FPL 2022-23: Top 3 midfielders from the promoted teams

With the new Premier League season less than two weeks away, FPL managers should be busy tinkering with their drafts ahead of Gameweek 1. The promoted teams have been a major topic of conversation right from when Nottingham Forest won the Championship playoff final to join Fulham and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Lots of transfers later, it's Steve Cooper's side who looks the strongest on paper, with plenty of big-name signings. Marco Silva's Fulham has also made some additions to bolster their options in midfield and on the wings. In contrast, Bournemouth have been quiet in the market, with Ryan Fredericks the only notable acquisition.

Their respective opening schedules mean that none of the three sides are attractive propositions for FPL managers' GW 1 teams. However, there is value to be found in their ranks, especially in midfield. On that note, let's now take a look at the best midfield FPL option from each team.

#3 Jaidon Anthony (BOU) (£5.5 m)

Of the three promoted sides, Bournemouth has arguably the least appealing midfield options from an FPL perspective.

While they were the second-highest goalscorers last season, their total was nowhere near Fulham's. The bulk of their goalscoring was done by forward Dominic Solanke, with Philip Billing enjoying a very productive season in attack, playing mostly as a mezzala.

However, with Bournemouth unlikely to be on the front foot in most of their Premier League matches, Billing's freedom to move forward will be restricted. Taking that into account, winger Jaidon Anthony looks the best midfield FPL pick for the Cherries.

The 21-year-old had his breakout season in their 2021-22 Championship campaign, making 38 starts. He scored eight goals and provided seven assists and should be a regular starter for them in the Premier League.

While his numbers aren't out of the ordinary, he is a highly-rated prospect who could shine on the big stage. While Anthony's selection is primarily due to the lack of more attacking FPL midfield options, he could be a bargain buy at £5.5 m.

#2 Jesse Lingard (NFO) (£6.0 m)

Jesse Lingard has joined Nottingham Forest after his contract with Manchester United expired.

Nottingham Forest are making their intentions for the upcoming season loud and clear by making plenty of signings to bolster their squad. Jesse Lingard's acquisition on a free transfer could work well for both the player and the team. After impressing on loan at West Ham in the second half of the 2020-21 season, it was disappointing to watch Lingard warm the bench last season.

A move to a new side and an almost guaranteed starting spot in the side could bring out the best in Lingard, and at £6.0 m, he could be an outstanding FPL pick. Lingard can play anywhere in a front three and also slot in as the No. 10 behind two strikers. With Steve Cooper widely expected to play a 3-4-1-2, Lingard could thrive as a No. 10 behind a front two of Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Lingard became an FPL must-have during his stint at West Ham, and there's every chance he could hit that level once more with Forest. He's easily the side's best midfield option, if not their best FPL option.

#1 Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.5 m)

Before I talk about Pereira, Harry Wilson (priced at £6.0 m) deserves an honorable mention. Second only to Mitrovic for goal involvements, Harry Wilson was the top assister in the 2021-22 Championship season and is definitely a quality FPL midfield option. However, Pereira just about edges him out due to the value he offers.

Andreas Pereira's transfer from Manchester United was one that most FPL managers rejoiced. A change in pricing policy drastically reduced the number of starting 4.5 m FPL midfielders who're crucial as budget enablers when building a team.

Fantasy Football Scout @FFScout



Priced £4.5m in FPL



#FFScout | #FPL | #FFC OFFICIAL | Fulham have completed the signing of midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United for an undisclosed feePriced £4.5m in FPL OFFICIAL | Fulham have completed the signing of midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee 🇧🇷⬜️Priced £4.5m in FPL 👀#FFScout | #FPL | #FFC https://t.co/ygmGVvf80l

At £4.5 m, Pereira looks to be a certain starter who's also likely to play in a more advanced position than the usual options at that price. He's on set-piece duty and has plenty of routes for FPL returns. Pereira's the fourth-most popular FPL midfielder, with more than 20% ownership.

He's not only the best FPL midfielder from Fulham but arguably the best budget midfielder in the game.

