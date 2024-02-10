FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 24 | FPL Tips

The Double and Blank GW planning is in full flow for FPL managers as GW 24 arrives and brings with it plenty of new information regarding the DGW and BGW schedule for the rest of the season.

GW 23 was a fairly high-scoring one, with Phil Foden's hat-trick in the final match of the GW rewarding his patient owners and Ollie Watkins and Richarlison also registering double-digit hauls earlier in the week.

I was looking good for a significant green arrow into the top 250 K but the late Foden haul reduced it to a much smaller one. Nevertheless, since I'm planning to play my Wildcard this week, I'm expecting a good rise in my rankings over the next couple of GWs.

With Luton Town, Liverpool, Brentford, and Manchester City doubling next week, the focus for many FPL managers is to bring players from these sides in, resulting in price rises for Erling Haaland, Diogo Jota, Alfie Doughty and Kevin De Bruyne.

Whatever your moves are, ensure your team is locked in ahead of the GW 24 FPL deadline on Saturday afternoon UK time.

Gameweek 24 Deadline: Saturday, February 10, at 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 24 Fixtures

GW 24 begins with an Etihad Stadium clash between Manchester City and Everton on Saturday afternoon (February 10) followed by five 15:00 GMT kick-offs, including Liverpool's home meeting with Burnley.

Aston Villa and Manchester United lock horns at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon. The GW concludes with Chelsea's away game against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£3.9 m).

Defenders: Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.4 m), Tino Livramento (NEW) (£4.2 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.5 m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.4 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£5.0 m).

Midfielders: Anthony Gordon (NEW) (£6.1 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£5.6 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.8 m), Richarlison (TOT) (£7.1 m), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£8.0 m).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.7 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£6.7 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka/ Diogo Jota.

GW 23 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 73 (-0): 73.

Overall Points: 1,350.

Overall Rank: 4,03,046.

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

Wildcard Played: After much deliberation, I have decided to play the Wildcard slightly earlier than I was looking to try and maximize DGW 25 and set my team up well for the upcoming run-in.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 24

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m), Martin Dubravka (NEW) (£4.2 m)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.4 m), Alfie Doughty (LUT) (£4.6 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.8 m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.4 m), Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (£4.0 m).

Midfielders: Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) (£4.9 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.8 m), Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.0 m), Richarlison (TOT) (£7.1 m), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£8.0 m).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.3 m), Elijah Adebayo (LUT) (£4.9 m), Darwin Nunez (LIV) (£7.5 m).

I've selected a somewhat template GW 24 Wildcard team I'm pretty happy with. I will have eight players doubling in DGW 25, making a conscious choice to pick Neto as my goalkeeper over Thomas Kaminski or Mark Flekken, considering his much better upcoming fixture run, with Martin Dubravka at £4.2 m, rotating decently with him.

Richarlison, Alexander-Arnold, and Diogo Jota are all players I retained from my previous team, and so is Bukayo Saka. While most Wildcard teams don't have Saka, I preferred the midfield combination of Saka-Foden to that of Hwang-KDB because of the Arsenal attacker's high xGI and impressive recent form.

I've tripled up on both Liverpool and Manchester City. While the City triple-up can be retained, I have tabled a transfer from Darwin Nunez to Ollie Watkins in GW 26, although that'll also require me to sell one of Jota and Richarlison - a decision I will take at that time.

In terms of the budget picks, Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo offer plenty of value over the next 5-6 GWs, with two of them DGWs for Luton. Alejandro Garnacho is an integral part of Manchester United's attack while Jan Paul van Hecke is nailed-on for a Brighton side that has an easy fixture run on paper.

Gameweek 24 - FPL Captaincy

I don't usually trust the early kick-off and that's one of the reasons I'm not keen on captaining Erling Haaland. Everton have been pretty good away from home this season, and the low block won't be easy to breach.

Diogo Jota up against the high line of Burnley seems a much more enticing prospect, and after hauling big the last time I captained him, I'm hoping for more of the same.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 24 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Neto (BOU) vs FUL (A).

DEF: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs EVE (H), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs BUR (H), Alfie Doughty (LUT) vs SHU (H), and Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs NFO (A).

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs WHU (A), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs BUR (H), Phil Foden (MCI) vs EVE (H), and Richarlison (TOT) vs BHA (H).

FWD: Darwin Nunez (LIV) vs BUR (H) and Erling Haaland (MCI) vs EVE (H).

Formation: 4-4-2.

Bench: GK - Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs NFO (A), 1st Sub: Elijah Adebayo (LUT) vs SHU (H), 2nd Sub: Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs AVL (A), 3rd Sub: Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) vs TOT (A).

Chips activated: Wildcard

Point Hits Taken: None

Captain: Diogo Jota. | VC: Erling Haaland.