FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 22 | FPL Tips

After a quiet month in the Premier League, we're set to properly kick off the second half of the FPL season with some non-stop PL action starting with a midweek round of fixtures.

GW 21, spread over two weekends, ended up being an average one for FPL managers, who had to cope with the absence of big names like Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min as well as other FPL names who went out on international duty.

Kevin de Bruyne made his return in style, netting and setting up a goal off the bench, registering a double-digit haul. However, it was another player returning from injury who stole the show.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota netted twice and assisted a goal in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Bournemouth while Gabriel Magalhães (ARS) also scored twice to register a 17-point FPL haul.

My GW went from a red arrow to nearly halving my rank as I took a punt on Diogo Jota and handed him the captain's armband. Hauls from Pervis Estupinan, Sterling, Pedro Porro, and Kyle Walker helped me get a green arrow into the top 500 K.

With the FA Cup draw out, FPL managers have a vague idea about the upcoming Blank and Double GWs for the rest of the season and have begun planning for the same, aligning their transfers and chip strategy to ensure the best possible results.

With Erling Haaland also closing in on a return, it'll be interesting to see what transfers the majority of the FPL community makes.

Ensure your team is locked in ahead of the FPL deadline on Tuesday evening UK time.

Gameweek 22 Deadline: Tuesday, January 30, at 06:00 pm (GMT)/ 11:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 22 Fixtures

GW 22 begins with Arsenal's away fixture against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, with Aston Villa also taking on Newcastle at Villa Park in one of five fixtures on Tuesday.

Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns at Anfield on Wednesday night in the marquee fixture of the GW. GW 23 concludes with Manchester United's trip to the Molineux to take on Wolves.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£3.9 m).

Defenders: Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.3 m), Tino Livramento (NEW) (£4.3 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.4 m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.4 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£5.0 m).

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£7.0 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£5.6 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.8 m), Son Heung-min (TOT) (£9.5 m), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.8 m).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.8 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£6.7 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Diogo Jota / Cole Palmer.

GW 21 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 83 (-0): 83.

Overall Points: 1,220.

Overall Rank: 4,13,565.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £5.6 m

Transfers

1) Son Heung-min (MID) (TOT) (£9.4 m) - OUT | Richarlison (MID) (TOT) (£7.0 m) - IN.

While I considered taking a hit for a brief while, I have decided to hold off on that and make only one transfer to bring Richarlison in for Son Heung-min, who's unlikely to return until GW 25.

The Brazilian has been in top form for the free-scoring Spurs, netting six goals in six matches. At home to Brentford, he should have a solid game.

However, I am also considering a move for Kevin de Bruyne or Phil Foden instead of Richarlison, or as a -4 hit by also taking Raheem Sterling out, and that's something I'll decide closer to the deadline.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 22

Gameweek 22 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs ARS (H), Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs LIV (A), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs CRY (A), Tino Livramento (NEW) vs AVL (A).

After a huge rank jump last week, I'm looking to keep the good run going, but it won't be easy without owning a single Manchester City attacker if I stick with my original transfer plan of going with Richarlison.

However, I'm banking on differentials like Jota delivering the FPL points for my team, with Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold also likely to be benched or sold by many managers, when they could deliver a good amount of points.

I'm expecting at least a couple of clean sheets from my defense, from Kyle Walker, in particular, at home to Burnley. Estupinan's return to the starting XI has coincided with Brighton's first two clean sheets of the season, and I hope that run continues.

While many top FPL managers have talked about switching to Darwin Nunez, Ivan Toney, or a move back to Erling Haaland, I still own two highly-owned FPL forwards Dominic Solanke and Ollie Watkins.

While neither has an easy fixture on paper, with Solanke away to West Ham and Watkins at home to Newcastle, there's a very good chance they find the back of the net, considering the form of their respective teams.

Lastly, Bukayo Saka rounds this team out. Despite his lack of returns, his high effective ownership and good underlying numbers mean that I'm not really concerned about his viability as an FPL asset, and the points should soon start flowing.

Gameweek 22 - FPL Captaincy

Richarlison looks like the best captaincy on paper in my FPL team up against Brentford at home. Spurs have been one of the more successful teams in front of goal, and with Richarlison likely on penalties, he's a safe bet to back.

Diogo Jota and a differential punt on Trent Alexander-Arnold are the other FPL captaincy options I'm considering, with the former a more likely decision for my team.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 22 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs WOL (A).

DEF: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs BUR (H), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) vs LUT (A), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs CHE (H), and Pedro Porro (TOT) vs BRE (H).

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs NFO (A), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs CHE (H), Cole Palmer (CHE) vs LIV (A), and Richarlison (TOT) vs BRE (H).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs NEW (H) and Dominic Solanke (BOU) vs WHU (A).

Formation: 4-4-2.

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs ARS (H), 1st Sub: Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs LIV (A), 2nd Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs CRY (A), 3rd Sub: Tino Livramento (NEW) vs AVL (A).

Chips activated: None

Point Hits Taken: None

Captain: Richarlison | VC: Diogo Jota.