FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 13 | FPL Tips

The FPL gods made up for the low-scoring GW 11 with a shower of points in GW 12, ensuring that most FPL managers went into the international break with a green arrow.

Both Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland finished with 16-point hauls, rewarding managers who owned both players. But those who benched or sold Kostas Tsimikas were left disappointed as the Greek full-back provided two assists en route to a 15-point haul.

I had a great GW myself, picking up a rank rise of more than one million, although it could've been much more had it not been for hauls from Haaland and Cole Palmer.

Both my transfers in for the GW flopped, with Livramento picking up a 1-pointer and Ben White getting benched, but the former ended up being for the best as Tsimikas came on from the bench to make the difference for my team.

Post the international break, FPL managers have a tricky GW 13 first up, with no real easy fixtures on paper for any of the big teams. There are also injury concerns for some popular FPL assets including Jarrod Bowen, James Maddison, and Kaoru Mitoma, with even Haaland having a slight niggle to work through.

Surprisingly, Bowen is among the most transferred-in players despite the orange flag while Mitoma and Maddison are being shipped out by many FPL managers.

Whatever your moves are, your FPL teams should be locked in before the Saturday evening IST deadline.

Gameweek 13 Deadline: Saturday, November 25 at 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (IST).

FPL Gameweek 13 Fixtures

GW 13 kicks off with a marquee clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle and Chelsea face off at St. James Park later in the day.

Spurs take on Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, with Manchester United traveling to Goodison Park a couple of hours later. The GW concludes with Fulham and Wolves' meeting at Craven Cottage.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

The FPL Team suggested for the previous GW.

Here's the suggested team for GW 12:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Ben White (ARS) (£5.7 m), Tino Livramento (NEW) (£4.3 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.2 m), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) (£4.5 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.9 m)

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£7.4 m), Moussa Diaby (AVL) (£6.7 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.6 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.4 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.7 m)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.4 m), Rasmus Hojlund (MUN) (£7.1 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Ollie Watkins.

GW 12 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 86 (-0): 86.

Overall Points: 693.

Overall Rank: 2,275,040.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £2.3 m.

Transfers

Dominic Solanke is the focal point of the Bournemouth attack.

1) Rasmus Hojlund (FWD) (MUN) (£7.1 m) - OUT | Dominic Solanke (FWD) (BOU) (£6.4 m) - IN

Rasmus Hojlund is my priority transfer out this week, with the Manchester United frontman unable to find the net in the league despite being presented with plenty of great chances.

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke looks like a solid FPL replacement for Hojlund, with a good mix of form and fixtures. He's the talisman of the Bournemouth side, on penalties, and should be involved in most of their goals.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 13

GW 13 Suggested FPL Team | FPL 23/24 Tips

Gameweek 13 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs BHA (H), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs BOU (H), Matty Cash (AVL) vs TOT (A), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) vs MCI (A).

My team is plagued by plenty of injuries, and as of now, I have two potentially injured players in my playing XI, Ben White and Jarrod Bowen.

David Moyes' comments at the press conference suggest that there's a chance Bowen is involved in their away clash against Burnley, but it's unlikely White makes the trip to Brentford.

Nevertheless, neither is unlikely to be subbed on so it's safe to start them, as even if they miss out, they're likely to be replaced by the autosubs on the bench.

The fixtures don't look great for the rest of the team, and a lot will depend on how Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins, Son Heung-Min, and Dominic Solanke go in this week.

I'm taking a risk by starting Livramento, and I'm hoping Eddie Howe does the same and starts him at either of the full-back positions as Newcastle does stand a good chance of keeping a shutout at home to Chelsea.

Andre Onana was an injury risk heading into the GW, and it's a relief to see the yellow flag next to his name removed. He has kept back-to-back clean sheets, and I'm hoping he makes it a hat-trick this week.

Lastly, Bukayo Saka away at Brentford could prove to be another difference-maker this week. Playing Brentford away from home is a test for most of the Big 6 clubs, and I'm hoping Saka scores and the Arsenal defense keeps Bryan Mbeumo quiet to maximize my chances of a rank gain this week.

Gameweek 13 - FPL Captaincy

I was initially considering captaining Jarrod Bowen before his injury news broke. While Son Heung-Min is the favorite captaincy pick for Haaland non-owners, I'm backing my new transfer in Dominic Solanke to haul against Sheffield United.

He's on penalties, is Bournemouth's major goal threat, and is in decent form heading into this game against a leaky defense. Solanke could be a differential captaincy success.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 13 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs EVE (A)

DEF: Ben White (ARS) vs BRE (A), Tino Livramento (NEW) vs CHE (H), and Pedro Porro (TOT) vs AVL (H).

MID: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) vs BRE (A), Moussa Diaby (AVL) vs TOT (A), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs AVL (H), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs BRE (A), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs MCI (A).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs TOT (A) and Dominic Solanke (BOU) vs SHU (A).

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs BHA (H), 1st Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs BOU (H), 2nd Sub: Matty Cash (AVL) vs TOT (A), 3rd Sub: Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) vs MCI (A).

Chips activated: None

Captain: Dominic Solanke. | VC: Son Heung-Min.