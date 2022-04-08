FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 32 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 31 was a solid start to the business end of the 2021-22 Premier League season and for FPL managers.

A mini-double GW in which Everton and Burnley played twice saw Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane disappoint their FPL backers, with Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-Min picking up double-digit hauls.

With two goals and one assist in his two games, Richarlison was the highest scorer with 17 FPL points. He was one of my best performers of the GW as I finished with 73 FPL points against a GW average of 43, resulting in a green arrow.

With three Double Gameweeks confirmed from now till the end of the season, FPL managers should start building their teams accordingly. They should also be clear with their chip strategies.

Brendan Rogers' Leicester City have three Doubles in the upcoming run-in, and their kind run of games has made James Maddison the most popular transfer ahead of GW 32. After his injury, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is the most transferred out player.

Whatever their moves are, FPL managers should ensure they make them ahead of the deadline on Friday evening BST.

Gameweek 32 Deadline: Friday, April 8 at 06:30 PM (BST)/ 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 32 Fixtures

Gameweek 32 kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Newcastle and Wolves at St. James Park.

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon to take on a struggling Everton side. Southampton host Chelsea in one of three BST 03:00 PM kickoffs. Spurs play away at Aston Villa later in the day.

Norwich City and Burnley will square off in a key relegation battle on Sunday. The Gameweek will conclude with a match that could decide the title, with Manchester City and Liverpool locking horns at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 30:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Kieran Tierney (ARS) (£5.1 million), Joel Matip (LIV) (£5.0 million), Daniel Amartey (LEI) (£3.9 million), Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.8 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.8 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.1 million), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.8 million), Anthony Gordon (EVE) (£4.5 million), Harvey Barnes (LEI) (£6.5 million), and Daniel James (LEE) (£6.0 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.5 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.3 million), and Richarlison (EVE) (£7.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Harry Kane.

GW 31 Average score: 43.

GW 31 Transfers made: 3.

Points Scored (- hits): 73 (-8): 65.

Overall Points: 2034.

Overall Rank: 66,382.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.8 million.

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£13.1 million) - OUT | Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (MID) (£11.6 million) - IN.

2) Kieran Tierney (ARS) (DEF) (£5.1 million) - OUT | Reece James (CHE) (DEF) (£6.2 million) - IN.

With my risk in GW 31 to transfer Alexander-Arnold somewhat paying off, I've decided to take another one ahead of GW 32.

Mohamed Salah hasn't been the same since his return from AFCON. He has netted only once from open play in six league games. Liverpool now have five attacking options to field in three spots, and even Salah could be benched for the odd game.

His high ownership means a single haul from him could hurt me. However, I don't have much to lose and have decided to take the differential route and transfer him out.

Bruno Fernandes is my replacement for Salah, and I've brought him in primarily for DGW 33, post which I plan to ship him out for Kevin De Bruyne.

Fernandes has been the most consistent player for Manchester United this season, and with Everton and Norwich in the next three, he should get some FPL points.

My second change is a forced one. With Kieran Tierney out injured, I've opted to get Chelsea's, Reece James. The right-wing-back bagged an 18-point FPL haul on his return from injury last time out. I hope he delivers the goods for an under-pressure Chelsea team in the run-in.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 32

Gameweek 32 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs LEE (H), Conor Coady (DEF) vs AVL (H), Anthony Gordon (MID) vs MUN (H), Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs CRY (H).

After a positive resumption to FPL post the international break, I look to push on in Gameweek 32.

Jose Sa remains in goal for my team, with Wolves taking on Newcastle away from home. While he missed out on a clean sheet in their last fixture, he'll be keen to keep a shutout this time around.

I've opted to start Joel Matip over Conor Coady even though Liverpool take on Manchester City. Matip offers good goal threat from set-pieces, and I'm hoping he contributes on an attacking front apart from keeping a clean sheet.

Reece James and Matt Doherty could pick up good FPL hauls in GW 32. The wing-backs are crucial to their respective teams' performances, and they'll look to contribute in both offence and defence.

Harvey Barnes and Daniel James are my two budget midfield options in my starting XI. Despite playing u pfront, Dan James hasn't netted in nine league games.

He'll look to break his goal drought against Watford. Meanwhile, Barnes will have his work cut out against a Crystal Palace team that hasn't conceded in their last three league games.

There's not much to be said about the in-form duo of Kane and Son. They'll look to lead Spurs' charge against a resilient Aston Villa defence.

Bruno Fernandes has an excellent record against Everton, and he'll look to get his name on the scoresheet.

Alexandre Lacazette, meanwhile, will look to lead his team's comeback after a disappointing 3-0 defeat last time out. Arsenal's captain is also on penalties and should look to get back among the goals.

Lastly, I've chosen to start the in-form Richarlison over Conor Coady. Despite ending up on the losing side, Richarlison offered lots of goal threat, even from open play. His menacing presence could cause problems for Manchester United's defence.

After some differential moves that paid off last week, I'm looking to move further up the rankings by taking more risks.

Gameweek 32 - FPL Captaincy

The captaincy for GW 32 is a three-way tie between Bruno Fernandes, Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane.

Son is the in-form player, with three goals and one assist in his last two games. However, away from home, Kane has shone more. He has also done well in the last two league games, picking up four FPL assists.

However, Bruno Fernandes has a much better fixture, with United traveling to Goodison Park to take on Frank Lampard's struggling Everton.

While Everton will be determined to bounce back after a crushing defeat to Burnley, there's a good chance the Red Devils could outclass thei Toffees, and Fernandes could play a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Kane's superior away form means I currently have my armband on him. However, I could change my mind before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 32 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs NEW (A).

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs SOU (A), Joel Matip (LIV) vs MCI (A), and Matt Doherty (TOT) vs AVL (A).

MID: Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs AVL (A), Daniel James (LEE) vs WAT (A), Harvey Barnes (LEI) vs CRY (H), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs EVE (A).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs AVL (A), Richarlison (EVE) vs MUN (H), and Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) vs BHA (H)

Formation: 3-4-3.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs LEE (H), 1st Sub: Conor Coady (DEF) vs AVL (H), 2nd Sub: Anthony Gordon (MID) vs MUN (H), 3rd Sub: Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs CRY (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Bruno Fernandes.

