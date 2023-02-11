FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 23 | FPL Tips

After a successful week for FPL managers who played their triple-captain chip on Marcus Rashford, we're set for another Double Gameweek. DGW 23 will see the top two sides in the points table, Arsenal and Manchester City, lock horns in a game crucial to the title race.

DGW 22 was an excellent one for me, as I got a huge green arrow, jumping up more than 8,00,000 places. Kaoru Mitoma, Kepa, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, and captain Marcus Rashford all delivered as I scored 96 points all out.

Apart from the two teams doubling in DGW 23, the announcement of Double Gameweeks for teams in GWs 25 and 27 has FPL managers thinking harder about the impact of their current transfers in the future weeks. With Arsenal also playing twice in GW 25, tripling up on their FPL assets looks like a must now.

Whatever your moves are, ensure you get your team locked ahead of the deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 23 Deadline: Saturday, February 11; 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 23 Fixtures

DGW 23 begins with a London derby at the London Stadium on Saturday at noon, with West Ham taking on Chelsea. Leaders Arsenal play their first game of the Gameweek at home to Brentford. Spurs travel to the King Power to face off against Leicester.

Manchester United face Leeds again after a quick turnaround, this time at Elland Road on Sunday. Manchester City host Aston Villa later in the day. It's the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday night. The all-important Arsenal-Manchester City clash on Wednesday night closes out the Gameweek.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 22:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.5 m), Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhaes (MUN) (£5.2 m), Rico Lewis (MCI) (£3.9 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.0 m), Hugo Bueno (WOL) (£3.9 m)

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (ARS) (£6.7 m), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£9.9 m), Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) (£5.1 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.4 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.9 m)

Forwards: Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.5 m), Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.7 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.2 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford/ Harry Kane

GW 22 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 96 (-4): 92

Overall Points: 1248

Overall Rank: 2,197,823

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £3.4 m

Transfers

1) Bruno Fernandes (MID) (MUN) (£9.9 m) - OUT | Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID) (£12.4 m) - IN

2) Ivan Toney (BRE) (FWD) (£7.5 m) - OUT | Eddie Nketiah (FWD) (ARS) (£6.8 m) - IN

I'm making the switch back to Kevin De Bruyne from Bruno Fernandes for DGW 23, and I'm hoping the Belgian starts both games, given his recent benchings. I'd say that the decision to bring Fernandes in just for the one week worked out fairly well, as he netted a penalty in the first of United's two DGW fixtures.

The second transfer sees Ivan Toney make way for Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah has some sensational underlying numbers, and he's Arsenal's chief goal threat despite not being on penalties. At £6.8 m, he's a steal till Gabriel Jesus returns to full fitness.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 23

Gameweek 23 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs TOT (H), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs NFO (H), Luke Shaw (DEF) vs LEE (A), Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs SOU (A)

After a huge rank boost in GW 22, I'm excited and looking forward to build on that momentum and enter the Top 2 million mark for the first time since GW 4 this season.

FPL managers who don't own Kepa will not be happy with how impressive the Spaniard has been. The Chelsea shot-stopper continues to offer tremendous value at £4.5 m and has scored 29 points in the last three GWs.

I have the full quota of six Doublers in my team, three each from Arsenal and Manchester City. Rico Lewis is a minutes risk, but I'm hoping he can bank a clean sheet against Aston Villa that'll give me enough points, irrespective of whether he starts at Arsenal. Gabriel is a more assured starter.

Erling Haaland and Eddie Nketiah are highly likely to find the back of the net in these two fixtures, with the Arsenal frontman an intriguing differential. Martin Odegaard has been an explosive FPL asset this season, producing six double-digit hauls. I'm hoping he can produce another one here.

It has been a bit of a lean patch for De Bruyne in FPL, with only two assists in his last seven appearances. However, the underlying stats are still good, and I'm expecting him to deliver the goods for my fantasy team.

Both Harry Kane and Kaoru Mitoma have scored in back-to-back games and will look to make it three in a row, but it won't be easy in away fixtures against Leicester City and Crystal Palace respectively.

Lastly, the highly owned Kieran Trippier and Marcus Rashford both have favourable away fixtures this week and should continue their excellent form.

Gameweek 23 - FPL Captaincy

While Erling Haaland will undoubtedly receive huge backing, I don't think the Arsenal FPL assets should be overlooked. I'm half tempted to go for a punt on Eddie Nketiah as a differential, especially after his brace against Manchester United at the Emirates.

However, Haaland's extremely high effective ownership means I stay with him for now, but the truth remains that opponents are slowly finding ways to stop him. I could well end up taking the risk on Nketiah in the end.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 23 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs WHU (A)

DEF: Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS) vs BRE (H), MCI (H), Rico Lewis (MCI) vs AVL (H), ARS (A), and Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs BOU (A)

MID: Martin Odegaard (ARS) vs BRE (H), MCI (H), Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) vs CRY (A), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs LEE (A), and Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs AVL (H), ARS (A)

FWD: Eddie Nketiah (ARS) vs BRE (H), MCI (H), Harry Kane (TOT) vs LEI (A), and Erling Haaland (MCI) vs AVL (H), ARS (A)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs TOT (H), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs NFO (H), 2nd Sub: Luke Shaw (DEF) vs LEE (A), 3rd Sub: Hugo Bueno (DEF) vs SOU (A)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): -4

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Eddie Nketiah

