FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 25 | FPL Tips

After a return to normalcy, we're back to Double Gameweek mode in FPL, with a blank and Double awaiting us in Gameweek 25.

The Carabao Cup final means Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford will be without a fixture this week, but Everton, Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool will play twice instead.

GW 24 was a fairly low-scoring one, with popular armband option Erling Haaland blanking against Nottingham Forest. The backers of Marcus Rashford seized the opportunity to move up the rankings after the in-form attacker netted a brace against Leicester City.

While I went for Harry Kane over Haaland, the move didn't yield nearly as much differential rank gain as captaining Rashford would've. Nevertheless, I ended up with a green arrow, courtesy of points from Mohamed Salah (who I decided to bring in for Kevin De Bruyne at the last minute), Martin Odegaard and Kane.

With the Double Gameweek up next, FPL managers are placing the trust in Liverpool, and that's why Cody Gakpo and Alexander-Arnold are top transfers in ahead of the GW. With GW 27 and GW 29 also set to be doubles, we're in for an exciting period in FPL.

FPL managers should ensure that they don't miss the deadline, which is Friday evening UK Time.

Gameweek 25 Deadline: Friday, February 24; 06:30 pm (GMT)/ 00:00 am (Saturday) (IST).

FPL Gameweek 25 Fixtures

GW 25 is both a Double and a blank Gameweek, with two fixtures getting called off due to the involvement of teams playing in the Carabao Cup final. The GW kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Fulham and Wolves at Craven Cottage.

Leicester City take on Arsenal at the King Power, while Manchester City take a trip to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. It's derby time on Sunday, with an under-fire Graham Potter's Chelsea side playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 'Double' fixtures take place on Wednesday night, with Arsenal taking on Everton and Liverpool hosting Wolves.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 24:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.6 m), Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) (£5.2 m), Rico Lewis (MCI) (£3.9 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£5.9 m), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.1 m), Hugo Bueno (WOL) (£3.9 m)

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (ARS) (£6.7 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.6 m), Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) (£5.2 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.4 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.0 m)

Forwards: Eddie Nketiah (ARS) (£6.8 m), Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.7 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.2 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Eddie Nketiah

GW 24 Transfers made: 1

Points Scored (- hits): 55 (-0): 55

Overall Points: 1375

Overall Rank: 2,167,547

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.7 m

Transfers

1) Luke Shaw (MUN) (DEF) (£5.1 m) - OUT | James Tarkowski (EVE) (DEF) (£4.3 m) - IN

2) Kieran Trippier (NEW) (DEF) (£5.9 m) - OUT | Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) (LIV) (£7.3 m) - IN

I'm taking a major risk in my transfers this week, taking out arguably the two best defensive options in FPL right now. However, with both Manchester United and Newcastle blanking this week, as they're facing off in the Carabao Cup final, I feel these transfers will allow me to make the most of a massive DGW.

Despite Liverpool's defensive woes, I feel that there's at least one clean sheet in their two games this week. Alexander-Arnold seems to have found his creative edge in recent games, and Liverpool seem to be attacking better as a unit. Even if it's a short-term punt, I'm counting on Alexander-Arnold to deliver the FPL goods.

Tarkowski, meanwhile, is a decent enabler at his price, and with his set-piece threat and penchant for picking up bonus points, he's a sound buy. I'm not expecting much from him, as Everton take on the league leaders Arsenal this week. However, a bonus point and a clean sheet from the first game would do well.

I'm worried that Luke Shaw or Kieran Trippier could burn me for not owning them, but as I plan to Wildcard latest by GW 29, I'm hoping I can survive a rank drop till then.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 25

Gameweek 25 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs ARS (H), Rico Lewis (DEF) vs BOU (A), Marcus Rashford (MID) vs None, Kaoru Mitoma (MID) vs None

I had a great opportunity to move further up the ranks in Gameweek 25 after I gave my captain's armband to someone other than Haaland, but unfortunately, it wasn't Rashford. Harry Kane had his opportunities against the Hammers but only walked away from the game with an assist, so I had to settle for a green arrow of only 100K, which means I'm still outside the top two million ranks.

Nevertheless, I'm looking forward to Double Gameweek 25, as it's where I'll use my Triple Captain chip, most likely on Mohamed Salah. Trent Alexander-Arnold is my other Liverpool player, and I'm expecting a huge haul of points from both of them.

Harry Kane and Kepa Arrizabalaga are two of the four single Gameweek players in my starting XI this week, and it's difficult to dream up a scenario where both of them walk away with FPL returns. Haaland and Andreas are the other two players. While I'm not worried about the Norwegian outscoring my captain for once, I'm looking forward to seeing what Andreas can do on Friday night.

Hugo Bueno and James Tarkowski are defenders I'm not expecting a whole lot of points from, but a clean sheet in their first games and a handy attacking return would do my team a world of good.

I have an Arsenal triple-up, with Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah the members. I'm definitely worried about not owning Bukayo Saka, but there's no way I can afford him with my team composition. Nketiah has looked like hauling since his brace against Manchester United, and I'm hoping he picks this DGW to unleash his best.

I fully aim to make it into the top two million FPL managers this week, and the bigger the rank jump, the better it will be.

Gameweek 25 - FPL Captaincy

For some reason, since FPL began unleashing a slew of Double Gameweeks upon us and managers began burning their triple captain chip, I decided I would use it on Mohamed Salah in Liverpool's Double Gameweek, and they appear to have a nice one right when the Egyptian is returning to form.

I'm not even considering any other option, and even if I did, I'd say Salah pips both Eddie Nketiah and Martin Odegaard to the armband courtesy his proximity to goal and penalty duties.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 25 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs TOT (A)

DEF: Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) vs LEI (A), EVE (H), Hugo Bueno (WOL) vs FUL (A), LIV (A), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs CRY (A), WOL (H), James Tarkowski (EVE) vs AVL (H), ARS (A).

MID: Martin Odegaard (ARS) vs LEI (A), EVE (H), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs CRY (A), WOL (H), Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs WOL (H).

FWD: Eddie Nketiah (ARS) vs LEI (A), EVE (H), Harry Kane (TOT) vs CHE (H), Erling Haaland (MCI) vs BOU (A)

Formation: 4-3-3

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs ARS (H), 1st Sub: Rico Lewis (DEF) vs BOU (A), 2nd Sub: Marcus Rashford (MID) vs None, 3rd Sub: Kaoru Mitoma (MID) vs None.

Chips activated: Triple Captain

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Eddie Nketiah.

