FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 24 | FPL Tips

After back-to-back Double Gameweeks, we have a usual ten-game FPL Gameweek before another Double in GW 25. DGW 23 saw Manchester City and Arsenal play twice, but it wasn't as high-scoring as some FPL managers would've hoped for.

I saw a red arrow after not owning Bukayo Saka and Riyad Mahrez, with a late bench haul from Luke Shaw and a double-digit haul from Kevin De Bruyne saving me from a huge rank drop.

Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers double in Gameweek 25, while four teams, including Manchester United and Newcastle, blank, and that'll definitely make for an interesting week of FPL.

Whatever your transfers are for this Gameweek, ensure you get your team locked in ahead of the deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 24 Deadline: Saturday, February 11; 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 24 Fixtures

GW 24 begins with a clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle host Liverpool later on in the day, while Manchester City play at Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United and Leicester City will lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Spurs and West Ham will face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the final game of GW 24 in the evening.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 23:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.6 m), Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) (£5.2 m), Rico Lewis (MCI) (£3.9 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.1 m), Hugo Bueno (WOL) (£3.9 m)

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (ARS) (£6.7 m), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£12.4 m), Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) (£5.1 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.4 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.0 m)

Forwards: Eddie Nketiah (ARS) (£6.8 m), Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.7 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.2 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Eddie Nketiah

GW 23 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 76 (-4): 72

Overall Points: 1320

Overall Rank: 2,288,198

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.9 m

Transfers

None: I'm debating a transfer out for Kieran Trippier, with Newcastle blanking in GW 25 and facing Liverpool and Manchester City in GW 24 and 26 respectively.

I'm not completely sure on who I will bring in for him, with Trent Alexander-Arnold my target, but I don't have enough funds to just get him in on a free transfer this week. I plan to roll the transfer and put the two free transfers to the best use in DGW 25.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 24

Gameweek 24 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs MUN (A), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs BHA (A), Kieran Trippier (DEF) vs LIV (H), Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs BOU (H)

Double Gameweek 23 could've been much worse had Pep Guardiola decided to bring on Rico Lewis as a sub in the dying minutes of the game against Arsenal. With him blanking allowed me to get 12 valuable points from Luke Shaw, who I had foolishly benched.

Despite the slight fall in rank, I'm looking forward to the upcoming fixture run, with a Liverpool DGW coming up next. As for Gameweek 24, most of my team have good fixtures on paper.

Kepa continues in goal, and the Blues should keep a shutout against a struggling Southampton side. Gabriel couldn't get many points in DGW 23, so I'm hoping the move to bring him in works now.

I'm dearly hoping that Rico Lewis starts after successive benchings, but with Guardiola, you never know. I'm just hoping he doesn't come on as a sub if he ends up on the bench once more.

Haaland isn't a secure starter for this one either, with Julian Alvarez ready to take over. However, I'm excited to see Kevin De Bruyne in action against Nottingham Forest after he returned a double-digit haul after quite a while against Arsenal. Kaoru Mitoma was pretty quiet in the Seagulls' 1-1 draw against the Eagles, and I'm hoping he continues his goalscoring run against Fulham.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Are you still backing either of this Arsenal duo? 🤔



#FPL They're two of the top five most transferred out playersAre you still backing either of this Arsenal duo? 🤔 They're two of the top five most transferred out players 👋Are you still backing either of this Arsenal duo? 🤔#FPL https://t.co/7my6jDgdrc

It's been three blanks in a row, and as a Martin Odegaard owner, I'm hoping for some FPL returns in the next two GWs, at least. Eddie Nketiah had plenty of chances but couldn't convert them in DGW 23. I'm hoping he finds the back of the net before Gabriel Jesus returns to full fitness.

Lastly, a weakened Spurs side will take on West Ham at home after their 4-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium last week followed by a midweek UEFA Champions League defeat at the San Siro. However, Spurs put out a solid performance against Manchester City under Cristian Stellini's stewardship, and I'm hoping Harry Kane stars for them in this fixture.

Gameweek 24 - FPL Captaincy

I'm torn between captaining a differential FPL asset over Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian's return to goalscoring form against Arsenal does make it risky to go against him. While there are reports that Guardiola might bench him for Julian Alvarez, that seems unlikely to happen.

However, if we get news that Haaland is likely to get benched closer to the deadline, there's no shortage of other viable options to take the armband. Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are the ones who immediately stand out.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 24 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs SOU (H)

DEF: Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) vs AVL (A), Rico Lewis (MCI) vs NFO (A), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs LEI (H)

MID: Martin Odegaard (ARS) vs AVL (A), Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) vs FUL (H), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs LEI (H), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs NFO (A)

FWD: Eddie Nketiah (ARS) vs AVL (A), Harry Kane (TOT) vs WHU (H), Erling Haaland (MCI) vs NFO (A)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs MUN (A), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs BHA (A), 2nd Sub: Kieran Trippier (DEF) vs LIV (H), 3rd Sub: Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs BOU (H)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Harry Kane.

You may also like: FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 23 | FPL Tips

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes