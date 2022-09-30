FPL 2022-23: Top 5 captaincy choices for Gameweek 9

FPL returns post the international break for a breakneck run of eight game weeks before the league wraps up for the World Cup in November. After a Blank Gameweek 8, we're back to playing ten matches in Gameweek 9, with two of them major derbies.

Arsenal host Tottenham in the GW 9 opener on Saturday, with Manchester City taking on Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday.

With many popular FPL picks like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Gabriel Jesus, and Son Heung-Min involved in these matches, GW 9 FPL captaincy isn't that straightforward.

On that note, let's look at the top five FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 9.

#5 Ivan Toney (BRE) (FWD) (£7.3 m) vs BOU (A)

Bournemouth have been doing remarkably well under Gary O'Neil, navigating a tricky run of fixtures and remaining unbeaten in September. However, they'll have another tough opponent to face in Brentford when they visit the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The in-form Ivan Toney will look to continue his goalscoring run despite the disappointment of not making his Three Lions debut. Toney has scored five goals and provided two FPL assists so far and looks good to add to that tally against the Cherries.

Bournemouth has the third-worst xGA stats this season, and Toney should capitalize on any chances that come his way. He's a good alternative FPL captaincy pick.

#4 James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£7.9 m) vs NFO (H)

Another risky alternative captaincy choice is Leicester's James Maddison. One of the only bright sparks in a shambolic start to the season for the Foxes, Maddison will be the key to turning their fortunes around, and they'll hope it starts with a home win against Nottingham Forest.

Maddison has scored three goals and provided one assist, including one against Spurs in GW 8. He is the driving force of Leicester's attack and should be involved in every attacking move they make.

With neither team's defense showing any signs of solidity, this game should have plenty of goals in it. There is a good chance that Maddison walks away with lots of FPL points from this one.

#3 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) (£11.7 m) vs ARS (A)

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL Arsenal (4 , 2 )



Will he continue his hot streak against the Gunners in Gameweek 9?



#FPL #ARSTOT Son Heung-min has been directly involved in six goals in his last five gamesArsenal (4, 2Will he continue his hot streak against the Gunners in Gameweek 9? Son Heung-min has been directly involved in six goals in his last five games 🆚 Arsenal (4 ⚽️, 2 🅰️)Will he continue his hot streak against the Gunners in Gameweek 9? 👀 #FPL #ARSTOT https://t.co/pH937HuTBV

While this may look like a knee-jerk after his stupendous hat-trick after coming on as a substitute, Son is genuinely a top FPL captaincy option this week. Playing Arsenal away from home is by no means an easy fixture for Son, but he has the form and pedigree to shine.

After breaking his PL drought, Son starred for South Korea during the international break and enters GW 9 full of confidence. He has scored in four of Spurs' last five matches against the Gunners and has an excellent FPL record against them.

While Arsenal have been solid in defense, Spurs' front three have the pace and menace to cause them problems. While the opposition may not be ideal, back Son as an FPL differential.

#2 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.9 m) vs BHA (H)

Mohamed Salah hasn't had the start to the season that he'd have expected, with only two goals and three FPL assists in six appearances. However, both Salah and Liverpool should be refreshed and raring to go after the international break. They also face Brighton at perhaps the best time of the campaign.

The Seagulls have started the season brilliantly and are fourth on the points table. However, manager Graham Potter made the switch to Chelsea after GW 6, and that means new manager Roberto De Zerbi will have a difficult first game in charge.

Despite not being at their best, Liverpool have the third-best xG in the league. If they can find their groove against Brighton, Salah should run riot and reward his owners for persisting with him.

#1 Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£12.0 m) vs MUN (H)

At this point, you shouldn't be expecting much of an explanation for backing Erling Haaland with the captain's armband.

Going against him is a risk every single week because of his effective ownership. He netted hat-tricks in each of his last two PL home matches.

While this one is a tougher fixture against a solid Manchester United side, you wouldn't put it past Haaland to find the back of the net. If you don't want to lose rank or take risks, play it safe and go with Haaland.

