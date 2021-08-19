FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 2 | FPL Tips

FPL managers were treated to a high-scoring Gameweek 1 on the return of the Premier League, with an average score of 69 points. The game's two highest-owned FPL midfielders and the most popular premium picks, Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah, registered 20 and 17-point FPL hauls, respectively.

While Fernandes netted his first Premier League hat-trick, Salah became the first player to score in five consecutive opening Gameweeks. That coupled with some high-scoring encounters saw attacking FPL assets return big hauls for their owners.

🥵 Bruno Fernandes - 20pts

🥵 Mo Salah - 17pts



The Scout says the opening weekend showed why #FPL managers need both premium stars in their squad 💫



➡️ https://t.co/Pnvestv6jF pic.twitter.com/pvigqrHyCx — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 16, 2021

I had a decent Gameweek myself, recording a 90-point FPL haul, although I could've crossed the 100-mark had I made better benching decisions. While my decision to go for Emiliano Buendia (AVL) (MID) (£6.5 million) over Raphinha (LEE) (MID) (£6.5 million) didn't bear fruit in Gameweek 1, I'm expecting some decent FPL hauls from him over the next two Gameweeks.

As usual, some standout performances in Gameweek 1 have led to hype trains forming around some FPL assets. Paul Pogba (MUN) (MID) (£7.6 million)'s four assists have already seen his price rise by £0.1 million.

Another factor that has shaken FPL teams is the confirmation of Romelu Lukaku (CHE) (FWD) (£11.5 million) signing by Chelsea. The Belgian adds to FPL managers' premium assets conundrum.

There's a lot to consider for FPL managers before making their transfers (or just holding them). They should do whatever they decide to do ahead of the Gameweek 2 deadline on Saturday morning BST.

Gameweek 2 Deadline: Saturday, 21st August, at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time) and 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

The Fixtures

Gameweek 2 kicks off with an early kickoff between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield. Manchester City take on Norwich at the Etihad Stadium later that day.

Southampton host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, with Spurs travelling to Molineux Stadium at the same time. Arsenal take on Chelsea in the marquee clash of the Gameweek on Sunday evening. The Gameweek concludes with a Monday night meeting between West Ham and Leicester City at the London Stadium.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 2.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 1.

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 1:

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez (BHA) (£4.5 million) and Daniel Bachmann (WAT) (£4.5 million).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) (£4.1 million), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.5 million), Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (£5 million) and Calum Chambers (ARS) (£4.5 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.5 million), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£12.6 million), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (£7.5 million), Emiliano Buendia (AVL) (£6.5 million) and Dele Alli (TOT) (£6.5 million).

Forwards: Callum Wilson (NEW) (£7.5 million), Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.6 million) and Michael Obafemi (SOU) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes.

GW 1 Average score: 69.

Points Scored (- hits): 90 (-0): 90.

Overall Rank: 1,176, 048.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0 million.

Talking Points from Gameweek 1

Romelu Lukaku has already shaken up FPL teams.

While I'm not sure if I'll do this after every Gameweek, it'd be wrong to ignore the myriad developments emerging in Gameweek 1.

1) Paul Pogba and Manchester United: There's so much to talk about Manchester United, but Paul Pogba (MUN) (MID) (£7.6 million)'s performance merits the first mention. Pogba became one of the first FPL assets to rise in valuation after his 16-point haul in United's 5-1 win over Leeds United.

⬆️ PRICE RISES ⬆️



🔵 Richarlison = £7.6m

🔴 Paul Pogba = £7.6m

🔴 Bruno Fernandes = £12.1m#FPL pic.twitter.com/G5m0qQmr7D — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 16, 2021

A haul of four assists in one game is no mean feat, and it looks like he could have an excellent Premier League season. However, it's unlikely he'll play in that advanced a position for long. With Cavani, Sancho and Martial getting closer to starts, Pogba could get pushed to a deeper role.

While that doesn't necessarily make him a bad FPL option, I'd go for Mason Greenwood (MUN) (MID) (£7.5 million) at that price. Greenwood's starting berth appears to be secure until the international break or possibly even longer, depending on Cavani's national duties with Uruguay. His underlying stats, United's fixtures and kind price make him an attractive FPL pick.

2) Romelu Lukaku: There's no doubt Romelu Lukaku (CHE) (FWD) (£11.5 million) is an excellent candidate to lead the lines of our FPL teams at some point this season. However, his 12.1% current FPL ownership doesn't quite sit right with me, especially considering the high price of premium FPL assets.

We know that Chelsea can create chances against any opposition, and they're certainly a fixture-proof team. Lukaku should be fairly rotation-proof, and that alone makes him a standout FPL option from Chelsea. He should find the net pretty soon, and shouldn't take too much time to adjust.

My only problem with picking the Belgian is that other viable FPL premium picks could outscore Lukaku in this period. It's an easy two-transfer switch from Bruno Fernandes or even Mo Salah to Lukaku when the fixtures get tougher.

With Gameweek 7 a clear turning point in Chelsea's fixtures, Lukaku will be on my FPL radar till then. However, I'm currently not breaking my head on how to fit him into my team, not because I doubt what he can do, but because I feel others could do better than him right now.

Transfers

Ilkay Gundogan (right)'s injury isn't a serious one.

No Transfers: With Ilkay Gundogan potentially out for this Gameweek and the next, it'd make sense to transfer him out. I'm also really tempted by Mason Greenwood (MUN) (MID) (£7.5 million), considering United's fixtures. I also didn't have a transfer plan for my FPL team, so I'm free to make the moves I want.

However, bringing Greenwood in would mean I would have to bench a player, and I'm not up for that once more in Gameweek 2. It would render my inclusion of Tsimikas useless, so I don't want to do that.

So with the hope that Gundogan will recover in time for Gameweek 3, I've decided to make no transfers in Gameweek 2, and roll the free transfer over to the next Gameweek.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 2

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 2.

Gameweek 2 Bench: Robert Sanchez (GK) vs WAT (H), Calum Chambers (DEF) vs CHE (H), Ilkay Gundogan (MID) vs NOR (H), Michael Obafemi (FWD) vs MUN (H)

It's easier to name my bench than my starting XI, so I've done that. This Gameweek, I'm fielding my FPL team in a 4-4-2 formation.

I've gone with Daniel Bachmann in goal over Robert Sanchez. With both of them not keeping a clean sheet in Gameweek 1, there's no real upside in going for Bachmann over Sanchez.

I want to use my two goalkeepers, as I consciously opted against a 4-million bench fodder FPL option. I also saw that Watford predominantly conceded shots from outside the box. While their defence blocks most shots, Bachmann could make some easy saves if those shots find their way to goal. While that might not be a legitimate reason, it's enough for me to switch Sanchez with Bachmann.

Luke Shaw, Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas look set for a clean sheet and attacking returns in Gameweek 2. Sergio Reguilon also looked good whenever he got up the pitch against Manchester City. He's a good FPL differential, whom I'm expecting points from this week.

Emiliano Buendia and Dele Alli are the two players I'm expecting to deliver in Gameweek 2. Buendia didn't influence the game against Watford, but he could get off the mark against a defensively struggling Newcastle side.

Alli didn't get much of a chance to attack against City, as Nuno Espirito Santo set up Spurs to counter. However, against less strong oppositions, where Spurs should see more of the ball, Alli could be a pivotal part of their attack.

Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio both looked sharp in their Gameweek 1 outings. Antonio should've had a better FPL haul in GW 1, and he should have a great time in front of goal in front of his home fans.

📈 #FPL PRICE RISE 📈



Michail Antonio - £7.6m



How many points will the @WestHam star get in GW2? ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pgpclY5Mpv — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 18, 2021

Wilson, meanwhile, could enjoy success against Aston Villa, with his teammate Allan Saint-Maximin (NEW) (FWD) (£6.5 million) likely to torment the Villa defence and create plenty of chances.

Gameweek 2 - FPL Captaincy

Mohamed Salah produced a 17-point FPL haul in Gameweek 1.

The captaincy debate for this Gameweek could've gone on for some time, but I've decided to stick with Mohamed Salah. While Bruno Fernandes offers a tempting alternative away to Southampton, the home advantage and the fact that he's the more attacking player makes me go for Salah.

While it was difficult to ignore the 'early kickoff curse' and his average goalscoring record against Burnley, I'm confident Salah will return big for my FPL team.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 2 - Summary

Michail Antonio will look to help West Ham beat Leicester in front of their home fans.

Starting XI:

GK - Daniel Bachmann (WAT)

DEF - Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV), Luke Shaw (MUN) and Sergio Reguilon (TOT).

MID - Mohamed Salah (LIV), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Emiliano Buendia (AVL) and Dele Alli (TOT).

FWD - Callum Wilson (NEW) and Michail Antonio (WHU).

Formation: 4-4-2.

Bench: GK - Robert Sanchez (BHA), 1st Sub: Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), 2nd Sub: Calum Chambers (ARS), 3rd Sub: Michael Obafemi (SOU).

Chips activated: None.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Bruno Fernandes.

Edited by Bhargav