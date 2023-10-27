FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 10 | FPL Tips

FPL managers can't wait for GW 10 to start so that the points procession can continue after a very high-scoring GW 9. With an average score of 67 points, GW 9 was a very successful one for most managers, with Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-Min, Ollie Watkins, Bryan Mbeumo, and Kieran Trippier, all picking up double-digit hauls, with Erling Haaland and James Maddison not far behind.

Expand Tweet

I fearfully captained Haaland over Salah and Son and may have been better off sticking with the latter, but my 83 points were enough to secure a rank rise of close to a million, courtesy of hauls from Son, Salah, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

GW 10 is a popular time for FPL managers to play their Wildcard, and many of them are doing so, with fixture swings for teams like Arsenal and Brighton. Ollie Watkins' excellent form means that he's the most transferred-in player, with Salah and Saka not far behind.

The injured Pervis Estupinan and Sven Botman are among the most transferred out, with Marcus Rashford also getting shipped by plenty of FPL managers.

Whatever your moves are ahead of GW 10, make sure your team is locked in before the Friday evening deadline BST.

Gameweek 10 Deadline: Friday, October 27 at 06:30 pm (BST)/ 11:00 pm (IST).

FPL Gameweek 10 Fixtures

GW 10 begins with a Friday night kick-off between Crystal Palace and Spurs at Selhurst Park. Arsenal take on Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Liverpool host Nottingham Forest on Sunday late afternoon. The GW concludes later on Sunday with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

The FPL Team suggested for the previous GW.

Here's the suggested team for GW 9:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (MCI) (£5.0 m), Issa Kabore (LUT) (£4.0 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.1 m), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) (£4.4 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.9 m)

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£7.2 m), Moussa Diaby (AVL) (£6.6 m), Anthony Gordon (NEW) (£5.6 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.3 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.6 m)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.0 m), Rasmus Hojlund (MUN) (£7.1 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Mohamed Salah

GW 9 Transfers made: 1

Points Scored (- hits): 83 (-0): 83

Overall Points: 511.

Overall Rank: 3,241,098

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.7 m.

Transfers

Expand Tweet

1) Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£14.0 m) - OUT | Ollie Watkins (AVL) (FWD) (£8.3 m) - IN

2) Anthony Gordon (NEW) (MID) (£5.6 m) - OUT | Bukayo Saka (ARS) (MID) (£8.6 m) - IN

Transferring Erling Haaland out to bring Ollie Watkins in by GW 10 isn't something I'd have envisioned myself doing at the start of this season, but the Norwegian hasn't been as explosive as he was in the last campaign.

With Manchester City entering a tricky fixture run, and with Arsenal and Liverpool providing much better FPL options at the moment that I can't afford with Haaland on the team, I am taking a risk and going without Haaland.

Watkins is a pretty solid replacement for him, considering that he is at the top of the FPL forwards' standings, and has blanked only once this season. The main reason for this transfer, however, is to bring back Bukayo Saka into the team in place of Anthony Gordon, with the Gunners' fixture run turning for the better.

They take on Sheffield United at home this GW and there couldn't be a better fixture to bring him in for. There is plenty of money in the bank to spend post this, and I might look at upgrading the defense and bringing in Kieran Trippier at some point in time.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 10

GW 10 Suggested FPL Team | FPL 23/24 Tips

Gameweek 10 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs LIV (A), Issa Kabore (LUT) vs AVL (A), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs ARS (A), Manuel Akanji (MCI) vs MUN (A).

My main concerns with my team this week are the two Manchester United players, and I have more reason to be concerned as I've transferred Erling Haaland out. I can't afford him repeating what he did against United around the same time last season.

Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund are the players in question, and neither of them has picked up more than three points in a match for my team. Hojlund is yet to score his first league goal, and it may be too much for me to expect him to net against Manchester City when he has failed in that regard against Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

Onana did save United from a draw in their UCL fixture with a last-minute penalty save, and I'd love for him and an inspired Harry Maguire to bolster United's defense and keep a clean sheet against Haaland and Co.

The reason I'm paying this much attention to these two players is because the rest of the team has some amazing fixtures. Spurs take on a Crystal Palace side that's struggling without Michael Olise and Ebere Eze, with Pedro Porro and an in-form Son on my team.

I inadvertently have an Aston Villa triple-up in Matty Cash, Moussa Diaby, and Watkins ahead of their home fixture against Luton. Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah form the rest of the midfield, with all three of them having really good home fixtures on paper.

Konstantinos Tsimikas could prove to be the differential once again if he gets some attacking returns at home to Nottingham Forest in addition to any clean-sheet prospects.

Having made a significant rank jump last week, I want to keep the momentum going

Gameweek 10 - FPL Captaincy

There are plenty of viable captaincy picks apart from Mo Salah for this week in Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka, but none can really match up to the Egyptian. I am a bit concerned he is on back-to-back double-digit hauls as the chance of a hat-trick may be slim, but given the form he is in, he does seem to be the obvious choice.

However, Saka does come a close second, and I might switch the armband up before the deadline. Sheffield United are significantly worse defensively when compared to Nottingham Forest, and with Saka on penalties and showing good underlying stats, he is an attractive prospect too.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 10 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs MCI (H)

DEF: Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) vs NFO (H), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs CRY (A), and Matty Cash (AVL) vs LUT (H)

MID: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs EVE (H), Moussa Diaby (AVL) vs LUT (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs CRY (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs SHU (H), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs NFO (H)

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs LUT (H) and Rasmus Hojlund (MUN) vs MCI (H).

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs LIV (A), 1st Sub: Issa Kabore (LUT) vs AVL (A), 2nd Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs ARS (A), 3rd Sub: Manuel Akanji (MCI) vs MUN (A).

Chips activated: None

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Ollie Watkins.