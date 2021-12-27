FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 20 | FPL Tips

Less than 24 hours post the conclusion of Gameweek 19, FPL managers should get their teams ready for Gameweek 20. In a fitting conclusion to the festive period, we have two FPL Gameweeks over the next six days.

GW 20 follows a blank Gameweek 19 that saw FPL managers use different strategies to cope with the sudden fixture postponements. While some deployed their first Free Hit chip, others sold popular FPL assets like Mohamed Salah to free up funds.

The FPL assets from Arsenal stole the show on Boxing Day, with Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, and Kieron Tierney registering double-digit hauls. An entertaining nine-goal clash at the Etihad Stadium saw FPL points fly all around, with Raheem Sterling and Kelechi Iheanacho profiting the most.

While I was planning to see Gameweek 19 off without playing my Free Hit, fixture postponements and doubts on whether some players would make the starting XI forced my hand. It turned out to be a good choice, as my Free Hit team rewarded me well, with captain Harry Kane, Kieran Tierney, KDB and Riyad Mahrez all delivering handsome FPL returns.

However, FPL managers should prepare for another curveball, as Gameweek 20 is also a Blank Gameweek. With two fixtures called off already (WOL-ARS and LEE-AVL), it's going to be tricky to chart out an alternate plan of action.

Whatever changes that may involve, FPL managers should ensure they make them ahead of the Gameweek 20 FPL deadline on Tuesday.

Gameweek 20 Deadline: Tuesday, December 28th at 01:30 PM (GMT)/ 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 20 Fixtures

With two fixtures postponed as of now, we're set for a fifth successive Blank Gameweek. GW 20 begins with three simultaneous 03:00 PM GMT kick-offs on Tuesday, with Spurs playing away against Southampton. Leicester City will host Liverpool later in the day.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City will be in action on Wednesday night, against Brighton and Brentford, respectively. The Gameweek will conclude with a Thursday night meeting between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 20.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here's the suggested FPL team before the Free Hit in Gameweek 19:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.1 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (MUN) (£4.4 million), Matthew Cash (AVL) (£5.0 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.5 million), Marcos Alonso (CHE) (£5.6 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.9 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.8 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.5 million), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (£7.2 million), and Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.0 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.6 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million), and Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.7 million).

GW 19 Transfers made: Free Hit Played.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £1.2 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

1) Raphinha (LEE) (MID) (£6.5 million) - OUT | Lucas Moura (MID) (TOT) (£6.4 million) - IN

Barring my goalkeeper, I have nine outfield players who have a fixture in GW 20 so far. With popular FPL option Aaron Ramsdale also blanking this week, the absence of a goalkeeper should be common for most FPL managers. As a result, I can field a competitive team without taking a hit, and I'm looking to transfer Raphinha out.

Despite a host of FPL midfield options under £8 million, there aren't many that stand out both in fixture and current form. However, after his excellent outing against Crystal Palace in GW 19, Lucas Moura has emerged as a good budget FPL option.

He has been unlucky not to produce more attacking returns this season, but has thrived under Antonio Conte. While I will get Son or Kane in the next few Gameweeks, Moura offers a cut-price route into a Spurs team that's offering plenty of FPL value.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 20

Gameweek 20 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs WHU (H), Matthew Cash (DEF) vs None, Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs None, Keinan Davis (FWD) vs None.

Barring the goalkeeper position, I have a pretty solid FPL team ahead of Gameweek 20.

Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Diogo Dalot are rotation risks in their respective teams. While at least one of Foden and Gundogan should get game time against Brentford, the same can't be said of Dalot. He's probably my only concern this GW, and I could take a hit to transfer him out based on United's clash against Newcastle tonight.

A fair number of FPL managers transferred Salah out in GW 19. While I'm likely to do the same next Gameweek, owning him ahead of Liverpool's fixture against a struggling Leicester side is a bonus. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota should also fare well against the Foxes.

Michail Antonio ended his goal drought, coming off the bench in the weekend. He has a good chance of finding the net once more against Watford and reward his FPL owners.

I'll have ten players in my starting XI without taking a hit. Considering that many FPL managers would also have depleted teams due to blanks for teams like Aston Villa and Arsenal, I'm in a decent position to move further up the ranks.

Gameweek 20 - FPL Captaincy

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - 2021-22 Premier League

While I had my qualms in captaining Salah when he was very widely-owned, I'm very likely to hand him the armband when Liverpool take on a depleted Leicester side in Gameweek 20.

The Foxes' defensive woes have continued, and Liverpool should take toll of that. While there are a couple of other FPL captaincy options to consider, like Antonio and Alexander-Arnold, I'm likely to go ahead with Salah in GW 20.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 20 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs None.

DEF: Marcos Alonso (CHE) vs BHA (H), Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs BRE(A), Diogo Dalot (DEF) vs BUR (H), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs LEI (A).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs LEI (A), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) vs BRE(A), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs LEI (A), Lucas Moura (TOT) vs SOU(A) and Phil Foden (MCI) vs BRE(A).

FWD: Michail Antonio (FWD) vs WAT (A)

Formation: 4-5-1.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs WHU (H), 1st Sub: Matthew Cash (DEF) vs None, 2nd Sub: Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs None, 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs None.

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Michail Antonio.

