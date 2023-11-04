FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 11 | FPL Tips

Erling Haaland punished his FPL sellers with a 16-point haul in Manchester City's 3-0 derby win late in GW 10, turning it into yet another high-scoring one for FPL managers. Even as Son Heung-Min and Mo Salah delivered attacking returns, it was Haaland who emerged the winner in the captaincy battle.

I gave my captain's armband to Bukayo Saka at home to Sheffield United, but the winger couldn't get more than an assist. Not owning Haaland cost me in the very first week I transferred him out, leading to a rank drop of more than 10%.

Eddie Nketiah was the highest point-scorer in GW 10 after he netted a hat-trick and he looks a good short-term budget forward option. It's him and Konstantinos Tsimikas who are the most transferred in heading into the GW.

Whatever your transfers are, ensure they're locked in before 11:00 am GMT.

Gameweek 11 Deadline: Saturday, November 4 at 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (IST).

FPL Gameweek 11 Fixtures

A struggling Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon to kick off GW 11, with Newcastle and Arsenal meeting at St. James Park later on in the day. Luton Town have a tough home assignment against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

The GW concludes with a Monday night derby meeting between Spurs and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for GW 10:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (MCI) (£4.9m), Issa Kabore (LUT) (£4.0 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.1 m), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) (£4.5 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.9 m)

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£7.2 m), Moussa Diaby (AVL) (£6.7 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.6 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.4 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 m)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.3 m), Rasmus Hojlund (MUN) (£7.1 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Mohamed Salah

GW 9 Transfers made: 1

Points Scored (- hits): 64 (-4): 60

Overall Points: 571.

Overall Rank: 3,694,812.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £3.4 m.

Transfers

None: It's very hard to resist the temptation to take Rasmus Hojlund out as far away from the team as possible, but I feel it will be better to go into GW 12 with two free transfers, and that's why I'm not making a transfer ahead of this Gameweek.

With Fulham, Luton, and Everton up next for United, I'm dearly hoping Hojlund finds the scoresheet in GW 11 so that he can gain some momentum ahead of the upcoming weeks.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 11

Gameweek 11 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs AVL (H), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs CHE (H), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs WOL (H), Issa Kabore (LUT) vs LIV (H).

This is certainly not the strongest GW 11 team you'll see as it's missing arguably the best captaincy option this week in Erling Haaland, with Manchester City playing Bournemouth at home.

Should I have taken him out after this GW instead of last week in a move that cost me dearly? In fact, before the MUN-MCI clash began, I was looking good for a green arrow of close to 900 K before Haaland single-handedly converted it into a red arrow of more than 400 K.

In fact, my GW is more about how he performs than how my own players do. Manuel Akanji is the only City defender I own, and if he starts, there's a good chance he banks clean sheet points.

Coming to them, I feel backing Manchester United to come good on my Wildcard was a colossal mistake. The Red Devils keep finding new ways to slip up, with Hojlund unable to find the net even once. I'm hoping they come good at least in GW 11, after hitting another low in midweek.

My Aston Villa triple-up provided a decent return last week, and I'm hoping they continue their good run against Nottingham Forest in GW 11. Liverpool have arguably the second-best fixture this Gameweek, and I have Salah and Tsimikas to try and take advantage of this match against Luton.

Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-Min are the last two players I want to talk about. Both have tricky fixtures against some strong opponents in GW 11, with Arsenal playing away at Newcastle and Spurs hosting Chelsea. Nevertheless, I expect these two midfielders to deliver some attacking returns.

Gameweek 11 - FPL Captaincy

Salah seems the obvious captaincy choice as an in-form Liverpool take on Luton Town. Ollie Watkins with NFO (A) and Son, who has Chelsea at home, are the other real contenders for captaincy, but none can really match up to Salah in terms of fixture.

I'll be hoping Salah outscores Haaland to avoid another rank drop at this crucial juncture of the season.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 11 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs FUL (A)

DEF: Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) vs LUT (A), Manuel Akanji (MCI) vs BOU (H), and Matty Cash (AVL) vs NFO (A).

MID: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs BRE (A), Moussa Diaby (AVL) vs NFO (A), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs CHE (H), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs NEW (A), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs LUT (A).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs NFO (A) and Rasmus Hojlund (MUN) vs FUL (A).

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs AVL (H), 1st Sub: Pedro Porro (TOT) vs CHE (H), 2nd Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs WOL (H), 3rd Sub: Issa Kabore (LUT) vs LIV (H).

Chips activated: None

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Son Heung-Min.