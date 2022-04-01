FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 31 | FPL Tips

After the last international break of the season, we're set for eight uninterrupted FPL Gameweeks to close out another exciting Premier League campaign.

FPL managers will be glad to see all the teams take the field after the four-fixture blank Gameweek 30. Son Heung-Min ended as the highest point-scorer with 15 FPL points. Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane also ended with double-digit hauls.

While I gave the armband to Son, there wasn't any other avenue for points in my team. As a result, I finished with 51 FPL points against the GW average of 28.

With teams having multiple games to be rescheduled, we're likely to see some Double Gameweeks till the end of the season. Gameweek 31 is a small-scale DGW, with Burnley and Everton playing twice. Gameweeks 33 and 36 have also been confirmed as Double Gameweeks. FPL managers will surely take that into account when planning their transfers.

They should, however, make all their changes ahead of the Gameweek 31 deadline on Saturday morning BST.

Gameweek 31 Deadline: Saturday, April 2 at 11:00 AM (BST)/ 03:30 PM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 31 Fixtures

Gameweek 31 begins with a Saturday afternoon kickoff between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield. Manchester City travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in one of five 03:00 PM BST kickoffs. Manchester United lock horns with Leicester City at Old Trafford later on.

West Ham United will go up against Everton on Sunday afternoon, with Spurs hosting Newcastle in the evening. The Gameweek will conclude with the 'Double' fixture between Burnley and Everton on Wednesday night.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 30:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Kieran Tierney (ARS) (£5.1 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.0 million), Daniel Amartey (LEI) (£3.9 million), Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.8 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.8 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.1 million), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.8 million), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) (£7.3 million), Harvey Barnes (LEI) (£6.5 million), and Daniel James (LEE) (£6.0 million).

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (WOL) (£7.5 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.3 million), and Richarlison (EVE) (£7.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Son Heung-Min/ Alexandre Lacazette.

GW 30 Average score: 28.

GW 30 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 51 (-4): 47.

Overall Points: 1969.

Overall Rank: 88,883.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.0 million.

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Philippe Coutinho (AVL) (MID) (£7.3 million) - OUT | Anthony Gordon (EVE) (MID) (£4.5 million) - IN.

2) Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (DEF) (£8.0 million) - OUT | Joel Matip (LIV) (DEF) (£5.0 million) - IN.

3) Raul Jimenez (WOL) (FWD) (£7.4 million) - OUT | Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£12.5 million) - IN.

I've taken a -8 hit ahead of GW 31 to get my team into shape for the final eight FPL Gameweeks.

The main aim of these three transfers was to bring Harry Kane in. The Spurs striker has been finding the net regularly, and given their kind upcoming fixtures, he looks like a must-have. While I also have Son in my team, I'm likely to move him on for a Manchester City or Chelsea midfielder in future Gameweeks.

How many of these The most transferred in players of GW31 so far1. Robertson (£7.3m)2. Havertz (£7.9m)3. Saka (£6.7m)4. Salah (£13.3m)5. Kane (£12.5m)How many of these #FPL assets do you have? The most transferred in players of GW31 so far 👇1. Robertson (£7.3m)2. Havertz (£7.9m)3. Saka (£6.7m)4. Salah (£13.3m)5. Kane (£12.5m)How many of these #FPL assets do you have? https://t.co/Vc3UHVgmg9

To accommodate Kane's transfer, I had to free up funds elsewhere. One of those moves was to sell Alexander-Arnold, in what was a risky move. However, with the latter not back to full fitness, he could be rested for the Watford game. While I've covered the Liverpool defence by bringing Joel Matip in, I'm hoping Alexander-Arnold doesn't deliver much over the next few Gameweeks.

With Aston Villa's fixtures turning tougher, I've opted to sacrifice Coutinho and bring in budget FPL option Anthony Gordon. The youngster has been a trusted option for manager Frank Lampard and could shine in Everton's upcoming Double Gameweeks.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 31

Gameweek 31 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs LIV (A), Harvey Barnes (LEI) vs MUN (A), Conor Coady (WOL) vs AVL (H), Daniel Amartey (LEI) vs MUN (A).

With enough players from Leicester City, Spurs and Everton, I'm happy with how my team is shaping up for the business end of the season. With two Double Gameweek players in GW 31, I feel I have a strong starting XI, on paper.

Jose Sa continues in goal as Wolves look to bounce back from the shocking defeat last week. Richarlison and Anthony Gordon are the two Everton players in my team. Both their opponents are tough to break down, but with Everton facing a must-win situation, Lampard will hope they step up and deliver.

Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah are both quality assets, ahead of Liverpool's clash against Watford at Anfield. While Salah has been the go-to FPL option throughout the season, Matip has flown under the radar. In his last three starts, the centre-back has amassed 31 points, though. I hope he provides good value at £5 million.

Daniel James has offered plenty of goal threat but is yet to score under Jesse Marsch. He'll look to break that goal drought and find the net when Leeds go up against a Southampton side at home.

Arsenal has been on a roll lately, and they'll look to carry on when they make the trip to Selhurst Park on Monday night. Alexandre Lacazette has blanked in his last two games and will look to get his name on the scoresheet against the Eagles.

Lastly, the three Spurs assets should deliver FPL points ahead of a home clash against Newcastle. While it's not going to be easy against Eddie Howe's much-improved Magpies, this game should suit Spurs' counter-attacking style of play. Expect more FPL hauls from Kane and Son.

#FPL #TOTNEW Son Heung-min has scored the most home #PL goals this season, withHe has notchedin his lastmatches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Son Heung-min has scored the most home #PL goals this season, with 🔟He has notched 8️⃣ in his last 8️⃣ matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 🏠#FPL #TOTNEW https://t.co/jzcAy4gnAQ

I'm confident I can recoup the hit I took for this game and am hoping I can move up the rankings post-GW 31.

Gameweek 31 - FPL Captaincy

With three premium options in my team, captaincy isn't going to be easy to decide this week.

While Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah are the frontrunners, Everton's Richarlison could be a good differential, with two fixtures. While Salah has been exceptional this season, his form has dwindled compared to that at the start of the season. With no open-play goals in his last four appearances, there is a case to be made to go for Kane.

As of now, I have my armband on Kane, with Salah as my vice-captain. That could change ahead of the deadline, though.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 31 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs AVL (H).

DEF: Kieran Tierney (ARS) vs CRY (A), Joel Matip (LIV) vs WAT (H), and Matt Doherty (TOT) vs NEW (H).

MID: Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs NEW (H), Anthony Gordon (EVE) vs WHU (A) and BUR (A), Daniel James (LEE) vs SOU (H), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs WAT (H).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs NEW (H), Richarlison (EVE) vs WHU (A) and BUR (A), and Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) vs CRY (A)

Formation: 3-4-3.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs LIV (A), 1st Sub: Harvey Barnes (LEI) vs MUN (A), 2nd Sub: Conor Coady (WOL) vs AVL (H), 3rd Sub: Daniel Amartey (LEI) vs MUN (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 3.

Points Hits taken (if any): -8.

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Mohamed Salah.

