FPL managers have to think clearly in order to make transfers for Gameweek 31+. The games in Gameweek 30+ have provided a great insight as to how the rest of the season might turn out to be.

1) Manchester United, Chelsea, and Spurs could prove to be the teams to back for the remainder of the season. While Bruno Fernandes seems to be the most obvious choice from United, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial must be considered too. As for Spurs, Son seems to be the best pick, although Steven Bergwijn offers a lot of value for those looking at cheaper options.

Chelsea takes on Manchester City later in Gameweek 31+ so it would be better if we waited before bringing in their assets. Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount seem to be the obvious choices, but there might be a case to bring in a few Chelsea defenders as well.

2) Move your Arsenal assets- Arsenal's loss against Brighton has made it almost impossible for them to reach the top four and with not much to play for, it's best if we sell players like Aubameyang for the likes of Rashford. Despite their upcoming run of winnable fixtures, the Gunners' inconsistency makes them unreliable as FPL assets.

Transfers

Aubameyang had a disappointing Gameweek 30+

#1

Out: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(ARS)(FWD-£11.0 m): The Arsenal captain played in every minute of both games of Gameweek 30+ and still didn't end up on the scoresheet. With Arsenal out of the running for the European spots, £11.0 m seems to be an awful lot to pay for an Arsenal asset despite their upcoming fixtures.

In: Marcus Rashford(MUN)(FWD-£8.8 m): Manchester United's leading goalscorer returned from injury and had a good outing against Spurs. With the Red Devils in great form and winnable fixtures ahead, Rashford should be a great option for the rest of the season.

Troy Deeney, Neal Maupay, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are good options to sign as well.

Leno(R) suffered a terrible injury against Brighton

#2

Out: Bernd Leno(ARS)(GK-£5.0 m): This is more of a forced change. Goalkeeper Leno suffered a knee injury after a collision with Seagulls striker Neal Maupay. With him set to be out for a long time, and with Aaron Ramsdale not having the easiest of run-ins ahead, Leno needs to be replaced urgently.

In: David De Gea(MUN)(GK- £5.3 m): There are a lot of good goalkeepers in the £5M price bracket and despite having a poor season by his standards, De Gea is a good option for the remainder of the season. Manchester United have an easy run-in ahead but with criticism mounting following yet another goal conceding error, De Gea is eager to prove himself, which could motivate himself to keep a few cleansheets in last 8 games.

Nick Pope, Rui Patricio, and Martin Dubravka are alternate options in the same price bracket as Leno.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 31+

Chips Activated: None

Captain/ Vice-captain: Mohammed Salah or Marcus Rashford/ Trent Alexander-Arnold or Son Heung-Min

Note: With a lot of great matches in this round, there are more than two good captaincy options so you don't need to stick to the players on this list.

Goalkeeper:

De Gea has received a lot of criticism this season.

David de Gea (MUN)- £5.3 m| Opponent: SHU(H): De Gea would be confident of keeping a clean sheet against their next opponents Sheffield United. The visitors at Old Trafford on Wednesday haven't scored too many goals this season.

Defenders:

Alexander-Arnold is the highest points-scoring defender

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)- £7.8 m| Opponent: CRY(H): The Liverpool right-back is the highest points-scoring defender right now and with Liverpool looking to win two more games to seal the title, he's likely to get points on both ends of the pitch.

Jamaal Lascelles (NEW)- £4.3 m| Opponent: AVL(H): Lascelles is a good cut-price option for this round and can help Newcastle United keep a clean sheet against Aston Villa.

Roman Saiss (WOL)- £4.6 m| Opponent: BOU(H): Wolves are a bankable side and have kept 10 clean sheets this season, and Saiss is a good option to pick. With Bournemouth struggling to score and defend set-pieces, Saiss should get points from both ends of the pitch.

Matt Targett (AVL)- £4.4 m| Opponent: NEW(A): Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett did reasonably well in the Double Gameweek with 7 points to his name. With his side desperately needing wins to stay up this season, expect him to produce a good performance.

Midfielders:

Mo Salah is back to full fitness.

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)- £10.6 m| Opponent: CHE(A): Kevin De Bruyne is a no-brainer given that he's currently the highest points-scorer in FPL. He was brilliant in the Double Gameweek and looks set to carry on his good form against Chelsea who City faces on Thursday.

Mohammed Salah (LIV)- £12.7m| Opponent: CRY(H): While it was disappointing to see him being benched for the Merseyside Derby, Mohammed Salah is back to full fitness and is likely to start against Crystal Palace. Salah has been brilliant at home and he'll be one of the captaincy options for this round.

Son Heung-Min (TOT)- £9.7 m| Opponent: WHU(H): Though he didn't get on the scoresheet, Son looked threatening against Manchester United. With West Ham up next and Spurs in need of a win, Son could rack up a lot of points in the coming days.

Forwards:

Rashford's work off the field has received a lot of praise.

Eddie Nketiah (ARS)- £4.4 m| Opponent: SOU(A): Though his price suggests that he's more of a filler, Eddie Nketiah could bring in some points against Southampton. Given Lacazette's lack of goals, Nketiah could again start the game ahead of the Frenchman and if not, he would be called upon to make an impact from the bench.

Raul Jimenez (WOL)- £8.1 m| Opponent: BOU(H): The Wolves striker did very well in Gameweek 30+ netting a crucial goal against West Ham. With Bournemouth, who haven't kept a clean sheet in the last 13 Gameweeks up next, Jimenez would be confident of getting on the scoresheet once again.

Marcus Rashford (MUN)-£8.8 m| Opponent: SHU(H): Marcus Rashford looked promising against Spurs and as United take on Sheffield United, he'll be eager to get his name on the scoresheet. With defenders Egan and O'Connell, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson unavailable for this game, picking Rashford as your star striker should be a no-brainer.

Bench:

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (BOU)- £4.5 m| Opponent: WOL(A)

1st Sub: Douglas Luiz (AVL)(MID)- £4.4 m| Opponent: NEW(A)

2nd Sub: Oliver Norwood (SHU)(MID)- £4.9m| Opponent: MUN(A)

3rd Sub: John Egan (SHU)(DEF)- £4.6m| Opponent: MUN(A)