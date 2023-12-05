FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 15 | FPL Tips

The first mid-week round of fixtures makes for an exciting FPL GW 15.

For the first time this season, there's only a little over 48 hours that separates two successive GWs. FPL managers should have plenty of momentum going into this one after a relatively high-scoring GW 14.

Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah did not score as much as FPL managers expected then to, having to settle for single-digit returns.

However, Ollie Watkins' sellers were punished, as he only managed an 11-point haul out of very little xGI.

I would've had a green arrow to my name had I stuck to the team I suggested.

However, I was unlucky to bring Alexander Isak in for a hit and watch him blank despite racking up good xGI numbers only to see Watkins register a double-digit haul.

Things, though. could've been much worse with regards to Haaland, and the fact that I suffered a rank drop of less than 100K in a GW I dreaded is good news.

The in-form Anthony Gordon is one of the most-bought players going into GW 15, and so is Martin Dubravka, who could be an excellent budget goal-keeping option after Nick Pope suffered a shoulder injury last week. Pope features in the most transferred-out list, along with Matty Cash and Moussa Diaby.

Mid-week deadlines are forgotten by lots of FPL managers so ensure your teams are locked in before 06:00 PM GMT on Tuesday evening.

Gameweek 15 Deadline: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 06:00 pm (GMT)/11:30 pm (IST).

FPL Gameweek 15 Fixtures

GW 15 is the first mid-week FPL GW of the season, and it's Wolves that kick things off with a home clash against Burnley on Tuesday night, with Arsenal playing away against Luton on the same night.

Six games are set to take place on Wednesday night, including the GW's marquee fixture, an Old Trafford meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Gameweek concludes with a Thursday night London derby between Tottenham and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for GW 14:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Ben White (ARS) (£5.7 m), Tino Livramento (NEW) (£4.3 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.2 m), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) (£4.6 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.8 m)

Midfielders: Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (£7.0 m), Moussa Diaby (AVL) (£6.7 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.7 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.4 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.8m)

Forwards: Alexander Isak (NEW) (£7.5 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£6.4 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Bryan Mbeumo/Mohamed Salah

GW 14 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 60 (-4): 56

Overall Points: 792.

Overall Rank: 2,573,303.

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

None: There's a good chance I roll my transfer this GW to give me more flexibility in the week that follows, but I'm not quite sure what my future transfer plans are.

I initially intended to bring Erling Haaland in for the Luton (A) fixture in GW 16, but with there being a chance of him getting rested for that game, I might forego bringing him in altogether.

I do have a few players to take out of the team, namely Moussa Diaby, Matty Cash, and Ben White, but while Diaby could profit against a Rodri-less City, White could start against Luton in Tomiyasu's injury absence.

For now, I am likely to roll the transfer, but if at all I make one, it'll likely involve taking Diaby out for Cole Palmer, or even Hwang from Wolves.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 15

Gameweek 15 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs FUL (A), Tino Livramento (NEW) vs EVE (A), Matty Cash (AVL) vs MCI (H), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs LIV (H).

I'm pretty satisfied with the team I have for GW 15, particularly because Manchester City has a tough fixture on paper, and I'm not as worried about Haaland hauling as I was last week.

However, knowing the Norwegian, he will probably step it up a notch when he faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.

I'm taking a risk by playing Ben White this week, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is likely to rotate his side, and it's unlikely that he risks Tomiyasu in a mid-week clash against Luton. Bukayo Saka stands a very good chance of hauling in this fixture as well.

Both Tsimikas and Salah returned assists against Fulham last week, but I was disappointed that there was no clean sheet. I'm hoping they can keep one against arguably the weakest offensive unit in the division.

I'm also banking heavily on my Tottenham Hotspur duo of Son and Pedro Porro to deliver in a crunch fixture at home to West Ham.

With Cristian Romero returning, Spurs' defence should be shored up a bit, and I'm hoping that Porro's attacking endeavour shines once again after a more subdued display against Manchester City.

Lastly, my differential forward line of Alexander Isak and Dominic Solanke have great underlying numbers this season, but they will have their tasks cut out against resolute opponents in Bournemouth and Everton respectively.

Gameweek 15 - FPL Captaincy

Captaincy for this GW is trickier than it sounds because Son Heung-Min is a worthy rival to Mohamed Salah for the captain's armband. He has a very good record against West Ham, and the Hammers have been rather leaky defensively.

However, on paper, Salah seems the right option against the worst defense in the league at home.

Despite a potential new manager bounce, the SHU-LIV clash is arguably the most one-sided one in this Gameweek. Salah is on penalties, in great form, and as of now, it makes plenty of sense to back him with the captain's armband.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 15 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs CHE (H)

DEF: Ben White (ARS) vs LUT (A), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) vs SHU (A), and Pedro Porro (TOT) vs WHU (H)

MID: Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) vs BHA (A), Moussa Diaby (AVL) vs MCI (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs WHU (H), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs LUT (A), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs SHU (A)

FWD: Alexander Isak (NEW) vs EVE (A) and Dominic Solanke (BOU) vs CRY (A)

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs FUL (A), 1st Sub: Tino Livramento (NEW) vs EVE (A), 2nd Sub: Matty Cash (AVL) vs MCI (H), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs LIV (H)

Chips activated: None

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Son Heung-Min