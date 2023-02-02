FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 22 | FPL Tips

After a much-needed breather in between Gameweeks, FPL action returns with Double Gameweek 22 post a frenetic January transfer window that saw some truly incredible deals getting completed.

To recap, Gameweek 21 saw Erling Haaland punish his FPL doubters with a hat-trick, handing out red arrows to those who didn't captain him.

I saw a small red arrow, as I went with Kevin De Bruyne as captain over Haaland, but hauls from differential Kaoru Mitoma and handy points from Kane and Odegaard helped me avoid a bigger slide.

Gameweek 22 sees Manchester United and Leeds United playing twice, with the Reds getting arguably the best 'Double' fixtures for any team so far, as they take on Crystal Palace and Leeds United at home. That has understandably increased the transfers in for Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw, with many FPL managers planning to use the Triple Captain chip on Rashford.

FPL managers should be aware of Manchester City and Arsenal doubling in GW 23, with Manchester United, Newcastle, Brentford and Brighton blanking in GW 25 courtesy of the Carabao Cup final. Whatever their moves may be, they should ensure to do so ahead of the deadline on Friday evening GMT.

Gameweek 22 Deadline: Friday, February 3; 06:30 pm (GMT)/ 00:00 am (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 22 Fixtures

DGW 22 kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge. Manchester United's first of two home fixtures in DGW 22 is against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, with Arsenal taking a trip to Goodison Park to take on new Everton boss Sean Dyche.

Spurs host Manchester City in the marquee clash of the Gameweek on Sunday evening. The Gameweek ends with Manchester United taking on Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 21:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.5 m) and Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (TOT) (£4.6 m), Rico Lewis (MCI) (£3.9 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.0 m), and Hugo Bueno (WOL) (£3.9 m)

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (ARS) (£6.7 m), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£12.5 m), Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) (£5.0 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.5 m), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.9 m)

Forwards: Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.5 m), Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m), and Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.2 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne/ Erling Haaland

GW 21 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 76 (-4): 72

Overall Points: 1156

Overall Rank: 3,032,149

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID) (£12.5 m) - OUT | Bruno Fernandes (MID) (MUN) (£9.9 m) - IN

2) Matt Doherty (TOT) (DEF) (£4.6 m) - OUT | Gabriel Magalhaes (DEF) (ARS) (£5.2 m) - IN

I'm taking a -4 hit this week, with one of the two transfers a forced one. In a rather unexpected move, Tottenham terminated Matt Doherty's contract, and I'm replacing him with Arsenal defender Gabriel. The centre-back has a great potential for keeping clean sheets in addition to goal threat from set-pieces. I believe he's worth the extra £0.5 million over Ben White.

I'm taking a bit of a complicated route, taking De Bruyne out for Bruno Fernandes this week. That's because I'm most certainly going to transfer Fernandes out to bring him back ahead of their Manchester City's double in GW 23. However, I feel the benefits of making these moves outweigh the cost of the hits taken and am hoping they help move me further up the FPL leaderboard.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 22

Gameweek 22 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs AVL (A), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs CHE (A), Rico Lewis (DEF) vs TOT (A), Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs LIV (H)

After missing out on another green arrow due to my decision not to captain Haaland in GW 21, I'm disappointed and looking to move up the rankings in DGW 22.

I'm intrigued by Chelsea and how their rest of the season will be, given the signings they've made. However, no one barring Kepa Arrizabalaga seems to be nailed, given their abundance of options in each position. The shotstopper has a good chance of keeping a shutout at home to Fulham.

Everton will want to have a new manager bounce, but Arsenal would be the last team Sean Dyche would've wanted to face first time out. I believe Martin Odegaard and Gabriel could pick up some handy FPL points from that fixture.

I don't have any Leeds players in DGW 22, but I'm hoping my Manchester United triple-up of Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes deliver FPL hauls.

Kaoru Mitoma and Ivan Toney are excellent differentials with two great home fixtures on paper. Both have scored since I've brought them into my team, and I'm hoping they continue delivering the points.

Lastly, Harry Kane and Haaland face off not long after Spurs' 4-2 defeat against Manchester City. With not much to gain from Haaland's points for any FPL manager, I'm hoping for an unlikely Spurs win both as a fan and as an FPL manager.

Gameweek 22 - FPL Captaincy

With an in-form Manchester United playing twice this week, I'm not even looking at Kane or Haaland. It's between Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes for me, and while I feel Fernandes has a huge differential potential, it would be risky going against Rashford, especially with most managers triple captaining him.

I myself am tempted to use the Triple Captain chip, but with Eriksen's injury and United's packed schedule, I feel these couple of games won't be as easy as some managers may envision. Rashford hasn't been an explosive asset either, so I'm holding on to the chip to use perhaps next week or later on Mohamed Salah.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 22 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs FUL (H)

DEF: Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) vs EVE (A), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs CRY (H), LEE (H), and Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs WHU (H)

MID: Martin Odegaard (ARS) vs EVE (A), Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) vs BOU (H), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs CRY (H), LEE (H), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs CRY (H), LEE (H)

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs SOU (H), Harry Kane (TOT) vs MCI (H), and Erling Haaland (MCI) vs TOT (A)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs AVL (A), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs CHE (A), 2nd Sub: Rico Lewis (DEF) vs TOT (A), 3rd Sub: Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs LIV (H)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): -4

Captain: Marcus Rashford. | VC: Harry Kane.

