FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 30 | FPL Tips

After successive FPL Double Gameweeks, we head into a four-fixture blank Gameweek 30 ahead of the March international break.

Gameweek 29 saw six teams play twice, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among the six. However, GW 29 was a letdown compared to GW 28, with popular captaincy option Mohamed Salah finishing with a ten-point FPL haul over two games.

Harry Kane, Andrew Robertson and Virgil Van Dijk outscored the Egyptian with hauls of over 14 FPL points.

Across his 140 away games he’s averaged just under six points per match



SCOUT: Harry Kane (£12.4m) has amassed 815 points on the road, compared to 744 at home
Across his 140 away games he's averaged just under six points per match

I used my Triple Captain chip on Salah, but it didn't have as much of an impact as I'd have liked it to. I also made a last-minute decision to include Richarlison in my team and had to transfer Doherty over Reguilon to accommodate him. However, that move didn't pay any dividends either. I ended the GW with 89 FPL points against the GW average of 72.

With Double Gameweeks announced foe GW 31 and GW 33, managers should be busy charting out their transfers and planning their chip usage to factor that in.

However, most managers' primary focus is GW 30. While some FPL managers have the luxury of using their Free Hit chip, most have to make do with free transfers. Ivan Toney, Dejan Kulusevski and Bukayo Saka feature among the top 5 transferred-in players ahead of the Gameweek.

Whatever changes FPL managers opt to make, they should do so ahead of the Blank Gameweek 30 deadline on Friday evening GMT.

Gameweek 30 Deadline: Friday, March 18 at 06:30 PM (GMT)/ 00:00 AM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 30 Fixtures

GW 30 has only four fixtures, the first of which will be played on Friday night between Wolves and Leeds United at the Molineux.

Arsenal travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. In the first of Sunday's fixtures, Leicester City host Brentford. Tottenham Hotspur will go up against West Ham at home to close off the Gameweek.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 29:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Kieran Tierney (ARS) (£5.1 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.0 million), Lucas Digne (AVL) (£5.1 million), Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.8 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.8 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.1 million), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.8 million), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) (£7.3 million), Ryan Fraser (NEW) (£5.3 million), and Daniel James (LEE) (£6.0 million).

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (WOL) (£7.5 million), Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) (£8.3 million), and Richarlison (EVE) (£7.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah (Triple captain)/ Son Heung-Min.

GW 29 Average score: 72.

GW 29 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 89 (-4): 85. (Triple Captain played).

Overall Points: 1922.

Overall Rank: 79,209.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.0 million.

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Lucas Digne (AVL) (DEF) (£5.1 million) - OUT | Daniel Amartey (LEI) (DEF) (£3.9 million).

2) Ryan Fraser (MID) (NEW) (£5.3 million) - OUT | Harvey Barnes (LEI) (MID) (£6.5 million).

With limited options to choose from in GW 30, I've opted to bring in players from Leicester City.

The Foxes have an exciting upcoming schedule, with two fixtures to be rescheduled. Harvey Barnes has been the pick of the attackers from Brendan Rodgers' side and seems to be the player least likely to be rotated. He offers good value at £6.5 million. Daniel Amartey, meanwhile, is an excellent enabler at a low price of £3.9 million.

Lucas Digne and Ryan Fraser were the players I transferred out. While Digne picked up an injury in GW 29, Fraser and Newcastle don't have that great a fixture run post-GW 30.

I was planning a different set of transfers, but the DGW 31 and 33 announcements changed my plans.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 30

Gameweek 30 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs None, Mohamed Salah (MID) vs None, Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) vs None, Richarlison (FWD) vs None.

I'm happy with the team I'm fielding in GW 30, with 11 starters despite not playing the Free Hit chip.

Wolves and Leeds United lock horns in the first game of GW 30. Jimenez, Jose Sa and Conor Coady are part of my Wolves triple-up, with Daniel James my only Leeds player. It'll be more beneficial if James and Leeds don't score against Wolves, as I have doubled up on their defence.

I've got three players from the Aston Villa-Arsenal clash on Saturday. Villa will aim to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to West Ham, while Coutinho will look to lead their charge. Meanwhile, the Gunners will look to shake off a 2-0 loss against Liverpool in midweek. Alexandre Lacazette broke his goal drought against Leicester last week, so he'll look to add to his goals tally in GW 30.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL SCOUT: Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) has racked up 29 points since GW24, notching goal and 🖐 assists



Amongst all forwards, only Harry Kane (£12.4m) has made more attacking contributions in that time 🤔



SCOUT: Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) has racked up 29 points since GW24, notching ☝️ goal and 🖐 assists
Amongst all forwards, only Harry Kane (£12.4m) has made more attacking contributions in that time 🤔

Son Heung-Min and Matt Doherty are my two players from Spurs for their clash against West Ham. Son has been prolific at home this season, and he'll look to match Kane and Kulusevski's recent form.

Lastly, my two Leicester players will go up against Brentford. Harvey Barnes has four attacking returns in his last five starts and could play a pivotal role in Leicester's attacks. While they haven't improved a great deal defensively, Leicester should look to keep a clean sheet in this fixture.

Overall, I'm pretty pleased with the team I've got for GW 30. I'll look to bounce back from a disappointing GW 29 that saw my Triple Captain punt on Salah go bust.

Gameweek 30 - FPL Captaincy

With few fixtures to choose from, GW 30 FPL captaincy is straightforward. It was a toss-up between Son and Alexandre Lacazette for me, and I'm likely to go with the former.

While Kane and Kuluseveski have outscored Spurs' No.7 in the last few GWs, Son's home record and good underlying numbers should see him get a sizeable FPL haul this weekend.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 30 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs LEE (H).

DEF: Conor Coady (WOL) vs LEE (H), Kieran Tierney (ARS) vs AVL (A), Daniel Amartey (LEI) vs BRE (H), and Matt Doherty (TOT) vs WHU (H).

MID: Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs WHU (H), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) vs ARS (H), Daniel James (LEE) vs WOL (A), and Harvey Barnes (LEI) vs BRE (H).

FWD: Raul Jimenez (WOL) vs LEE (H) and Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) vs AVL(A)

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs None, 1st Sub: Mohamed Salah (MID) vs None, 2nd Sub: Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) vs None, 3rd Sub: Richarlison (FWD) vs None.

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain: Son Heung-Min | VC: Alexandre Lacazette.

