FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 26 | FPL Tips

After yet another Double Gameweek, FPL managers take a week of recuperation before one more double in Gameweek 27. DGW 25 saw Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton and Wolves play twice and many FPL managers took hits to field their best XI.

It was a mixed bag of results, with Gabriel Martinelli, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bukayo Saka and Virgil Van Dijk hauling big. Mohamed Salah and Martin Odegaard also crept through to get double-digit hauls.

After triple-captaining Salah and waiting for a nerve-wracking 167 minutes, it was a relief to see him put the ball in the net and seal another green arrow for my team. Useful hauls from Harry Kane, Marin Odegaard, Gabriel and Trent Alexander-Arnold help me finish with 99 points.

GW 26 has been touted by many FPL experts as an ideal time to Wildcard, especially to set up your FPL teams for the DGWs 27 and 29 and BGW 28. Brentford and Brighton's FPL assets are in hot demand, with Ollie Watkins on that list.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Are you bringing in Ollie Watkins for Gameweek 26? 🤔



#FPL Five goals in his last five matchesAre you bringing in Ollie Watkins for Gameweek 26? 🤔 Five goals in his last five matches 🔥Are you bringing in Ollie Watkins for Gameweek 26? 🤔#FPL https://t.co/TKH3S0i8pK

Whatever your transfer decisions, ensure that your team is locked in before the deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 26 Deadline: Saturday, March 4; 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 26 Fixtures

Gameweek 26 kicks off with Manchester City taking on Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Arsenal host Bournemouth, while Spurs travel to the Molineux later in the day.

Liverpool and Manchester United lock horns at Anfield in the marquee clash of the GW on Sunday. GW 26 concludes with a Monday night meeting between Brentford and Fulham.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 25:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.6 m), Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) (£5.2 m), Rico Lewis (MCI) (£3.9 m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.3 m), James Tarkowski (EVE) (£4.4 m), Hugo Bueno (WOL) (£3.9 m)

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (ARS) (£6.7 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.6 m), Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) (£5.2 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.4 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.0 m)

Forwards: Eddie Nketiah (ARS) (£6.8 m), Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.7 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.2 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain (Triple Captain played): Mohamed Salah/ Martin Odegaard

GW 25 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 99 (-4): 99

Overall Points: 1470.

Overall Rank: 1,866,505.

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

Wildcard Played: I initially wasn't considering playing my Wildcard in GW 26, but it made sense to use it earlier rather than later, with the Wildcard a more powerful chip the more GWs come after it. I also had issues on my side, with Eddie Nketiah's place on the side at my risk.

I also owned only FPL assets from Brighton, Brentford and Aston Villa, three teams who could be very valuable over the next 5-6 GWs.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 26

GK - Robert Sanchez (BHA) (£4.6 m) and Fraser Forster (TOT) (£3.9 m)

DEF: Oleksandr Zinchenko (ARS) (£5.1 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.8 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Rico Henry (BRE) (£4.5 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.3 m)

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.5 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.4 m), James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.0 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.7 m).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.6 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.2 m).

Gameweek 26 Bench: Fraser Forster (GK) vs WOL (A), Solly March (MID) vs WHU (H), Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs CRY (H), Kieran Trippier (DEF) vs MCI (A).

I've gone in with a very differential team in my Wildcard while also having enough template players to protect my rank. Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are my premium FPL options, with neither of them having a Double Gameweek anytime soon. However, their consistency and the fact that they're the top two point-scorers this season make me include them in the side.

I've gone with Robert Sanchez over David Raya in goal, partly because he's £0.2 million cheaper and also because Brighton have two DGW fixtures more than Brentford before the end of the season. The £3.9 m-valued Forster should serve as his deputy.

I was all set to start with Reece James as another of my differential picks, but his injury means I have Ben Chilwell replacing him. I am worried about his minutes and overall points potential and could go for someone else before the deadline.

Kieran Trippier and Oleksandr Zinchenko are fairly easy picks to explain, while Tyrone Mings is a capable budget defender. Rico Henry is arguably the best FPL defender in Brentford, with his attacking potential increasing whenever the Bees play a back three.

It's a Brighton midfield double-up of Solly March and the more advanced Alexis Mac Allister. Both of them are due some FPL points, and they could haul big in this period. Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are practically essentials in FPL now and are no-brainers.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



How many Seagulls players have you got in your side?



#FPL Double Gameweek's either side of a blank for BrightonHow many Seagulls players have you got in your side? Double Gameweek's either side of a blank for Brighton 🔵⚪️How many Seagulls players have you got in your side? 👀#FPL https://t.co/qnViv6wXYD

James Maddison could be an intriguing FPL differential if he keeps himself fit for the upcoming fixture run-in. Lastly, Ivan Toney is a must-have for FPL managers who're WCing, with Brentford doubling both in GW 27 and 29.

Gameweek 26 - FPL Captaincy

Most FPL managers look set to go against Erling Haaland with their captaincy choices, with Bukayo Saka as the main contender.

The in-form Arsenal midfielder could haul big, as Arsenal take on Bournemouth at the Emirates. With the Gunners in imperious form, it makes sense to back them and Bukayo Saka with the captain's armband.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 26 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Robert Sanchez (BHA) vs WHU (H)

DEF: Oleksandr Zinchenko (ARS) (£5.1 m) vs BOU (H), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.8 m) vs LEE (H), Rico Henry (BRE) (£4.5 m) vs FUL (H)

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.5 m) vs BOU (H), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.4 m) vs WHU (H), James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.0 m) vs SOU (A), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.7 m) vs LIV (A)

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m) vs WOL (A), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.6 m) vs FUL (H), Erling Haaland (MCI) vs NEW (H)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Fraser Forster (GK) vs WOL (A), 1st Sub: Solly March (MID) vs WHU (H), 2nd Sub: Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs CRY (H), 3rd Sub: Kieran Trippier (DEF) vs MCI (A)

Chips activated: Wildcard

Transfers made: Unlimited Transfers

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Bukayo Saka. | VC: Harry Kane

You may also like: FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 25 | FPL Tips

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes