FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 14 | FPL Tips

GW 14 is the first of seven FPL GWs in December, a crucial month for FPL managers in almost every season. GW 13 was a fairly low-scoring one post the Manchester City-Liverpool clash that saw both Haaland and Salah register one attacking return each.

Not owning Haaland haunted me once again, and I was heading for a much bigger rank drop before Andre Onana's clean sheet helped reduce it.

However, it could've also ended up a green arrow week as my captain Dominic Solanke missed some clear-cut scoring chances in the Cherries' 3-0 win against Sheffield United. Meanwhile, the Aston Villa-Tottenham Hotspur game, in which I had five players, finished 2-1 when it could easily have been 4-4 or even more.

GW 14 marks a fixture swing for a few teams, Brentford being the chief among them.

Bryan Mbeumo is understandably the most transferred-in player because of that. Jarrod Bowen and Son Heung-Min lead the pack of transfers out, with the South Korean's three successive blanks and tricky short-term fixture run a potential reason for the same.

The GW 14 deadline is on Saturday afternoon GMT, ensure your teams are locked in by then.

Gameweek 14 Deadline: Saturday, December 2 at 01:30 pm (GMT)/ 07:00 pm (IST).

FPL Gameweek 14 Fixtures

GW 14 begins with three 03:00 PM GMT kick-offs, including Arsenal's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle and Manchester United face off at St. James Park later in the day.

Liverpool takes on Fulham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with the GW concluding with the marquee clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for GW 13:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Ben White (ARS) (£5.7 m), Tino Livramento (NEW) (£4.3 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.2 m), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) (£4.6 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.8 m)

Midfielders: Jarrod Bowen (WHU) (£7.3 m), Moussa Diaby (AVL) (£6.7 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.6 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.4 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.8m)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.4 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£6.4 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Ollie Watkins.

GW 13 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 43 (-0): 43.

Overall Points: 736.

Overall Rank: 2,498,127.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Transfers

1) Jarrod Bowen (MID) (WHU) (£7.3 m) - OUT | Bryan Mbeumo (MID) (BRE) (£7.0 m) - IN

Jarrod Bowen's nagging injury problems mean that he could miss the next couple of GWs in addition to this one, and I see that as an opportunity to switch to Bryan Mbeumo, who's pretty much an FPL must-have for the next few GWs.

Expand Tweet

Mbeumo is the talisman of the Brentford attack, and with them taking on Luton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Sheffield United, and Aston Villa in the next four GWs, he could really haul big.

Ollie Watkins is facing a similar injury predicament, and while I will wait as much as possible for any updates on his fitness, I am considering taking a -4 hit to bring in either Alexander Isak or Darwin Nunez in his place.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 14

Gameweek 14 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs EVE (H), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs BUR (A), Ben White (ARS) vs WOL (H), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs MCI (A).

I have a decent team for this GW, but I will most certainly be hiding behind the couch for Manchester City's home clash against Tottenham that comes right at the end of GW 14.

Replacing Bowen with Mbeumo was a move I was happy to make, but Ben White losing his spot in the team to Takehiru Tomiyasu is a development I didn't expect and am not pleased with. Benching such an expensive defensive asset is annoying and I'll have to find a replacement for him in the coming weeks.

I still technically have an Aston Villa triple-up heading into their away clash against Bournemouth. I'm hoping Diaby and Watkins fire on all cylinders as Cash looks to potentially keep a shutout while also contributing from an attacking perspective from his RM position.

Tsimikas and Salah should haul big in what is a plump fixture for Liverpool's FPL assets. I'm also low-key hoping Dominic Solanke has a good day in front of goal after missing out on a haul against Sheffield United. Aston Villa's record away from home isn't great and Solanke could profit from that.

Gameweek 14 - FPL Captaincy

Expand Tweet

Mohamed Salah is the only option I'm considering captaining in GW 14 despite Mbeumo and Saka having decent fixtures too. Liverpool has been an unstoppable attacking force lately, especially at home, and I am very confident that another double-digit haul awaits the Egyptian in GW 14.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 14 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs NEW (A)

DEF: Tino Livramento (NEW) vs MUN (H), Matty Cash (AVL) vs BOU (A), and Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) vs FUL (H).

MID: Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) vs LUT (H), Moussa Diaby (AVL) vs BOU (A), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs MCI (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs WOL (H), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs FUL (H).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs BOU (A) and Dominic Solanke (BOU) vs AVL (H).

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs EVE (H), 1st Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs BUR (A), 2nd Sub: Ben White (ARS) vs WOL (H), 3rd Sub: Pedro Porro (TOT) vs MCI (A).

Chips activated: None

Captain: Mohamed Salah. | VC: Bryan Mbeumo.