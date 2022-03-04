FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 28 | FPL Tips

After a low-scoring Blank Gameweek 27, where Burnley played twice, FPL managers should look forward to Double Gameweek 8 that has eight teams with two fixtures.

With plenty of managers opting to play their Free Hit chip, Gameweek 27 ended on a slightly anti-climatic note, with none of the top Burnley assets returning. However, the Harry Kane-Son Heung-Min combo delivered in Spurs' 4-0 win over Leeds.

Considering that I didn't play any chip, and went in with only my free transfer in GW 27, I'm not too disappointed with my performance. Clean sheets from Lucas Digne and Cristian Romero helped me get a decent total of 43 FPL points against the GW average of 40.

With Chelsea and Norwich also confirmed to play twice in Gameweek 28, it's set to be another pivotal matchweek in the 2021-22 FPL season. With the FA Cup fifth round done and dusted, the fixtures for blank GW 30 are now confirmed. With only four games going ahead, FPL managers should take that into account when planning their transfers for DGW 28.

Whatever moves they're making, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 28 deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 28 Deadline: Saturday, March 5 at 11:00 AM (GMT)/ 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 28 Fixtures

Leeds United's first game under new manager Jesse Marsch against Leicester City gets GW 28 underway on Saturday.

Chelsea will travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley. Liverpool will host West Ham later in the day. It's derby time at Manchester, with Manchester City locking horns with Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur will go up against Everton on Monday night.

The 'Double' fixtures take place on Thursday night UK time. The Gameweek will conclude with Aston Villa's visit to Elland Road.

FPL Team suggested for previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 26:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.1 million)

Defenders: Kieran Tierney (ARS) (£5.1 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.5 million), Lucas Digne (AVL) (£5.1 million), Cristian Romero (TOT) (£4.8 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.7 million)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.1 million), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.7 million), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) (£7.3 million), Dwight McNeil (BUR) (£5.7 million), and Daniel James (LEE) (£6.0 million)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (WOL) (£7.4 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.3 million), and Wout Weghorst (BUR) (£6.5 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Wout Weghorst/ Son Heung-Min.

GW 27 Average score: 40.

GW 27 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 43 (-0): 43.

Overall Points: 1696.

Overall Rank: 170,884.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.6 million.

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

Ryan Fraser's form has picked up a lot since Eddie Howe arrived at Tyneside.

1) Dwight McNeil (BUR) (MID) (£5.7 million) - OUT | Ryan Fraser (NEW) (£5.3 million) - IN.2) Wout Weghorst (BUR) (FWD) (£6.5 million) - OUT | Che Adams (SOU) (£7.0 million)- IN.

After a quiet GW 27, I'm looking to spark my FPL team into life with the following transfers:

The in-form Che Adams will look to find the back of the net in DGW 28, with the Saints going up against Aston Villa and Newcastle. With Southampton not featuring in Blank GW 30, Adams is more of a short-term punt. So I could move him on for an Everton forward next week.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fraser has seen his form improve since reuniting with ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

The Scotsman got nominated for the Player of the Month award for February after turning in some impressive performances as part of a front three. He should help Newcastle extend their unbeaten run and get some attacking returns in their two upcoming fixtures.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 28

Gameweek 28 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs ARS (H), WOL (A), Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) vs WHU (H), Kieran Tierney (DEF) vs WAT (A), Alexandre Lacazette (FWD) vs WAT (A). (Bench Boost Activated)

After going into Blank GW 27 with only ten starting players, of which one was benched, I was relieved to come away with only a small red arrow. At an overall rank of 170K with eleven GWs to go, there's no time left to waste if I aim to make it back to the top 50K. However, I feel I've got a team that can shine over the next couple of FPL Gameweeks that could be crucial this season.

With 15 starters in my FPL team, of which nine are DGW players, I've decided to play my Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 28. Ben Foster and Jose Sa are my options in goal.

It's unrealistic to expect a shutout from Foster, but he should pick up plenty of save points in his games against Arsenal and Wolves. Sa, meanwhile, could keep a clean sheet in both Wolves' home games against Crystal Palace and Watford.

In defence, Kieran Tierney, Alexander-Arnold and Cristian Romero have good FPL point potential, despite having only one fixture. Lucas Digne and Conor Coady have doubles in DGW 28. While Digne could chip in with an attacking return, Coady will look to lead Wolves' backline to another couple of clean sheets.

In midfield, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min could haul big despite having only one fixture. Meanwhile, Phil Coutinho should be the lynchpin for Aston Villa in their two games. After ending their winless streak against Brighton last week, they will look to push higher up the league table.

Dan James should feature in the front three as Jesse Marsch takes charge of Leeds United. James has fared well recently, and could be a good FPL differential this week. Lastly, Ryan Fraser will look to extend his recent run of good form that saw him get nominated for the Player of the Month award.

In the front three, Alexandre Lacazette should lead the line for Arsenal against a stubborn Watford defence. While he has an FPL assist each in his last three games, the Frenchman will look to find the back of the net against the Hornets. Meanwhile, Che Adams has been prolific in front of goal, and could continue that run for the Saints.

Lastly, a well-rested Raul Jimenez should star for Wolves in DGW 28. Scoring goals has been an issue for Bruno Lage's side, so he'll hope that his No. 9 delivers in these two crunch games.

Overall, I've got 15 players playing this week, with most of them having good fixtures on paper. I fully expect to end the run of red arrows, and start my climb back up the rankings.

Gameweek 28 - FPL Captaincy

With Chelsea the only 'Big Six' team playing twice, DGW 28 captaincy is tricky. While Salah and Son are attractive single-fixture options, I fully intend to give my captain's armband to a DGW player.

As of now, it's between Philippe Coutinho and Raul Jimenez for me. Coutinho has blanked three games in a row after his blistering start, but fixtures against Southampton and Leeds provide him with the right platform to shine once more. Jimenez, meanwhile, could make the difference for Wolves, as they take on two bottom-half sides at home.

I have it on Jimenez as of now, as I feel he's more nailed-on to start, and is also on penalties. However, the decision could easily change before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 28 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs CRY (H), WAT (H)

DEF: Conor Coady (WOL) vs CRY (H), WAT (H), Lucas Digne (AVL) vs SOU (H), LEE (A), and Cristian Romero (TOT) vs EVE (H).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs WHU (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs EVE (H), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) vs SOU (H), LEE (A), Daniel James (LEE) vs LEI (A), AVL (H), and Ryan Fraser (NEW) vs BHA (H), SOU (A)

FWD: Raul Jimenez (WOL) vs CRY (H), WAT (H), and Che Adams (SOU) vs AVL (A), NEW (H)

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs ARS (H), WOL (A), 1st Sub: Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) vs WHU (H), 2nd Sub: Kieran Tierney (DEF) vs WAT (A), 3rd Sub: Alexandre Lacazette (FWD) vs WAT (A). (Bench Boost Activated)

Chips activated: Bench Boost.

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): - 4.

Captain: Raul Jimenez | VC: Philippe Coutinho.

