FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 33 | FPL Tips

After a fairly high-scoring Gameweek 32, FPL managers should be geared up and ready for another Double Gameweek.

DGW 33 follows an eventful Gameweek 32 that saw the Harry Kane-Son Heung-Min-Dejan Kulusevski combo produce another excellent performance for their FPL owners. Son ended with 21 FPL points after netting a hat-trick, with Kane and Kuluseveski picking up double-digit hauls.

Chelsea produced the other notable performance of GW 32, thrashing Southampton 6-0. Mason Mount ended with a 19-point haul, with Timo Werner making a goalscoring comeback, ending up with 15 FPL points. Ivan Toney rewarded his FPL owners with a 12-point haul.

I got a red arrow despite owning both Kane and Son and captaining the former, as the rest of my team underperformed. My move to transfer Mohamed Salah out for Bruno Fernandes hurt me, and so did the lack of Manchester City and Liverpool assets.

With four of the remaining six Gameweeks set to be Double Gameweeks, we can expect a jam-packed finish to this absorbing FPL season. DGW 33 sees seven teams play twice and three with no fixture. Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds United blank, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Leicester some notable teams that play twice.

Naturally, the likes of James Maddison and Fabian Schar have been popular transfers in, with Son also featuring in that list after a hat-trick. With another Double GW announcement hinging on the results of the FA Cup semi-finals, there's plenty to consider for FPL managers before making their transfers.

They should make their changes before the Gameweek 33 FPL deadline on Saturday, though.

Gameweek 33 Deadline: Saturday, April 16, at 11:00 AM (BST)/ 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 33 Fixtures

Gameweek 33 is both a blank and a Double Gameweek, with three teams without a fixture and seven teams playing twice. The Gameweek kicks off with a meeting between Spurs and Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Manchester United take on Norwich City at Old Trafford later on. Newcastle host Leicester City in one of two 02:15 PM BST kickoffs on Sunday.

The 'Double' fixtures kick off Tuesday night, with Liverpool locking horns with Manchester United at Anfield. Another fierce rivalry follows on Wednesday night, with Chelsea going up against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Gameweek will concludes with a Thursday night meeting between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor.

FPL Team suggested for previous Gameweek

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 32:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.2 million), Joel Matip (LIV) (£5.0 million), Daniel Amartey (LEI) (£3.9 million), Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.8 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.8 million).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£11.6 million), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.8 million), Anthony Gordon (EVE) (£4.5 million), Harvey Barnes (LEI) (£6.5 million), and Daniel James (LEE) (£6.0 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.5 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.3 million), and Richarlison (EVE) (£7.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Bruno Fernandes.

GW 32 Average score: 48.

GW 32 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 60 (-4): 56.

Overall Points: 2090.

Overall Rank: 77,780.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.4 million.

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Richarlison (EVE) (FWD) (£7.5 million) - OUT | Chris Wood (NEW) (FWD) (£6.7 million) - IN.

2) Daniel James (LEE) (MID) (£6.0 million) - OUT | Bukayo Saka (ARS) (MID) (£6.8 million) - IN.

3) Matt Doherty (TOT) (DEF) (£4.8 million) - OUT | Aymeric Laporte (MCI) (DEF) (£5.8 million) - IN.

By making three transfers, I'm taking another -8 points hit. My only hope is that the high points potential in a Double Gameweek compensates for these hits. With only four DGW players in my team before these moves, I needed to make these changes. One of them is a forced change, with Matt Doherty's injury ruling him out of the season. I'm bringing in Laporte to represent the Manchester City defence.

While it was a close call, I've gone for Bukayo Saka over James Maddison as my Daniel James replacement. Saka has better underlying numbers and is at the forefront of everything Arsenal do. I plan to transfer Lacazette out next week, and I want an Arsenal representative in my team by then. Moreover, Leicester's busy schedule means Maddison might not start every game, whereas Saka is nailed-on if he's fit.

Newcastle's Chris Wood is the last transfer in, replacing Richarlison. While I could bring Richarlison back at some point, I feel this is the right time to invest in Newcastle's forward line. With Leicester, Crystal Palace and Norwich in their next three, Wood could get some goals to his name.

I have £0.2 million in the bank ahead of Gameweek 34.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 33

Gameweek 33 Bench: Jose Sa (GK) vs None, Joel Matip (DEF) vs MUN (H), Anthony Gordon (MID) vs LEI (H), Conor Coady (DEF) vs None.

After making eight transfers in three GWs, I'm relying on the high rewards from the Double Gameweeks to cover the costs of the hits I'm taking.

The fact that three teams blank has complicated things for me, with Ben Foster ending up in goal against an in-form Brentford side. I'm playing only three defenders this week, with Aymeric Laporte and Reece James among them. Daniel Amartey from Leicester has two fixtures, but it remains to be seen if he starts both.

In midfield, Harvey Barnes is my Leicester midfielder ahead of Maddison. Bukayo Saka joins Son Heung-Min and Bruno Fernandes as my big-name midfield options. Anthony Gordon, unfortunately, finds a place only on the bench.

As for my forwards, I hope Chris Wood makes a difference in this game. The Newcastle striker netted the winner last time out against Wolves. On penalties and facing two fatigued teams at home, Wood is expected to fare well. Lacazette, meanwhile, could potentially lose his spot in the Arsenal starting XI to Eddie Nketiah, and I dearly hope he ends his goal drought before that happens.

Harry Kane has picked up seven FPL assists in the last three games but is yet to score. He'll look to do that when Spurs face a tricky game against Brighton.

Overall, I'm not as confident as I was ahead of DGW 31, considering I have only six players who play twice. However, my team is shaping up well for the upcoming Gameweeks, and I'm hoping my aim to finish in the Top 50K stays on track for now.

Gameweek 33 - FPL Captaincy

While many FPL experts claimed that captaining a single GW player might not be a bad idea, I haven't considered that one bit. I brought Bruno Fernandes into my team to captain him, and he remains my first choice for DGW 33 captaincy.

The other DGW options include Bukayo Saka, Chris Wood and Harvey Barnes, but neither comes close to Fernandes for various reasons. While Kane and Son are in good form, it's unrealistic to expect Spurs to score four goals against a tight Brighton backline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 33 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Ben Foster (WAT) vs BRE (H).

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs ARS (H), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) vs BHA (H), and Daniel Amartey (LEI) vs NEW (A) and EVE (A).

MID: Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs BHA (H), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs SOU (A) and CHE (A), Harvey Barnes (LEI) vs NEW (A) and EVE (A), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs NOR (H) and LIV (A).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs BHA (H), Chris Wood (NEW) vs LEI (H) and CRY (H), and Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) vs SOU (A) and CHE (A).

Formation: 3-4-3.

Bench: GK - Jose Sa (GK) vs None, 1st Sub: Joel Matip (DEF) vs MUN (H), 2nd Sub: Anthony Gordon (MID) vs LEI (H), 3rd Sub: Conor Coady (DEF) vs None.

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 3.

Points Hits taken (if any): -8.

Captain: Bruno Fernandes | VC: Chris Wood.

