FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 38 | FPL Tips

We're not far away from the final FPL deadline of the 22/23 season, with GW 38 set to take place on Sunday, May 28.

DGW 37 was a bit of an anti-climax, with low returns and heavy rotation affecting the scores of some popular FPL assets. Erling Haaland returned only six points across two Man City fixtures, with City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and Casemiro emerging as the joint-highest-scoring FPL assets of the GW.

I got a green arrow after captaining Bruno Fernandes and because of hauls from Julio Enciso, Kieran Trippier, and Julian Alvarez. I made the decision to get Antony and Julio Enciso as my transfers for Andreas and Harry Kane.

Many FPL managers will want to finish their seasons on a high, and GW 38 has historically proved to be one where major rank changes take place. There's plenty at stake here, with prizes and top positions on one side and mini-league battles and pride on the other.

With rotation and radical team selection expected again, this should be a chaotic and helter-skelter end to another excellent season of FPL. Ensure your teams are locked in for one last time ahead of the Sunday late afternoon deadline.

Gameweek 38 Deadline: Sunday, May 28; 03:00 pm (BST)/ 07:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 38 Fixtures

As always, GW 38 contains 10 fixtures with simultaneous kick-offs at 04:30 pm BST on Sunday. The games with any significance on European places or the relegation battle are Leeds' home clash against Spurs, Aston Villa's meeting with Brighton at Villa Park, the Leicester-West Ham match at the King Power Stadium, and lastly, the Cherries' visit to Goodison Park.

FPL team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for GW 37:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (CRY) (£4.4 m), David De Gea (MUN) (£5.1 m)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (TOT) (£4.8 m), Fabian Schar (NEW) (£5.1 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£4.9 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.5 m)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.9 m), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.6 m), Antony (MUN) (£7.3 m), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£9.4 m), Jack Grealish (MCI) (£7.0 m).

Forwards: Julio Enciso (BHA) (£4.6 m), Julian Alvarez (MCI) (£6.0 m), Alexander Isak (NEW) (£6.9 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes/ Antony.

GW 37 Transfers made: 3

Points Scored (- hits): 79 (-8): 71

Overall Points: 2316

Overall Rank: 961,986.

Money Remaining: £5.1 m.

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Antony (MUN) (MID) (£7.3 m) - OUT | Son Heung-Min (MID) (TOT) (£11.5m) - IN

2) Jack Grealish (MCI) (MID) (£7.0 m) - OUT | Eberechi Eze (CRY) (MID) (£5.7 m) - IN

The high variance in single-fixture GWs like this makes it difficult to choose between punts as pretty much anyone could emerge to be excellent FPL picks. However, injuries to two of my main midfielders helped somewhat narrow down who I planned to bring in.

I'm going with Son Heung-Min and Eberechi Eze ahead of this match. This has absolutely not been Son's season, but against a Leeds side that desperately needs to win, Son will have plenty of space to run into and add to his goal tally.

Eberechi Eze is one of the most in-form players in the league right now. The Crystal Palace midfielder has six goals and two assists in his last nine starts, and against Nottingham Forest at home, he has every chance to star.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 37

Gameweek 38 Bench: Sam Johnstone (CRY) vs NFO (H), Julio Enciso (BHA) vs AVL (A), Fabian Schar (NEW) vs CHE (A), Tyrone Mings (AVL) vs BHA (H).

Considering the threat of rotation and the fact that 5-6 of these fixtures are pretty much dead rubbers, I'm not confident about my chances of a green arrow this week.

I'm starting both Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak against Chelsea, and based on how well they created chances against Manchester United, a clean sheet could be unlikely. However, their defense was in shambles, and that's something both Trippier and Isak could exploit.

Similarly, Leeds' attacking approach reduces the chances of a Spurs clean sheet, but both Son and Pedro Porro stand a good chance of getting some attacking returns to their name.

I'm nervous about starting my two Brighton FPL assets in Pervis Estupinan and Alexis Mac Allister with there being a good chance the latter is benched. While I have considered making a third transfer to take Mac Allister out, I haven't gotten around to doing it yet.

Bruno Fernandes and Julian Alvarez are the other two differentials on my FPL team ahead of this match. Alvarez could really benefit from Haaland getting benched, but him starting is fairly assured regardless. Bruno has been underperforming his xGI for a while now, and it'd be great to get some returns from him.

Gameweek 38 - FPL Captaincy

While I am tempted to take a punt on a Son Heung-Min captaincy, Mohamed Salah has the best fixture on paper. Against a relegated Southampton side that will want to go out on a high, Liverpool should find plenty of spaces in their backline. Despite suggestions that Firmino could be on penalties in his final league game for Liverpool, Salah should retain them, and is a great FPL captaincy pick.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 38 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - David de Gea (MUN) vs FUL (H)

DEF: Pedro Porro (TOT) vs LEE (A), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs CHE (A), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) vs AVL (A)

MID: Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs AVL (A), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs LEE (A), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs FUL (H), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs SOU (A), and Eberechi Eze (CRY) vs NFO (H).

FWD: Julian Alvarez (MCI) vs BRE (A) and Alexander Isak (NEW) vs CHE (A).

Formation: 3-5-2.

Bench: GK - Sam Johnstone (CRY) vs NFO (H), 1st Sub: Julio Enciso (BHA) vs AVL (A), 2nd Sub: Fabian Schar (NEW) vs CHE (A), 3rd Sub: Tyrone Mings (AVL) vs BHA (H).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): -4

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Son Heung-Min.

