FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 22 | FPL Tips

Regular FPL action resumes after a hectic festive period, with Double Gameweek 22 fast approaching after an extended Double Gameweek 21, in which West Ham United and Brentford played twice.

West Ham's FPL assets were the most popular ahead of the Gameweek, and they rightfully rewarded their backers. Jarrod Bowen was the top scorer with 21 points, with Manuel Lanzini not far behind with 18. Michail Antonio couldn't quite match the midfield duo, finishing with nine points.

The West Ham midfielder improved on a previous high of 15, set against Wolves in Gameweek 3 of the 20/21 season



Jarrod Bowen completed his single highest tally of 16 points in the win over Norwich
The West Ham midfielder improved on a previous high of 15, set against Wolves in Gameweek 3 of the 20/21 season

While Everton should've also played twice, their second fixture against Leicester City got postponed. That postponement affected my team, as I finished with 69 points after taking a -8 hit to bring in Demarai Gray, Jarrod Bowen and Harry Kane. However, I handed my armband to Antonio over Bowen, resulting in a red arrow. Hauls from Hugo Lloris and Marcos Alonso helped arrest my fall, though.

We're set for a proper Double Gameweek in Gameweek 22, with eight teams playing twice. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among them. However, interest in their FPL assets has been conservative heading into the Gameweek.

United's poor form, Chelsea's upcoming schedule, and a lack of options at Tottenham after Son-Heung Min's injury should be reasons for caution. While Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane remain the go-to DGW22 captaincy options, Watford's Emmanuel Dennis has also emerged as a decent differential pick.

With the January transfer window ongoing, FPL managers should also factor in the moves made by different teams. While Aston Villa snapped up Lucas Digne and brought Phil Coutinho on loan, Newcastle United signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Whatever moves FPL managers choose to make, they should do so ahead of the deadline on Friday evening GMT.

Gameweek 22 Deadline: Friday, January 14th at 06:30 PM (GMT)/ 00:00 AM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 22 Fixtures

Gameweek 22 kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium. Manchester City will host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in one of the marquee clashes of the GW on Saturday. Manchester United will travel to Villa Park later in the day.

Spurs will take on Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The rearranged fixtures take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. GW 22 concludes with a 08:00 PM GMT kick-off between Brentford and Manchester United on Wednesday.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 22.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 21:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (TOT) (£5.4 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (MUN) (£4.4 million), Matthew Cash (AVL) (£5.0 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.5 million), Marcos Alonso (CHE) (£5.6 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.9 million).

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£6.6 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.9 million), James Maddison (LEI) (£6.8 million), Demarai Gray (EVE) (£5.5 million), and Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.0 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.5 million), Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.2 million), and Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.9 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Michail Antonio/ Harry Kane.

GW 21 Average score: 46.

GW 21 Transfers made: 3.

Points Scored (- hits): 69 (-8): 61.

Overall Points: 1343.

Overall Rank: 47288.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.6 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Joshua King is a decent FPL option for DGW 22.

1) Michail Antonio (WHU) (FWD) (£7.9 million) - OUT | Joshua King (FWD) (WAT) (£5.8 million) - IN.

Of all the teams having a double in GW 22, Watford arguably have the most appealing set of fixtures. They face Newcastle United and Burnley in GW 22 before taking on Norwich City in Gameweek 23.

While FPL managers are rushing to buy the in-form Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King has better underlying numbers, and is a differential. He has five goals, four FPL assists and an xGI/90(expected Goal Involvement/90 mins) of 0.61, which are considerably higher than Dennis'. He's also a penalty-taker for the Hornets.

However, with Harry Kane taking up a spot in my frontline, it's a toss-up between Ollie Watkins and Michail Antonio to make way for King. Both of them are at a similar price point. While they offer good goal threat, neither takes penalties for their respective sides.

While Villa face Manchester United in GW 22, they have an excellent schedule ahead of them, with two games to be rescheduled. West Ham, meanwhile, have a good run of fixtures ahead of them, but have no rescheduled games.

Considering that I already have Bowen to represent the West Ham attack, and with the possibility of an Aston Villa double in GW 23, I've decided to hold Watkins and sell Antonio instead.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 22

Gameweek 22 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs NEW (A) and BUR (A), Phil Foden (MID) vs CHE (H), Joao Cancelo (DEF) vs CHE (H), Matthew Cash (DEF) vs MUN (H).

As I can field six Double GW players without taking a hit, I'm happy with the team I have for Gameweek 22.

Before I get into the players having two fixtures, I'll preview the single-fixture options in my team. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota could haul big against Brentford, while an in-form Jarrod Bowen takes on Leeds United. Meanwhile, Demarai Gray could do well against Everton. I've also started Ollie Watkins against Manchester United, considering the impact he had against them in their recent FA Cup meeting.

Marcos Alonso and Kane don't have the easiest DGW, but should come away with some FPL points for their owners. While Chelsea play away at Manchester City and Brighton this week, Alonso is more than capable of picking up points at both ends of the pitch. Meanwhile, Kane has a good chance of finding the net against Arsenal and Leicester City, despite his side getting weakened by Son's injury.

James Maddison, Hugo Lloris and Diogo Dalot are the three other players having two fixtures in GW 22. Lloris should start in both of Tottenham's fixtures. Diogo Dalot has staked his claim for the right-back spot, but the short turnaround between the two fixtures could see him get rotated in one.

Maddison, meanwhile, is a secure starter in both games for Leicester City. However, one or more of their matches could get called off, based on the Foxes' availability of fit first-team players. I've taken some tough calls by benching players like Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo. I could change my bench ahead of the deadline, depending on team news or any fixture postponements.

While the unexpected fixture postponements and injuries lost me some places in GW 21, I'm still within the top 50K, and will look to climb up the rankings once more.

Gameweek 22 - FPL Captaincy

Harry Kane will look add to his tally of four PL goals this season.

While Diogo Jota and Joshua King are tempting captaincy options, I can't look past Harry Kane for the armband this week. He has a good record against both of Spurs' upcoming opponents. Kane has shown signs of getting back to his form from last season, and should step up for his side in Heung-Min Son's absence.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 22 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Hugo Lloris (TOT) vs ARS (H), LEI (A).

DEF: Diogo Dalot (MUN) vs AVL (A) and BRE (A), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs BRE (H), and Marcos Alonso (CHE) vs MCI (A) and BHA (A).

MID: Demarai Gray (EVE) vs NOR (A), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs BRE (H), James Maddison (LEI) vs BUR (A), and TOT (H), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs LEE (H).

FWD: Joshua King (WAT) vs NEW (A) and BUR (A), Harry Kane (TOT) vs ARS (H) and LEI (A), and Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs MUN (H).

Formation: 3-4-3.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs NEW (A) and BUR (A), 1st Sub: Phil Foden (MID) vs CHE (H), 2nd Sub: Joao Cancelo (DEF) vs CHE (H), 3rd Sub: Matthew Cash (DEF) vs MUN (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Diogo Jota.

