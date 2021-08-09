FPL 2021-22: Top 5 Budget Midfielders | FPL Tips

With less than a week to go before the start of the new PL season, FPL managers must be scrambling away, tinkering with their Gameweek 1 FPL drafts.

The expensive pricing of top FPL midfielders has made many managers tinker with their formation. Midfielders have the highest points ceiling in the game, and securing some budget FPL midfielders will both save cost and add another route to points in an FPL team.

Despite the price hike for players like Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (MID) (£12.0 m), some FPL midfielders offer good value for their price. This could enable better flexibility, free up funds, and add more balance to any FPL team.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 budget FPL midfielders ahead of the start of next season.

Note: Given the plethora of viable FPL options costing £6.5 m and above, only players costing £6.0 m or less have been considered as budget midfielders.

5 Best budget midfield options for the 2021-22 FPL season

#5 Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (MID) (£5.5 m)

Bryan Mbeumo(L).

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo is an exciting FPL budget midfielder who doubles up as an enticing differential at the start of the season. Mbeumo scored eight goals and provided ten assists last season in the Championship and looks set to play out of position as a striker if Thomas Frank deploys a 3-5-2 system.

While Ivan Toney should be the spearhead of Brentford's attack, Mbeumo's versatility and set-piece duties make him a decent budget FPL option, especially at £5.5 m. With the abundance of FPL forwards in the £6.5- £8.0 m category, not everyone can get Toney in their teams, and Mbeumo offers a cut-price route into the Bees' attack.

With none of the FPL managers knowing what to expect from Brentford, it might be wise to wait before investing in players other than Toney. However, with the potential to play out of position as a striker, Bryan Mbeumo could be a decent punt as an FPL budget midfielder.

#4 Ismaila Sarr (WAT) (MID) (£6.0 million)

Ismaila Sarr is an exciting FPL option.

Watford's Ismaila Sarr should be a budget FPL option to keep an eye on this season. While he was best known mostly for his goals in Watford's 3-0 win over Liverpool in the 2019-20 season, he had a promising debut campaign with seven goals and five assists.

After Watford's relegation, Sarr was linked to several PL clubs, but chose to stay with the Hornets. He top-scored for them in the Championship, with 13 goals and four assists in 39 appearances. He's likely to be their key player in attack this season, and at £6.0 m, set to become a prominent FPL budget midfielder.

Watford scored the least number of goals of the three promoted sides, with their focus shifting to the back on Xisco Munoz's arrival. Nevertheless, Sarr's high involvement in Watford's goals should see him get some FPL hauls this season.

However, as is the norm with promoted clubs, it's better to wait before taking riskier punts. Once they settle into the Premier League, Sarr could be an explosive FPL budget midfielder.

