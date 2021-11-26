FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 13 | FPL Tips

We're set for three FPL Gameweeks in one week as the Premier League action heats up in the next month. Gameweek 13 is fast approaching, and FPL managers have a lot on their plate.

While top captain Mohamed Salah returned a goal, it was the premium defenders who continued to rack up the FPL points. Reece James, Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo and Antonio Rudiger got double-digit FPL hauls in a good Gameweek 12 for FPL managers.

I registered another green arrow with a score of 77 FPL points against the average of 57. Hauls from Ollie Watkins, Cancelo, Alexander-Arnold, Reguilon and Chilwell helped make up for a captaincy blank from Son-Heung Min,

Ben Chilwell's injury offers FPL managers the option to break the template that has been forming over the last few Gameweeks. While most FPL managers have flocked to James and Rudiger to replace Chilwell, Marcos Alonso is also a decent alternative.

Bernardo Silva (MCI) (MID) (£7.2 million)'s good run of form could see FPL managers turn to him ahead of City's excellent run of fixtures too.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Against Everton, no player had more touches of the ball (7) in the opposition penalty area



#MCIEVE #FPL SCOUT: Bernardo Silva (£7.2m) has produced an attacking return in four of the last five Gameweeks, notching three goals and one assist. Against Everton, no player had more touches of the ball (7) in the opposition penalty area

There is plenty to consider for FPL managers before settling on their teams. But they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 13 deadline on Saturday

Gameweek 13 Deadline: Saturday, November 27th at 11:00 AM (GMT)/ 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 13 Fixtures

Gameweek 13 begins with Arsenal taking on Newcastle United at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon. Liverpool host Southampton in one of three 15:00 BST kick-offs. Leeds travel to the South Coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium later in the day.

Manchester City host West Ham and Spurs play away to Burnley among four 14:00 BST kick-offs on Sunday. Chelsea go up against Manchester United in the final clash of the Gameweek later in the day.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 13.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 12

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 12:

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita (CRY) (£4.5 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (£5.0 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.3 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.3 million), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.8 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.6 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 million), Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.1 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.6 million), Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (£5.5 million), and Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.4 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.3 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million), and Ivan Toney (BRE) (£6.6 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Son Heung-Min/Mohamed Salah.

GW 12 Average score: 57.

GW 12 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 77 (-0): 77.

Overall Points: 809.

Overall Rank: 70273.

Free Transfers available: 2.

Money Remaining: £1.7 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Marcos Alonso started the season in excellent FPL form.

1) Ben Chilwell (CHE) (DEF) (£5.8 million) - OUT | Marcos Alonso (CHE) (DEF) (£5.6 million) - IN.

2) Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.1 million) - OUT | Diogo Jota (LIV) (MID) (£7.5 million) - IN.

After a decent start to the season in not taking too many hits, I find myself somewhat forced into taking one ahead of Gameweek 13. Phil Foden's knock and Ben Chilwell's injury means I'll replace the two with Diogo Jota and Marcos Alonso, respectively. However, I could transfer Raphinha out instead of Foden if the latter gets a positive fitness update.

Unfortunately for Chilwell, his injury appears to be serious, so replacing him with Alonso seems like a smart move. While Reece James is rightfully hogging the limelight, Alonso looks like a solid FPL differential to gain some ranks during this busy period. He's the only natural LWB in the first team. That should see him start a lot of games, and continue from where he left off in the first seven games.

Jota's selection doesn't need as much elaboration, considering his consistency, goal threat and more guarantee of minutes in Roberto Firmino's absence.

I wanted to table one of these transfers for the next GW and avoid taking a hit. But I must make them immediately to get my team into shape for the upcoming fixture run. With £2.5 million in the bank after making these transfers, it also gives me a lot of flexibility and freedom to decide what to do next Gameweek.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 13

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 13.

Gameweek 12 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs LEI (A), Bryan Mbeumo (MID) vs EVE (H), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs LIV (A), and Keinan Davis (FWD) vs CRY (A).

I'm sticking with the 4-4-2 for this Gameweek despite a temptation to play Bryan Mbeumo (who has hit the woodwork a whopping seven times) against a struggling Everton side. However, with Raphinha fit, I don't want to double up on Brentford, and therefore, I'm going with Toney as my attacker, as he's on penalties.

The wing-backs and full-backs are the talk of the FPL community, and they should continue to provide excellent FPL value. Sergio Reguilon and Marcos Alonso are the ones I'm keeping my eye on, as their relatively lower FPL ownership could improve my rankings.

Meanwhile, Vicente Guaita continues to impress, and will continue in goal in my FPL team. The four midfielders pick themselves, although it was a difficult call to drop Mbeumo.

Finally, we move on to the strikers. Ollie Watkins looks like he could be an excellent FPL asset under Steven Gerrard. While I'm likely to move him on due to Villa's fixtures next GW, I hope he gets a bumper FPL haul before that. Meanwhile, Toney should profit from Everton's woeful form and add to his goals tally.

Despite some unexpected injuries throwing a wrench in my plans, I'm set up well for this Gameweek, albeit after taking a hit. I'll look to keep that run of green arrows continuing.

Gameweek 13 - FPL Captaincy

Mohamed Salah will look extend his excellent record against Southampton.

Regardless of how Son performed in GW 12, I always had my eye on Salah for GW 13 FPL captaincy. The fact that Son blanked last gameweek makes the choice even more obvious.

While I'm tempted to persist with Son for another week against a team he has a good record against, it looks difficult to argue with the form and class of Mohamed Salah and the mighty Liverpool side.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Son Heung-min has produced a double-figure haul in each of his last 3️⃣ appearances against Burnley 💥

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 13 - Summary

Can Ivan Toney take advantage of Everton's recent defensive frailties.

Starting XI:

GK - Vicente Guaita (CRY) vs AVL (H).

DEF: Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs WHU (H), Marcos Alonso (CHE) vs MUN (H), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs SOU (H), and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs BUR (A).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs SOU (H), Raphinha (LEE) vs BHA (A), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs BUR (A), and Diogo Jota (LIV) vs SOU (H).

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs EVE (H) and Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs CRY (A)

Formation: 4-4-2.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs LEI (A), 1st Sub: Bryan Mbeumo (MID) vs EVE (H), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs LIV (A), 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs CRY (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Son Heung-Min.

Edited by Bhargav