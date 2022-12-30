FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 18 | FPL Tips

The Premier League returned with a bang on Boxing Day and so did FPL, with a high-scoring Gameweek for most FPL managers. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier, Aleksander Mitrovic, and the Arsenal midfielders were the players who returned FPL returns for their owners.

I had a decent Gameweek, scoring 84 points, thanks to hauls from Kepa, Luke Shaw, Rashford, Kane, and captain Haaland. However, going without Martinelli and benching Almiron for Kulusevski and Zaha did cost me.

With Double Gameweeks coming up for Chelsea, Fulham, Manchester City, and Spurs, and the possibility of Brighton and Arsenal doubling in GW 21, FPL managers have plenty to consider before making their transfers. Whatever moves they make, they should ensure they do so before the deadline on Friday.

Gameweek 18 Deadline: Friday, December 30; 06:15 pm (GMT)/ 11:45 pm (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 18 Fixtures

Gameweek 18 begins with two Friday night fixtures, one of which sees Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield. Manchester United take a trip to the Molineux on Saturday afternoon, with Manchester City hosting Everton later on in the day. League leaders Arsenal play away at the Amex Stadium.

Spurs square off against Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Gameweek concludes with Chelsea's away encounter against Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 17:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.5 m) and Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.1 m).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.6 m), Reece James (CHE) (£5.8 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£5.9 m), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£4.8 m), and Hugo Bueno (WOL) (£3.9 m)

Midfielders: Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (£7.4 m), Dejan Kulusevski (TOT) (£8.0 m), Miguel Almiron (NEW) (£5.8 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 m), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.7 m).

Forwards: Darwin Nunez (LIV) (£9.0 m), Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m), and Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.2 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Harry Kane.

GW 17 Average score: 72

GW 17 Transfers made: Unlimited.

Points Scored (- hits): 84 (-0): 84.

Overall Points: 875.

Overall Rank: 4,416,080.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Transfers

None: Despite the injury to Reece James, I plan to hold my transfer for this week to allow me to have two free transfers in DGW 19. I have a strong enough bench to last this week despite the injury to James.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 18

Gameweek 18 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs LIV (A), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs SOU (H), Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs MUN (H), Reece James (DEF) vs NFO (A).

After a disappointing start to Gameweek 17, I somehow managed to get a green arrow I can only describe as lucky. However, that does fill me with renewed hope ahead of Gameweek 18, with most of my players having favorable fixtures.

Kepa starts in goal and I'm backing him to keep another shutout. He's been in excellent form for the Blues, and I'm looking for another differential FPL haul from him.

Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron both start with a home fixture against Leeds. I was faced with a tough decision of benching Almiron last week and I'm glad I don't have to do that this time around. I brought Wilfried Zaha in especially for GWs 17 and 18, and while it is tempting to bring Mount in, I'm holding Zaha for his fixture against Bournemouth this week.

Barring Kane, my Spurs triple-up didn't really work last week, and I'm hoping they deliver an improved performance that brings the points into my team this week. Matt Doherty and Dejan Kulusevski did look sharp from an attacking sense in the second half and I'm hoping that translates into returns.

Lastly, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford were part of a clinical Manchester United win over Nottingham Forest. I'm hoping the duo can keep the returns flowing when they take on Wolves at the Molineux in Gameweek 18.

Gameweek 18 - FPL Captaincy

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Erling Haaland (£12.2m) reaches 20 goals for the season in his 14th appearance - the Norwegian is set to be rewarded with the maximum Bonus Points for the seventh time this term



#FPL #LEEMCI Winners are grinnersErling Haaland (£12.2m) reaches 20 goals for the season in his 14th appearance - the Norwegian is set to be rewarded with the maximumBonus Points for the seventh time this term Winners are grinners 😄Erling Haaland (£12.2m) reaches 20 goals for the season in his 14th appearance - the Norwegian is set to be rewarded with the maximum 3️⃣ Bonus Points for the seventh time this term#FPL #LEEMCI https://t.co/vFrJrnuqFu

After the haul Erling Haaland got for FPL managers in GW 18, it wouldn't be prudent to go against him in a home fixture against Everton. I'm very likely to give him the armband once again, but I am tempted by the prospect of going differential and selecting Darwin Nunez or Harry Kane.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 18 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs NFO (A)

DEF: Matt Doherty (TOT) vs AVL (H), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs WOL (A), and Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs LEE (H).

MID: Wilfried Zaha (CRY) vs BOU (A), Dejan Kulusevski (TOT) vs AVL (H), Miguel Almiron (NEW) vs LEE (H), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs WOL (A).

FWD: Darwin Nunez (LIV) vs LEI (H), Harry Kane (TOT) vs AVL (H), and Erling Haaland (MCI) vs EVE (H).

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs LIV (A), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs SOU (H), 2nd Sub: Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs MUN (H), 3rd Sub: Reece James (DEF) vs NFO (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 0.

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Erling Haaland. | VC: Harry Kane.

You may also like:

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes