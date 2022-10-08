FPL 2022-23: Top 5 captaincy choices for Gameweek 10

Another week and another FPL deadline for managers to look forward to as GW 10 comes around on Saturday. We might end up not having the captaincy debate at all and permanently end up giving the armband to Erling Haaland.

However, there are still a number of Fantasy Premier League managers who brave the odds and captain somebody else and we should salute them, as it is they who make the game more interesting.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



If not, who's getting you double points?



#FPL Anyone out there not captaining Erling Haaland for Gameweek 10?If not, who's getting you double points? Anyone out there not captaining Erling Haaland for Gameweek 10? 👀If not, who's getting you double points? #FPL https://t.co/r85ZhzOA7x

With Arsenal and Liverpool facing each other this week, we don't think it's an ideal fixture for either team to be trusted with the armband. However, there are many other FPL options that could be considered for the same.

On that note, let's look at the top five captaincy options for GW 10.

#5 Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (MID) (£7.3 m) vs LEE (H)

Another mid-priced option who could make a good differential FPL captain is Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

Patrick Viera's side was unlucky to end up on the losing side against Chelsea last week after going toe-to-toe with Graham Potter's side for most of the match. While Zaha wasn't directly involved in the goal they scored, he remained their most important attacking outlet.

Zaha is Palace's highest FPL scorer this season, with four goals in six starts. He is on penalties as well and is a constant menace drifting in from that left wing. Leeds United is in a bit of a crisis and is winless in four matches. That run includes a 5-2 defeat against Brentford.

A home game against such a defensively shaky opponent could allow Zaha to add to his goal tally.

#4 James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.1 m) vs BOU (A)

There will be plenty of expectations from FPL managers on James Maddison after his 18-pointer in GW 9. Whether or not he can repeat the feat against Bournemouth in Gameweek 10, he is among the best alternative captaincy options.

This is a match that Leicester City will look to control, and given the quality of players they possess, it's not hard for them to do so. Maddison is the heartbeat of the Foxes' attack, and almost every move goes through him.

Neither side is going to hold back in this match, and once the deadlock is broken, you can expect the goals to flow.

No matter, how many goals Leicester score, there's a good chance Maddison is involved in all of them. While he is definitely a riskier pick than some others, backing James Maddison also has a fairly big return.

#3 Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£11.4 m) vs BHA (A)

Harry Kane is the second-highest point-scoring FPL asset in the game, only behind one Erling Haaland. Despite Tottenham's sluggish run of form, Kane's output has been pretty sharp, with seven goals and two FPL assists in eight matches.

Even as they take on a Brighton side, they aren't even favorites to beat them. Kane is still a quality captaincy option against them. Kane has netted in three of his last five PL appearances against the Seagulls and is usually the main goal threat against this opponent.

After a disappointing loss in the North London Derby and a wasteful midweek round at Frankfurt, Spurs will desperately be looking for a turnaround in fortunes. Expect Kane and Co. to deliver an inspired performance and maybe a sizeable FPL haul as well.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID) (£12.4 m) vs SOU (H)

The No. 2 spot is also taken by another Manchester City player, this time an FPL midfielder. With 53 FPL points to his name, De Bruyne is currently the highest-point-scoring midfielder in the game.

The Belgian has scored one goal and supplied eight FPL assists so far, and will look to add more attacking returns to his name. De Bruyne also loves playing Southampton and averages a whopping 6.4 points per match against them. For those willing to take a bold punt, KDB is an ideal captaincy pick.

#1 Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£12.0 m) vs SOU (H)

At this point, we shouldn't be surprised to see Haaland top this list every week. Manchester City plays Southampton at home on Saturday evening, and a well-rested Haaland will look to net his fourth consecutive home hat-trick against the Saints.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far