FPL 2022-23: Top 5 captaincy choices for Gameweek 11

We're getting a Friday night FPL deadline after a while, with teams set to be locked in for Gameweek 11 at 06:30 PM BST on Friday, ahead of Brentford's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

With a midweek round of fixtures about to follow, we're entering quite a busy phase of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Liverpool's match-up against Manchester City at Anfield is the talk of the town leading up to GW 11, and how Haaland will fare will be on the minds of many FPL managers.

The Norwegian is expected to remain the most-captained player this week, but there are many alternative options to go with this week. So without further ado, let's look at the top five captaincy options for Gameweek 11.

#5 Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (MID) (£7.4 m) vs LEI (A)

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha was among the most transferred-in players in the FPL last week due to the Eagles' favorable turn in fixtures. While he could only register an assist against Leeds, he has the potential to get his name on the scoresheet against Leicester City.

Zaha has scored in three out of the last four meetings against the Foxes and is on penalties for Patrick Vieira's side. The Foxes are in a poor run of form and have conceded the most number of goals this season. While an away visit to the King Power Stadium isn't easy, Zaha could end up being a solid FPL differential this week.

#4 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) (£11.7 m) vs EVE (H)

After a slow start to the season, Son Heung-Min's form appears to be picking up at the right time for Tottenham Hotspur. Son netted a hat-trick at home to Leicester after coming on as a substitute to end his six-game goal drought. Since then, he has provided one assist in the league and scored twice against Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League match in midweek.

He comes into this match in red-hot form and a home game against a middling Everton side could see him rewarding the FPL managers who own him.

#3 Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (FWD) (£8.0 m) vs LEE (A)

While he has seen a small decline in ownership, Gabriel Jesus is still owned by close to 70% of FPL managers. The Arsenal striker has had a brilliant season so far and is unlucky to have just the five goals and four FPL assists he has. Arsenal are currently the best team in the league and look like they can take apart nearly any team in the league.

While he isn't on penalties like Bukayo Saka is, Jesus is easily the biggest goal threat from this Arsenal side. His xG/90 is a whopping 0.91 and that indicates that another huge FPL haul isn't far away. This would be a good time to go with a differential captaincy option and Jesus is just that.

#2 Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£11.4 m) vs EVE (H)

Seeing his price drop £0.1 m since the start of the season, you'd think Harry Kane hasn't had a good time in front of goal. In fact, he's been doing really well. Kane hasn't blanked since GW 1 this season and has scored eight goals and provided two FPL assists, which includes a four-match ongoing goalscoring run in the league.

While FPL managers' rush to get Erling Haaland has left Kane somewhat in the lurch, he's arguably the best alternate captaincy option this week. While Everton haven't been the easiest side to break down, Spurs are a much-improved team this season. They have the form and the quality to score goals in this game. While the scoreline is unlikely to be 5-0 like it was the last time these sides met, expect a Spurs win and Kane playing a major role in that.

#1 Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£12.2 m) vs LIV (A)

Despite Manchester City taking on Liverpool at Anfield, Erling Haaland remains the best FPL captaincy option on paper. Haaland was rested during Manchester City's 0-0 draw against FC Copenhagen in midweek. He should be in full fitness and ready to add to his tally of 15 goals in only nine league games.

Liverpool's defense has been nowhere near where it should be this season and despite their 7-1 drubbing of Rangers, it's Manchester City that will enter this match as the outright favorites. Haaland couldn't find the back of the net when these sides met in the Community Shield a couple of months back and he's very likely to make up for that now.

Poll : 0 votes