FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 27 | FPL Tips

After a blockbuster FPL Double Gameweek 26, we will go in the opposite direction for Gameweek 27, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool not playing. However, Burnley will play twice, taking on Crystal Palace on Saturday and Leicester City on Tuesday.

DGW 26 was an unforgettable one for FPL managers, with top captain Mohamed Salah picking up a whopping 28 points over the two games. With 14% of the game using the triple-captain chip on him, his non-backers suffered severe losses in rank.

I was one of the FPL managers who went against the Egyptian, but my move to hand the armband to Trent Alexander-Arnold was a massive bust. Not captaining Salah led to my rank doubling and saw me move out of the top 100 K. With a blank GW 27 up ahead, this is a severe blow to what has been a good season for me so far.

I made three changes to my suggested Wildcard team by bringing in Conor Coady, Lucas Digne, and Daniel James instead of Luke Thomas, Joao Cancelo, and Jacob Ramsey. However, none of them had an impact on my GW.

With Blank GW 27 kicking off less than 24 hours post the conclusion of DGW 26, FPL managers don't have a lot of time to react and must think on their feet.

While some FPL managers have opted to play one of their Free Hit chips to tackle GW 27, others only have their free transfers to use. It'll be interesting to see how FPL managers plan and navigate this tricky run.

Whatever moves they make, they should do so ahead of the GW 27 deadline on Friday evening GMT.

Gameweek 27 Deadline: Friday, February 25 at 06:30 PM (GMT)/ 00:00 AM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 27 Fixtures

Gameweek 27 kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Southampton and Norwich City at St. Mary's.

Leeds United will host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. The two teams just came off rattling defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Burnley, respectively. Manchester United will take on Watford, while Manchester City will face Everton later.

West Ham United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the only game on Sunday.

Burnley will play twice in GW 27. Their second fixture against Leicester City on Tuesday night closes out the Gameweek.

Click here to view the full fixtures of FPL Gameweek 27.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 26:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million)

Defenders: Kieran Tierney (ARS) (£5.1 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.0 million), Lucas Digne (AVL) (£5.1 million), Cristian Romero (TOT) (£4.8 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.7 million)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.0 million), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.7 million), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) (£7.3 million), Martin Odegaard (ARS) (£5.5 million), and Daniel James (LEE) (£6.0 million)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (WOL) (£7.4 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.3 million), and Wout Weghorst (BUR) (£6.5 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Trent Alexander-Arnold/ Son Heung-Min

GW 26 Transfers made: Wildcard played

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.8 million

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing) and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Could McNeil prove to be a decent GW 27 differential?

1) Martin Odegaard (ARS) (MID) (£5.5 m)- OUT | Dwight McNeil (BUR) (MID) (£5.7 m)- IN.

I brought in Martin Odegaard on my GW 26 Wildcard as a placeholder to bring Maxwel Cornet in and maximize Burnley's double in GW 27. I planned to move Cornet on to the likes of Raphinha for GW 28 and beyond. However, with Cornet not fully fit and Arsenal blanking in GW 27, I essentially have the license to take a one-week punt on a budget midfielder.

With not many attractive players at that price point who have a fixture, I've chosen to go safe and picked Burnley's Dwight McNeil. The Clarets midfielder has only one attacking return throughout the season and isn't the most exciting option to select. However, he is a secure starter and is on set-pieces for the side. He can also chip in with the occasional long-range strike.

While there could be other budget midfielders who outscore McNeil this week, he seems the safest bet simply because he plays twice and can register a double-digit haul even if he gets an assist.

While I could consider other exciting options if I spot one before the deadline, McNeil seems like a safe differential to back. However, I'm not expecting much returns from him.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 27

Gameweek 27 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs MUN (A), Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) vs None, Kieran Tierney (DEF) vs None, Alexandre Lacazette (FWD) vs None

With only 10 starters in my team, I'm not expecting a big points haul in GW 27. I'm simply aiming to avoid another red arrow. I've tripled up on Wolves, and they face a tricky away trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United. While Raul Jimenez will look to get on the scoresheet, it's Jose Sa and Conor Coady who I'm looking to for points from this fixture.

Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne have a tough assignment playing away at Brighton. However, they'll look to break their three-game winless streak and walk away with all three points from the fixture.

While Burnley aren't the best at scoring goals, they look more dangerous since Wout Weghorst joined the club. With two must-win games coming up in their battle against relegation, I expect attacking returns from Weghorst and McNeil.

Lastly, we get to the under-fire Spurs side that travels to Elland Road. Antonio Conte's side need to bounce back from their poor run to stay in the top-four race, and they must win this game. Expect Son Heung-Min to be involved in any goals Spurs score. The team will also be raring to keep a clean sheet, and Cristian Romero should play a part in that.

Overall, I'm not expecting much from this team in GW 27 and would consider myself lucky if I were to avoid a red arrow. While it has been a tough few Gameweeks, I believe I can turn it around soon. With plenty of Double GWs coming up, there is always an opportunity to gain rank, and that's what I aim to do after surviving GW 27.

Gameweek 27 - FPL Captaincy

After his GW 26 haul, Wout Weghorst looks like the best captaincy option for Gameweek 27, with Burnley playing twice.

While Son Heung-Min offers a tempting single-Gameweek alternative, Burnley's form and Weghorst's points appeal edge out the Spurs midfielder.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 27 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs WHU (A)

DEF: Conor Coady (WOL) vs WHU (A), Lucas Digne (AVL) vs BHA (A), and Cristian Romero (TOT) vs LEE (A)

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs None, Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs LEE (A), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) vs BHA (A), Daniel James (LEE) vs TOT (H), and Dwight McNeil (BUR) vs CRY (A), LEI (H)

FWD: Raul Jimenez (WOL) vs WHU (A), and Wout Weghorst (BUR) vs CRY (A), LEI (H)

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs MUN (A), 1st Sub: Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) vs None, 2nd Sub: Kieran Tierney (DEF) vs None, 3rd Sub: Alexandre Lacazette (FWD) vs None

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Wout Weghorst | VC: Son Heung-Min

