FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 29 | FPL Tips

We're into the final ten Gameweeks of the 2021-22 FPL season, and the action is heating up towards the business end of the season.

Double Gameweek 29 kicks off less than 48 hours post the conclusion of a mammoth Double Gameweek 28. Aston Villa shone, with Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho picking up double-digit hauls in both their fixtures.

Chelsea did likewise as well, with Kai Havertz netting thrice and providing an assist in two games. Reece James returned 18 fantasy points against Burnley but sustained an injury that could keep him on the sidelines for a while.

I had an excellent Gameweek 28 after playing my Bench Boost Chip. My last-minute transfer change to bring in Reece James and Broja worked out well. Hauls from James, captain Coutinho, Ryan Fraser and Alexander-Arnold helped me to a total of 149 FPL points against a GW average of 68.

However, there isn't much time to bask in the success, with DGW 29 approaching quickly. Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton and Everton are the six teams that'll play twice in Gameweek 29.

FPL managers have been rushing to transfer in FPL assets from Spurs and Arsenal, as both teams also have a fixture in the upcoming Blank GW 30. They should keep one eye on GW 30 before making their transfers. Whatever their moves are, they should make them ahead of the Gameweek 29 deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 29 Deadline: Saturday, March 12 at 11:00 AM (GMT)/ 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 29 Fixtures

GW 29 begins with a Saturday afternoon match between a struggling Brighton side and Liverpool at the Amex Stadium. Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in an all-important clash later in the day.

Chelsea will take on Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in one of five 14:00 GMT kick-offs on Sunday. Arsenal will lock horns with Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium later on. Manchester City will be away at Crystal Palace on Monday night to wrap up the first ten fixtures of the GW.

The 'Double' fixtures will begin on Wednesday night, with Arsenal locking horns with Liverpool and Spurs travelling to Brighton. The Gameweek will conclude with a Goodison Park meeting between Everton and Newcastle.

FPL Team suggested for previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 28:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million)

Defenders: Kieran Tierney (ARS) (£5.1 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.0 million), Lucas Digne (AVL) (£5.1 million), Reece James (CHE) (£6.2 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.7 million)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.1 million), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.7 million), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) (£7.3 million), Ryan Fraser (NEW) (£5.3 million), and Daniel James (LEE) (£6.0 million)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (WOL) (£7.5 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.3 million), and Armando Broja (SOU) (£5.5 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Philippe Coutinho/ Jose Sa.

GW 28 Average score: 68.

GW 28 Transfers made: 3.

Points Scored (- hits): 149 (-8): 141. (Bench Boost played)

Overall Points: 1837.

Overall Rank: 69,391.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.6 million.

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

Can Reguilon cement his place in the Spurs playing XI in Sessegnon's absence?

1) Reece James (CHE) (DEF) (£6.2 million) - OUT | Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (DEF) (£5.2 million). While bringing Reece James in was a beneficial one, his injury could keep him out of action till the international break. Considering that he could be eased back into the team, it's unlikely he will return before GW 32.

Therefore, transferring him out for a Spurs defender seems the best course of action. While Matt Doherty was the one I would've gone for, Ryan Sessegnon's injury and Sergio Reguilon's subsequent return to the team have made me opt for the latter.

Reguilon is the joint-highest point-scoring FPL defender for Tottenham with 85 points. He has been inconsistent this season and recently lost the left-wing back slot to Sessegnon after contracting COVID-19. This is an excellent opportunity for the Spaniard to make himself the first-choice left-wing-back, with Sessegnon out for at least a month.

Sessegnon offers a decent differential alternative to Doherty, who many FPL managers are likely to bring into their teams.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 29

Gameweek 29 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs SOU (A), Raul Jimenez (FWD) vs EVE (A), Lucas Digne (DEF) vs WHU (A), Conor Coady (DEF) vs EVE (A).

After a successful GW 28 that helped me return to the top 100K, I'm ready to use that as a platform to move further up the rankings. I have 11 players playing this week, with seven of them having two fixtures.

Jose Sa should start in goal and is one of four players who only have one fixture. He'll look to keep back-to-back clean sheets, as Wolves take on an Everton side that's struggling to score goals. Daniel James could aim to net the first goal of the Jesse Marsch era for Leeds United when they go up against Norwich City at Elland Road.

The in-form Philippe Coutinho could hold the key for a high-flying Aston Villa side going up against a West Ham outing that'll have one eye on their upcoming Europa League Round of 16 tie against Sevilla. Armando Broja could aim to find the back of the net against a leaky Watford defence and help his side bounce back from back-to-back defeats.

Now we move to the players who will play twice this week. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah should star for Liverpool against Brighton and Arsenal in GW 29. Many FPL managers who didn't use their Triple Captain chip on the Egyptian are doing so now, and rightfully so.

Ryan Fraser has impressed for Newcastle and could add to his recent tally of attacking returns against Chelsea and Everton.

Son Heung-Min and Sergio Reguilon could look to extend Spurs' winning streak and enable the team find some consistency in their bid for the top four. However, they'll have their work cut out, as they face tricky away games against Manchester United and Brighton.

Lastly, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette could return FPL points this week when the Gunners go up against Leicester City and Liverpool. The Gunners have played some excellent football recently and will back themselves in their GW 29 fixtures. However, they have gone three games without a clean sheet and will look to keep one this week.

Overall, I have a good mix of players for this week and the next. I'm happy with how the team is shaping up for the upcoming run-in as I look to return to the top 50K.

Gameweek 29 - FPL Captaincy

It's a three-way tie for captaincy this week in my team between Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-Min and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While Alexander-Arnold looks promising, I'm still wary about him after his benching in DGW 26. However, with Liverpool standing a chance at winning the title, Klopp is likely to field his best starting XI for every game. That could guarantee Salah and Alexander-Arnold's places in the team.

Salah has had one of the best away records in the league. Considering that he'll be captained by most FPL managers, it makes sense to go with the crowd and give him the armband. However, I'm tempted to go for Son Heung-Min playing for a Spurs side scoring plenty of goals. Their fixtures this week suit their counter-attacking style of play, and Heung-Min could end up with a sizeable haul.

While the armband is currently with Salah, it could change hands before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 29 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs EVE (A).

DEF: Kieran Tierney (DEF) vs LEI (H), LIV (H), Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) vs BHA (A), ARS (A), and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs MUN (A), BHA (A).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs BHA (A), ARS (A), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs MUN (A), BHA (A), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) vs WHU (A), Daniel James (LEE) vs NOR (H), and Ryan Fraser (NEW) vs CHE (A), EVE (A).

FWD: Armando Broja (SOU) vs WAT (H) and Alexandre Lacazette (FWD) vs LEI (H), LIV (H).

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs SOU (A), 1st Sub: Raul Jimenez (FWD) vs EVE (A), 2nd Sub: Lucas Digne (DEF) vs WHU (A), 3rd Sub: Conor Coady (DEF) vs EVE (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Son Heung-Min.

