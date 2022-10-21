FPL 2022-23: Top 5 captaincy choices for Gameweek 13

Gameweek 13 is fast approaching, with FPL managers faced with another quick turnaround post a midweek round of fixtures. Managers will be relieved to see Manchester City and Arsenal's FPL assets back in the fray after the two teams blanked in Gameweek 12. In their absence, the most popular FPL captaincy picks like Salah, Kane, Son, and Leandro Trossard all failed to get on the scoresheet.

There are many quality options to consider giving your armband to this week, with Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool all having good fixtures on paper.

On that note, let's look at the top five FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 13.

Honorable Mentions: Phil Foden and Jarrod Bowen.

#5 Joao Cancelo (MCI) (DEF) (£7.4 m) vs BHA (H)

This is a bit of a left-field pick. However, Joao Cancelo's clean sheet potential combined with his increased attacking involvement makes him an intriguing FPL differential captaincy option this week.

Brighton just can't seem to score, and against an opponent like City who doesn't offer up many chances anyway, a clean sheet is very likely for Pep Guardiola's side. Cancelo's attacking output has reduced a lot in comparison to last season, but in the last few games, those numbers seem to be improving.

Whether he adds to his two goals this season remains to be seen, but Cancelo should reward those FPL managers who take a punt on him.

#4 Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£11.4 m) vs NEW (H)

After a humbling 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, it's back to the drawing board for Antonio Conte's side. They'll be out to prove a point in front of their home fans in Gameweek 13, but Eddie Howe's Newcastle United will not make it easy for them.

However, Kane's had a solid season irrespective of Spurs' results. With only two blanks in eleven starts, nine goals and two FPL assists, Kane walks into this game as a bankable captaincy option.

Breaking Newcastle down is easier said than done and a repeat of the 5-1 last season might be a tad unrealistic, but Kane is a favorite to find the back of the net.

#3 Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (FWD) (£8.0 m) vs SOU (A)

Gabriel Jesus could be a wise differential captaincy option in Gameweek 13. The Arsenal striker could be on penalties if Bukayo Saka misses out due to a knock. Even without penalties in his lockers, the Brazilian could be backed to deliver this week.

Southampton haven't had a great season and in the form Arsenal are in, you'd pick them to run out winners in this one. Jesus has been in incredible form for the Gunners, scoring five goals and providing four FPL assists and is very unlucky not to get more attacking returns.

With an xGI/90 of 0.87, he's due a big haul, and this could be the week he gets one.

#2 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.8 m) vs NFO (A)

Mohamed Salah's role out wide in a 4-4-2 certainly lessens his FPL appeal, but Jurgen Klopp's comments on Salah potentially playing up front with Darwin Nunez definitely boosts his potential as a captaincy option in Gameweek 13.

While their opponents Nottingham Forest have shored up a bit defensively in recent weeks, Liverpool certainly have the firepower to blow them away. Salah saw a rush of transfer ins after his goal against Manchester City and his new FPL owners will be hoping he can deliver in this fixture.

#1 Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£12.1 m) vs BHA (H)

Despite him blanking for the first time this season, Erling Haaland is undoubtedly the best FPL captaincy option in Gameweek 13. The Norwegian has scored 10 goals and has one FPL assist in five home starts.

Facing a Brighton side that hasn't been as solid as it was under Graham Potter, Haaland could reward the FPL managers who back him and certainly punish those who bet against him.

