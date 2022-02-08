FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 24 | FPL Tips

FPL returns along with the Premier League after the winter break. An extended Gameweek 23, meanwhile, concluded on Saturday, with Watford and Burnley handed a Double Gameweek.

It was, however, a low-scoring and disappointing week for most FPL managers, with top captaincy options Emmanuel Dennis and Joshua King blanking. It was worse for the managers who handed Dennis their armband, as the Nigerian got sent off in the first fixture of the week, registering an FPL score of -1.

As a result, I ended up with a green arrow despite registering only 36 points to a GW average of 35. Hauls from Watford shot-stopper Ben Foster and Villa full-back Matthew Cash helped me get back into the top 50K.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL st this season



Since his debut campaign in 2006/07 he’s made 1,208 saves and amassed 1,344 points 🧤



#BURWAT SCOUT: Budget-friendly Ben Foster (£4.1m) keeps his 78th clean sheet in #FPL and hisst this seasonSince his debut campaign in 2006/07 he’s made 1,208 saves and amassed 1,344 points 🧤 SCOUT: Budget-friendly Ben Foster (£4.1m) keeps his 78th clean sheet in #FPL and his 1️⃣st this season 🐝Since his debut campaign in 2006/07 he’s made 1,208 saves and amassed 1,344 points 🧤#BURWAT https://t.co/x39TaMhx8b

The next stretch of Gameweeks will be crucial, with two double Gameweeks set to follow Gameweek 24. With many fixtures yet to be rearranged, it's still anyone's game in FPL. Hence, planning for Blank and Double GWs becomes essential.

With new signings and players from the AFCON set to join their teams, we're in for a hectic, exciting and eventful next couple of weeks. While there's lots to plan and plenty of teams and players to consider, FPL managers should ensure they don't miss their deadlines, with the one for GW 24 being Tuesday evening GMT.

Gameweek 24 Deadline: Tuesday, February 8, at 06:15 PM (GMT)/ 11:45 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 24 Fixtures

Gameweek 24 begins with two 07:45 PM GMT kickoffs on Tuesday night. One of them will see Newcastle United going up against Frank Lampard's Everton at St. James Park. Manchester United will play away at Turf Moor 15 minutes later.

Manchester City will host Brentford on Wednesday night, with Spurs taking on Southampton at home. The Gameweek will conclude with simultaneous Thursday night kickoffs between Liverpool and Leicester City, and Wolves and Arsenal.

Click here to view the full fixtures of FPL Gameweek 24.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 23:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (TOT) (£5.4 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (MUN) (£4.4 million), Matthew Cash (AVL) (£5.0 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.6 million), Marcos Alonso (CHE) (£5.6 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.0 million).

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£6.7 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£8.0 million), James Maddison (LEI) (£6.9 million), Demarai Gray (EVE) (£5.5 million), and Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.0 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.5 million), Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.2 million), and Joshua King (WAT) (£5.8 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Joshua King/ Trent Alexander-Arnold.

GW 23 Average score: 35.

GW 23 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 36 (-0): 36.

Overall Points: 1440.

Overall Rank: 48470.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £2.7 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Can Marcus Rashford extend his goalscoring run?

1) James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£6.9 million) - OUT | Marcus Rashford (MID) (MUN) (£9.4 million) - IN. With a tough fixture run ahead and no Double Gameweeks likely to be scheduled soon, I'm letting James Maddison go ahead of Gameweek 24. I could roll my transfer this Gameweek or transfer Marcos Alonso out.

However, it feels like the right time to bring in the in-form Marcus Rashford, who's likely to regain his place in United's starting XI. The Reds face Burnley in GW 24 before taking on Southampton and Brighton in Double GW 25, and Rashford could prove to be a neat differential during this period.

I've decided not to play my Wildcard ahead of Gameweek 26. I;ll use my regular transfers to build my team towards it.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 24

Gameweek 24 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs WHU (A), Diogo Dalot (DEF) vs BUR (A), Joshua King (FWD) vs WHU (A, and Marcos Alonso (DEF) vs None.

I've got a solid-looking team for Gameweek 24, with most of my players having good fixtures, on paper. Southampton can be stubborn opponents, but Tottenham look good on the pitch, with Antonio Conte's style of play starting to show. Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris could get points at their respective ends of the pitch.

Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo could make merry against a struggling Brentford side. Demarai Gray impressed in his first outing under Frank Lampard. He'll look to maintain his form when the Toffees take on Newcastle.

Leeds won't be easy to beat, but Aston Villa have played well under Steven Gerrard. They'll back themselves to win in front of their home crowd, and Ollie Watkins and Matthew Cash should have a prominent role to play. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has a decent record against Burnley, and he'll look to inspire the Reds to a much-needed win.

Liverpool look poised for a win against Leicester City, with Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to be involved in the goals. Lastly, Jarrod Bowen will look to continue his excellent run of form when Roy Hodgson's Watford visit the London Stadium.

Overall, I'm satisfied with the team I've got this Gameweek, and will look to push on further up the top 50K.

Gameweek 24 - FPL Captaincy

Despite the presence of other quality captaincy options, I can't look past Harry Kane for the armband in Gameweek 24.

The Spurs striker is finding form at the right time for his team, and with a surge of talent into the side, he'll look to further his output in the upcoming games. He has an excellent record against the Saints, and is a solid captaincy pick.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 24 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Hugo Lloris (TOT) vs SOU (H).

DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs LEI (H), Matthew Cash (AVL) vs LEE (H), and Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs BRE (H).

MID: Diogo Jota (LIV) vs LEI (H), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs BUR (A), Phil Foden (MCI) vs BRE (H), Demarai Gray (EVE) vs NEW (A), and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs WAT (H).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs SOU (H), and Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs LEE (H).

Formation: 3-5-2.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs WHU (A), 1st Sub: Diogo Dalot (DEF) vs BUR (A), 2nd Sub: Joshua King (FWD) vs WHU (A), 3rd Sub: Marcos Alonso (DEF) vs None.

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Bhargav