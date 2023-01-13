FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 19 | FPL Tips

After a long-drawn Double Gameweek 19, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a quick turnaround ahead of another Double Gameweek.

Despite Chelsea and Fulham playing twice in GW 19, there weren't any notable hauls from the popular picks from either side with Willian, Bernd Leno, and Tim Ream starring. Harry Kane and Luke Shaw were two more popular FPL picks who picked up double-digit hauls.

I had an excellent GW 19 thanks to owning Matt Doherty, Kane, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford, scoring 81 points and moving close to breaching the three million mark.

With the announcement that Manchester United and Crystal Palace will join Manchester City and Spurs in doubling in GW 20, the entire FPL community has been trying to find the right moves to make while navigating new developments amidst the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Whatever moves they make, FPL managers should do so ahead of the deadline on Friday evening GMT.

Gameweek 20 Deadline: Friday, January 13; 06:30 pm (GMT)/ 00:00 am (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 20 Fixtures

Gameweek 20 is a double gameweek that will see Spurs, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Crystal Palace play twice. The GW kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Leeds United and Aston Villa.

The Manchester Derby is the first game of a blockbuster Saturday, with Liverpool taking a trip to the Amex Stadium later in the day.

Tottenham host the North London Derby on Sunday against league leaders Arsenal. Manchester United plays away at Selhurst Park in the first of the 'Double' fixtures on Wednesday night. Spurs and Manchester City clash in the final game of the GW at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 19:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.5 m) and Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.1 m).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.6 m), Reece James (CHE) (£5.7 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£5.9 m), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£4.9 m), and Hugo Bueno (WOL) (£3.9 m).

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (ARS) (£6.6 m), Dejan Kulusevski (TOT) (£7.9 m), Miguel Almiron (NEW) (£5.8 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 m), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.8 m).

Forwards: Darwin Nunez (LIV) (£8.9 m), Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m), and Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.2 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Harry Kane.

GW 18 Transfers made: 0.

Points Scored (- hits): 55 (-0): 55.

Overall Points: 930.

Overall Rank: 4,262,070.

Free Transfers available: 2.

Transfers

1) Dejan Kulusevski (TOT) (MID) (£7.9 m) - OUT | Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (MCI) (£12.5 m) - IN

2) Darwin Nunez (LIV) (FWD) (£8.9 m) - OUT | Ivan Toney (FWD) (BRE) (£7.4 m) - IN

3) Reece James (CHE) (DEF) (£5.7 m) - OUT | Brandon Williams (DEF) (MUN) (£3.8 m) - IN

I'm making three transfers to take out the three flagged players on my team. While Dejan Kulusevski should be fit to take the field against Arsenal, I feel that bringing Kevin De Bruyne in ahead of DGW 20 is essential and that a Spurs triple-up isn't warranted given their tough fixtures.

I'm also bringing another enabler in Brandon Williams to afford Ivan Toney as the third striker. Had I moved quicker in selling Nunez before his price dropped, I might have been able to get Rico Lewis, who becomes an excellent budget FPL pick now that he's getting regular minutes.

However, I felt the upside to getting Toney over Martial or Mbeumo is worth the risk of going with two budget defenders in my team.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 20

Gameweek 20 Bench: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) vs CRY (H), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs NEW (A), Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs WHU (H), Brandon Williams (DEF) vs MCI (H), CRY (A).

After a rank rise of more than a million in DGW 19, I am heading into DGW 20 with plenty of confidence in my team and my transfers. I'm going for a change in goal as I feel there's a better chance of a haul from Danny Ward than from Kepa playing for an out-of-form Chelsea.

I have six players who have a double, two each from Spurs, Manchester City, and Manchester United. I've had the duo of Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford right from the restart and they have repaid my faith with plenty of FPL points. They have a good chance to keep that run going this week.

Hauls from Kane and Doherty were a major reason for my huge rank boost in DGW 19. I'm hoping Spurs maintain the momentum they created in the second half against Crystal Palace and pick up at least one win in DGW 20.

The relatively low effective ownership of Kane and Doherty means I could profit nicely if they haul.

Lastly, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are my FPL picks from Manchester City. Although they haven't quite looked at their best recently, Manchester City is the team likely to win both their matches in DGW 20.

While I'm not trusting their defense, they do have plenty of goals in them and KDB and Haaland should be involved in most.

Kieran Trippier just can't seem to stop hauling and a home fixture against Fulham shouldn't see that run change. A home clash against Bournemouth is just too good to ignore on paper and I'm counting on Ivan Toney to deliver the goods for my FPL team.

Gameweek 20 - FPL Captaincy

In Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Harry Kane, there is no dearth of quality FPL options to give the captain's armband to in DGW 20. However, sheerly based on effective ownership, I'm deciding to play it safe and hand the armband to Erling Haaland, considering many managers would decide to Triple Captain the Norwegian this week.

Kane's chance of getting banned for the Man City fixture if he gets a yellow card against Arsenal also puts me off of captaining him.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 20 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Danny Ward (LEI) vs NFO (A)

DEF: Matt Doherty (TOT) vs ARS (H), MCI (A), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs MCI (H), CRY (A), and Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs FUL (H).

MID: Martin Odegaard (ARS) vs TOT (A), Miguel Almiron (NEW) vs FUL (H), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs MCI (H), CRY (A), and Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs MUN (A), TOT (H).

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs BOU (H), Harry Kane (TOT) vs ARS (H), MCI (A), and Erling Haaland (MCI) vs MUN (A), TOT (H).

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) vs CRY (H), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs NEW (A), 2nd Sub: Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs WHU (H), 3rd Sub: Brandon Williams (DEF) vs MCI (H), CRY (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 3.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain: Erling Haaland. | VC: Harry Kane.

